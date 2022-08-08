ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preble County, OH

WLWT 5

Police investigating after fatal overnight stabbing

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing overnight. According to officials, at 4:53 a.m. on Saturday, officers along with the Cincinnati Fire Department responded to the 2600 block of Queen City Avenue for a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim suffering from...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

CPD searching for missing runaway juvenile

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department is trying to locate a runaway juvenile after she missed her shift at work. According to officials, Danae Howard left home saying she was going to work, but did not show up for work. There was no argument or altercation that would have caused Howard to run away.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Middletown Police changes policy, now allows officers to show tattoos

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Middletown Police Department announced it is now allowing employees to show off their tattoos. The department previously said employees had to keep them covered, but now they can show off their ink. "We're trying new things. The tattoo culture has gained popularity in general over the...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

1 dead, 1 in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Middletown Friday. It happened around 2:20 a.m. when Middletown Police officers responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of Yankee and Todhunter roads. Officers on the scene found two victims. One was pronounced dead...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Blue Ash officer's quick thinking saves child's life

CINCINNATI — Police in Blue Ash are investigating a woman's death, while at the same time applauding the actions of one of their police officers who came to the rescue of that woman's child body cam video. Officer Pete Bronner found an 8-year-old boy wandering alone on Williamson Road.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLWT 5

A disabled vehicle is causing delays along I-71 near Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Ohio — UPDATE:. The disabled vehicle blocking lanes along southbound I-71 near Wilmington has been cleared, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. 7:30 a.m. A disabled vehicle is blocking the right lane along southbound I-71 near Wilmington, Friday morning.
WILMINGTON, OH
WLWT 5

Multiple lanes blocked on I-71 due to crash in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ohio — The two right lanes are blocked on northbound I-71 in Montgomery due to a crash, Friday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by police near the Pfeiffer Road exit at 4:24 p.m. Traffic...
MONTGOMERY, OH
WLWT 5

Crews close a state route in Withamsville following a watermain break

WITHAMSVILLE, Ohio — Crews are on scene of a watermain break in Withamsville, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Police have closed State Route 125 after a watermain break was reported just east of Merwin 10 Mile Road. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able...
UNION, OH
WLWT 5

Police on scene of accident on I-71 South at I-275/Exit 16

SHARONVILLE, OH — Police are on the scene of an accident on I-75 at I-275/Exit 16. Traffic is backed up to Union Centre Blvd./Exit 19. The two left lanes are blocked on I-75 South beyond Sharon Rd to Glendale-Milford Rd. The accident was reported by the police at 3:38...
SHARONVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

Long delays expected on I-71/75 in Erlanger due to a crash

ERLANGER, Ky. — The three right lanes are blocked on northbound I-71/75 in Erlanger due to a crash, Friday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by police at the KY-236 exit at 4:27 p.m. Delays are...
ERLANGER, KY

