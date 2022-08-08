Read full article on original website
Related
WLWT 5
Police investigating after fatal overnight stabbing
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing overnight. According to officials, at 4:53 a.m. on Saturday, officers along with the Cincinnati Fire Department responded to the 2600 block of Queen City Avenue for a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering from...
WLWT 5
CPD searching for missing runaway juvenile
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is trying to locate a runaway juvenile after she missed her shift at work. According to officials, Danae Howard left home saying she was going to work, but did not show up for work. There was no argument or altercation that would have caused Howard to run away.
WLWT 5
Armed suspect who tried to breach Cincinnati FBI building dead after standoff, police say
An armed suspect is dead after an attempted breach of a Cincinnati FBI building led to an hourslong standoff in rural Clinton County, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. According to OSP, it started around 9 a.m. when an armed man attempted to breach FBI Cincinnati's visitor screening facility in Kenwood.
WLWT 5
Police: Man dies after being stabbed by co-worker at restaurant in Tri-County Mall
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — A worker is dead and another has been arrested after a stabbing at a restaurant in Springdale Thursday. Springdale Police were called to BJ's Brewhouse in Tri-County Mall just after 11 p.m. for a report of a person injured. A man inside the restaurant called 911.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLWT 5
Prosecutor: 2 men arrested in Over-the-Rhine mass shooting that sent 9 to hospital
CINCINNATI — Two men have been arrested in connection with the mass shooting in Over-the-Rhine Sunday that sent nine people to the hospital. Officials say Diablo McCoats, 29, has been indicted on 16 counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons while under disability. If convicted on...
WLWT 5
Middletown Police changes policy, now allows officers to show tattoos
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Middletown Police Department announced it is now allowing employees to show off their tattoos. The department previously said employees had to keep them covered, but now they can show off their ink. "We're trying new things. The tattoo culture has gained popularity in general over the...
WLWT 5
Man who tried and failed to breach Cincinnati's FBI office had volatile, combative online presence
CINCINNATI — Calling it a "call to arms," a post on Truth Social is believed to have been written by Ricky Shiffer, who died Thursday after trying to force his way insidethe FBI's Cincinnati field office. The post appeared shortly after agents executed a search warrant at the Florida...
WLWT 5
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Middletown Friday. It happened around 2:20 a.m. when Middletown Police officers responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of Yankee and Todhunter roads. Officers on the scene found two victims. One was pronounced dead...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
'A lot of people could have died': 2 men arrested for mass shooting in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — A camera captured the split seconds, in sound and video when a normal night of revelry on Main Street in Cincinnati's Over-the-Rhine neighborhood erupted into chaos. Hamilton Co. Prosecutor Joe Deters played the video, featuring approx. 12 seconds of gunfire, during a news conference Thursday afternoon. Cincinnati...
WLWT 5
FD: 2 juveniles hospitalized for burns after house fire in Ripley County
RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. — Two juveniles were taken to the hospital after a house fire in Osgood, Indiana, on Thursday. It started around 11:30 p.m. when Osgood fire crews were called to fire in the 1000 block of West 500 North. While on the way to the scene, crews...
WLWT 5
Police: Blue Ash officer's quick thinking saves child's life
CINCINNATI — Police in Blue Ash are investigating a woman's death, while at the same time applauding the actions of one of their police officers who came to the rescue of that woman's child body cam video. Officer Pete Bronner found an 8-year-old boy wandering alone on Williamson Road.
WLWT 5
Police responding to motorcycle crash with injuries on Reading Road in Roselawn
CINCINNATI — First responders are on scene of a motorcycle crash on Reading Road in Roselawn, Friday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Police reported the crash at the intersection of Reading Rd. and Losantiville Avenue at 3:34 p.m. Police...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLWT 5
A disabled vehicle is causing delays along I-71 near Wilmington
WILMINGTON, Ohio — UPDATE:. The disabled vehicle blocking lanes along southbound I-71 near Wilmington has been cleared, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. 7:30 a.m. A disabled vehicle is blocking the right lane along southbound I-71 near Wilmington, Friday morning.
WLWT 5
Multiple lanes blocked on I-71 due to crash in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ohio — The two right lanes are blocked on northbound I-71 in Montgomery due to a crash, Friday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by police near the Pfeiffer Road exit at 4:24 p.m. Traffic...
WLWT 5
Overnight ramp closure begins along I-75 in Liberty Township this Friday
WETHERINGTON, Ohio — The Butler County Engineer's Office announced an overnight ramp closure will take effect along I-75 in Liberty Township, Friday night. Contractors will close the ramp from southbound I-75 to westbound State Route 129 at the Liberty Interchange on Friday, August 12. Contractors will gradually shift traffic...
WLWT 5
Crews close a state route in Withamsville following a watermain break
WITHAMSVILLE, Ohio — Crews are on scene of a watermain break in Withamsville, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Police have closed State Route 125 after a watermain break was reported just east of Merwin 10 Mile Road. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able...
WLWT 5
Police on scene of accident on I-71 South at I-275/Exit 16
SHARONVILLE, OH — Police are on the scene of an accident on I-75 at I-275/Exit 16. Traffic is backed up to Union Centre Blvd./Exit 19. The two left lanes are blocked on I-75 South beyond Sharon Rd to Glendale-Milford Rd. The accident was reported by the police at 3:38...
WLWT 5
Long delays expected on I-71/75 in Erlanger due to a crash
ERLANGER, Ky. — The three right lanes are blocked on northbound I-71/75 in Erlanger due to a crash, Friday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by police at the KY-236 exit at 4:27 p.m. Delays are...
WLWT 5
Police and community members come together for peace walk to end gun violence
CINCINNATI — Community members and police came together with a strong message to stop the violence. Wednesday, neighbors walked together, hoping for an end to the shooting they keep seeing. This peace walk through the hot spots of the Evanston community is to show residents that law enforcement and leaders are not backing down.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police issue weekend parking restrictions in Over-the-Rhine through end of year
CINCINNATI — City leaders announced new temporary parking and sidewalk changes in Over-the Rhine starting this weekend. Cincinnati police have begun hanging parking restriction signs along Main Street in Over-the-Rhine. The restrictions will be enforced on Fridays and Saturdays through the end of the year. The signs read: "No...
Comments / 0