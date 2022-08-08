Hand, heart and steel: ‘El Faro’ memorial nears completion; dedication ceremony planned for September

Read full article on original website
727 OCEAN SUNSET BAR at SMUGGLER’S COVE INN- OPEN
In search of an oceanfront restaurant or eatery near Boothbay Harbor, but without the hustle and bustle of the crowded downtown streets? Make your lunch or dinner reservation at 727 Ocean, our Smuggler’s Cove Inn restaurant and bar, located on property in East Boothbay, Maine – just minutes away from Boothbay Harbor. Our chef makes use of fresh Maine ingredients, and local flavors to dazzle guests, and diners alike. From fresh Maine seafood dishes, to locally produced meats and cheeses for our charcuterie board, or classic favorites like beef sliders and tacos, we have something on the menu for everyone. Join us on-property at 727 Ocean for creative craft cocktails, local brews, and delicious food with family and friends overlooking stunning views of Linekin Bay; we’ll be sure to serve up a sunset most evenings.
Apprenticeshop hosts 19th annual Red Jacket Regatta, Aug. 13
ROCKLAND — The 19th edition of the Red Jacket youth sailing regatta will take place on Saturday, August 13, 2022; races start around 11 a.m. An edition sponsored by Maine Boats, Homes & Harbors. The Regatta celebrates the glory of the world famous clipper ship Red Jacket, built in...
Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital welcomes new providers
BLUE HILL — Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital welcomes new providers to its urology and pediatric practices. John Califano, MD and Seyward Robbins, PA-C, both recently joined Maine Coast and are accepting new patients. Dr. Califano has over 12 years of urology experience after completing medical school and a...
Registration open for Sept. 9 Conservation Bus Tour of Knox, Waldo counties
The Conservation Bus Tour that travels through Knox County has expanded into Waldo County. This year Knox-Lincoln SWCD is partnering with Waldo Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) to highlight five residential properties and a public park that earned certification through its Conservation Landscape Certification Program. This program was created by Aleta McKeage of Waldo SWCD, and Rebecca Jacobs of Knox-Lincoln SWCD expanded the program into Knox and Lincoln counties.
Eighty-four adults and children receive eye scans during Union Fair
UNION — The Camden Lions, the South Thomaston Lions, and the Waldoboro Lions held a vision screening clinic during the Union Fair and Blueberry Festival, in Union, July 27 to 30. The Lions scanned 84 adults and children during at the Fair and made 6 referrals. An evaluation referral...
Roaring 20’s Lawn Party August 20 on the Damariscotta River
Help us Celebrate THE LINCOLN HOME’s 95th BIRTHDAY Saturday evening, August 20, from 6-10:30pm! Step back in time when you enter the ”Speak Easy” Tent, complete with a dance floor for stepping out to The Boneheads. From 6-7:30pm, our Lincoln Home culinary team will offer locally sourced food stations from Lincoln County. The seafood menu includes oysters on the half shell, Maryland spiced wild shrimp cocktail, smoked salmon on locally grown cucumbers, and smoked fresh bluefish paté. A charcuterie board with Artisan Maine and Vermont cheeses, locally cured Italian meats, house spiced nuts, pickled and fermented vegetables, and fresh baguettes will be accompanied with farm fresh crudité and house made dips. From 7-8:30pm, a variety of locally made cupcakes, chocolate dipped strawberries and pineapples, and a special family Baklava recipe from our new Culinary Director, Jamie Baribeau, will be served. Signature drinks from the Twenties, “The Bees Knees”, “Mojito,” along with standard cocktails, beer and wine will be offered for purchase. The evening will be capped with a special champagne toast, clebrating 95 years of serving Lincoln County.
RGC Ladies Association Aug. 11 results
ROCKLAND — The Rockland Golf Club hosted a Ladies Association tee to green golf outing Thursday, August 11. Below are the results from the outing as submitted to the sports department. A Flight. Gross Results. 1. Nancy Carlson 51. 2. Sally Stockman 52. 3. Kathy Sprowl 59. Net Results.
