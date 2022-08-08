ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

103.7 THE LOON

Update on Former Tech Media Services Building and Herberger’s Location

The city of St. Cloud is still doing tours and has received 3 offers for the former St. Cloud Tech High School media services building near the new city hall. Matt Glaesman is the Community Development Director for the city of St. Cloud. He says they are giving tours almost weekly so if someone is interested they should get through the building soon. Glaesman explains they are looking for the right use and the right price. He says if they find that combination the property could be sold at any time. The "right" use for the property ranges from professional services like a chiropractor or medical service to some retail element that could include a restaurant or coffee shop. Because of the size of the property the zoning approved by the city council would allow for expansion of the building or take down and construction of a new building.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Bridge Repairs to Prompt Lane Closures on I-94 in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- Bridge repairs will cause some traffic headaches on Interstate 94 starting the week of August 15th. Crews will begin prepping the work zone between Highway 23 in St. Cloud and Stearns County Road 138 on Monday. The work includes installing temporary crossovers in the median of the interstate. It will prompt periodic lane closures, lane shifts, and reduced speeds through late August.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

St. Cloud Area Primary Election Results

UNDATED -- Primary Election results from Tuesday. (The top six people will move on to the general election to fill three open seats) ( Top two will move on to the general election) - Sandra Brakstad 28.82%. - Seal Dwyer 28.62%. - Karen A. Larson 42.57%. Stearns County Commissioner District...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Another Driverless Shuttle in Minnesota

I feel like this stuff... cars driving themselves, parking themselves, lane assist, etc and now driverless shuttles is like something out of the movies. Like Demolition Man and Total Recall where they did everything virtually, and had cars that drove themselves or were completely driverless. Or, even better had robots that looked like crash test dummies doing the driving.
ROCHESTER, MN
boreal.org

DNR to hold 2 online confiscated equipment auctions

From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - August 8, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has scheduled two public auctions of confiscated fishing, hunting and trapping equipment, one on Saturday, Aug. 27 and the other on Saturday, Oct. 1. The auctions, which will be held online, include 316 firearms, 67 bows and a variety of other equipment. All of the equipment was confiscated following serious game and fish violations.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

St Joseph Considered One of the Safest Small Towns

When you think of safe cities in Minnesota, small towns always come to mind first. Especially with the unrest that has been happening in the Twin Cities area for the last year or more, this is especially true. I have heard so many people mention how they appreciate the small town living that you can experience in greater Minnesota.
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud Lawyer Explains The Law Conflict With Marijuana in MN

A new law in Minnesota that took effect July 1 allows for the selling of some THC products which includes edibles and beverages. Some area cities have imposed or are considering imposing a moratorium on the selling of these edibles and beverages. St. Cloud lawyer Mike Bryant from Bradshaw & Bryant says federally marijuana products are still illegal which is why only cash is accepted and these businesses don't use banks. Learn about on this new law.
MINNESOTA STATE
kroxam.com

MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE IS OFFERING THE CHANCE FOR PEOPLE TO DISPOSE OF UNWANTED WEED KILLERS AND PESTICIDES THIS WEEK

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) has made a Public Service Announcement, announcing that the department is sponsoring opportunities for people to properly dispose of their unwanted weed killers/herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, and other pesticides from their farms, businesses, or homes. Minnesota pesticide users can bring their waste pesticides to any of the following events and dispose of up to 300 pounds, free of charge. For amounts greater than 300 pounds, citizens will have to call the MDA at 612-215-6843 to make arrangements for them.
lptv.org

2022 Primary Election Results for Lakeland Viewing Area

Voters went to the polls on Tuesday all across Minnesota for the state’s primary election, which narrowed the candidate pools in several races, including some in the Lakeland viewing area. Below are winners for city, county, and state races, along with U.S. Representative races for Districts 7 and 8:
BRAINERD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