Maine Boats, Homes and Harbors to host Maine Boat & Home Symposium
ROCKLAND—On August 12-13, Maine Boats, Homes & Harbors will host a gathering of boat owners and lovers of the coast in Rockland to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the award-winning magazine. The Symposium schedule includes a documentary screening, personal tours of boatbuilding shops, presentations by experts in their various...
Gilbert ‘Gibby’ R. Bryant, obituary
WASHINGTON — Gilbert “Gibby” Bryant, 62, died July 26,2022 at his home in Washington. Born on Jan. 11, 1960 in Rockland, he was the son of Gilbert and Christina Bryant and grew up in Camden. Gibby attended Camden schools and graduated from Camden Rockport High School in...
Agenda set for Hope school committee meeting Aug. 15
HOPE — The school committee agenda for the next Hope Elementary School committee meeting is set. The meeting will be held Monday, Aug. 15 at 6 p.m. Participants can attend in-person or join via livestream: https://networkmaine.zoom.us/j/89636617930. Agenda. 1. Call to order. 3. Adjustments to the agenda. 4. Signing of...
Knox County deed transfers
ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Aug. 1-8. Appleton. Jessica L. Bickis and Joshua L. Robeson to Jennifer L. Anderson. Camden. James Burgess to Lucas Smalley. David Durity and Arthur Durity to Arthur Reynold Durity and Melissa J. Carr. Jesse...
Agenda set for RSU 40 board meeting August 18
UNION — The agenda for the next Regional School Unit 40 school board meeting has been set. The meeting will be held Thursday, August 18 at 7 p.m. via livestream and in the district’s central office. Participate virtually at: meet.google.com/xvw-ewtj-tgr Agenda. I. Call to Order. A. Pledge of...
Goose River Golf Club league August 9-10 results
ROCKPORT — Goose River Golf Club’s Twilight and Ladies Leagues continued in action this week. Below are results from the Aug. 9-10 events as reported to the sports department. Twilight League (August 9) A/B Flight Skins. Ian Sady made a 3 on holes #2 & #3 and a...
Aug. 13 update: Midcoast adds 13 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Weekend Spotlight: Three events to enjoy on a Maine summer day
Another nice weekend on the radar with the best day looking like Friday so far—here’s a couple of local events for music and art lovers. And a special Killer Road Trip for Friends of the Fur Babies with Woofstock!. Woofstock. Saturday, August 13—Waterville. Humane Society Waterville Area’s...
Two hole-in-ones recorded this month at Rockland Golf Club
ROCKLAND — The Rockland Golf Club recorded a pair of hole-in-ones in recent days. On Aug. 9, Molly Mugler recorded the feat on hole 5, at 131 yards, using a driver. This was her second career hole-in-one with the other also coming on the fifth hole. Witnesses were Kathy...
Belfast Police seek information following vehicle v. bicycle hit and run
BELFAST — Belfast Police are seeking public assistance in identifying a vehicle that was involved in a hit and run Friday, Aug. 12. The collision resulted in personal injury. Belfast Police responded to the report of a personal injury accident in the area of 238 Belmont Ave, around 8:51...
Rockland police investigating more vandalism incidents, charge one suspect
ROCKLAND – Rockland Police have identified several suspects and charged at least one individual after an investigation that began Friday morning, Aug. 12, following reports of properties vandalized during the early morning hours. Police said they received at least five complaints of property having been "tagged" with racist and...
Thomas Moody Jr., obituary
ROCKLAND — Thomas Moody Jr., 50, passed away unexpectedly at his home with his aunt Dorothy and niece Erin Grierson by his side. Born in Rockland, December 19, 1971, Thomas was the son of Thomas and Mary Lou (Rector) Moody. He was brought up by his grandparents, Donald and Dorothy Moody Sr. Throughout his life he enjoyed bowling with friend and was an avid reader.
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported one traffic infraction July 31 - Aug. 10, for failure to provide proof of insurance. In addition to the single citation, the following activity was reported. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered...
