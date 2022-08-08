Read full article on original website
Update on Former Tech Media Services Building and Herberger’s Location
The city of St. Cloud is still doing tours and has received 3 offers for the former St. Cloud Tech High School media services building near the new city hall. Matt Glaesman is the Community Development Director for the city of St. Cloud. He says they are giving tours almost weekly so if someone is interested they should get through the building soon. Glaesman explains they are looking for the right use and the right price. He says if they find that combination the property could be sold at any time. The "right" use for the property ranges from professional services like a chiropractor or medical service to some retail element that could include a restaurant or coffee shop. Because of the size of the property the zoning approved by the city council would allow for expansion of the building or take down and construction of a new building.
Bridge Repairs to Prompt Lane Closures on I-94 in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- Bridge repairs will cause some traffic headaches on Interstate 94 starting the week of August 15th. Crews will begin prepping the work zone between Highway 23 in St. Cloud and Stearns County Road 138 on Monday. The work includes installing temporary crossovers in the median of the interstate. It will prompt periodic lane closures, lane shifts, and reduced speeds through late August.
St. Cloud Chamber Seeking Nominations for Shining Star Award
ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for this year's Star Celebration. The Shining Star award recognizes a volunteer who simply went above and beyond to make a difference with the St. Cloud Area Chamber this year. Nominations must be submitted by September 7th. The...
St. Cloud Area Primary Election Results
UNDATED -- Primary Election results from Tuesday. (The top six people will move on to the general election to fill three open seats) ( Top two will move on to the general election) - Sandra Brakstad 28.82%. - Seal Dwyer 28.62%. - Karen A. Larson 42.57%. Stearns County Commissioner District...
Biggest name in Minnesota barbecue, Famous Dave's, is bought by Canadian firm for $200M
Minnesota's most famous barbecue chain is going Canadian. Montreal-based MTY Food Group Inc. is buying the company that owns the Famous Dave's barbecue chain in a $200 million deal announced Tuesday. BBQ Holdings Chief Executive Jeff Crivello said the Minnetonka corporate office and its 75 employees will remain and he...
The Red Barn Dairy Queen Officially Reopens August 8th
It has been a long summer waiting for this reopening announcement to be made. The Red Barn Dairy Queen on Hwy 10 in St. Cloud is finally reopening today after a major remodel. The good news was shared in a message posted on Facebook:. The good news was met with...
Another Driverless Shuttle in Minnesota
I feel like this stuff... cars driving themselves, parking themselves, lane assist, etc and now driverless shuttles is like something out of the movies. Like Demolition Man and Total Recall where they did everything virtually, and had cars that drove themselves or were completely driverless. Or, even better had robots that looked like crash test dummies doing the driving.
DNR to hold 2 online confiscated equipment auctions
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - August 8, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has scheduled two public auctions of confiscated fishing, hunting and trapping equipment, one on Saturday, Aug. 27 and the other on Saturday, Oct. 1. The auctions, which will be held online, include 316 firearms, 67 bows and a variety of other equipment. All of the equipment was confiscated following serious game and fish violations.
Minnesota Wild’s Road Tour Stops in St. Cloud Wednesday
ST. CLOUD -- The Minnesota Wild are coming to town Wednesday. Their 2022 Road Tour is stopping in St. Cloud from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Holiday Inn & Suites parking lot. The stop includes interactive games, music, food and beverages for fans of all ages. Some of...
St Joseph Considered One of the Safest Small Towns
When you think of safe cities in Minnesota, small towns always come to mind first. Especially with the unrest that has been happening in the Twin Cities area for the last year or more, this is especially true. I have heard so many people mention how they appreciate the small town living that you can experience in greater Minnesota.
St. Cloud Lawyer Explains The Law Conflict With Marijuana in MN
A new law in Minnesota that took effect July 1 allows for the selling of some THC products which includes edibles and beverages. Some area cities have imposed or are considering imposing a moratorium on the selling of these edibles and beverages. St. Cloud lawyer Mike Bryant from Bradshaw & Bryant says federally marijuana products are still illegal which is why only cash is accepted and these businesses don't use banks. Learn about on this new law.
Backyard “office sheds” are growing in popularity as Minnesota residents work from home
Technically speaking, the 10 by 14-foot building in Lars Liefblad’s backyard in Shoreview is what is called an extension structure. But Liefblad, a small business owner and father of four, prefers to call it the quest hut, the shell hut, the coffee cave, the networking corner or the fortress of solitude.
Minnesota Harvest apple farm to open under new owners this month
One of the largest pick-your-own apple orchards in Minnesota will reopen this month under new owners. Ferguson's Orchards — which boasts being the largest apple producer between the Rocky Mountains and Lake Michigan — has acquired Minnesota Harvest, a longtime orchard and fall attraction on the outskirts of the Twin Cities metro in Jordan.
Impressive Minnesota Corn Maze is the Largest in the World
I'd say it's a pretty common tradition here in Minnesota for families to go check out a corn maze in the fall. There are plenty of corn maze options around the state but one, in particular, is the largest corn maze in the world. Yes, it's right here in Minnesota!
Nearly An Inch of Rain in St. Cloud Over the Weekend
UNDATED -- We officially had nearly an inch of rain in St. Cloud on Saturday and Sunday. The National Weather Service says we had .59 of an inch of rain on Saturday at the St. Cloud Regional Airport. We had another .32 of an inch of rain on Sunday. We're...
The Best Place to Hunt for Agates This Fall in Minnesota
Minnesota has had the Lake Superior Agate as our state gem since 1969. The late Mrs. Jean Dahlberg, long-time rock hound and ardent fan of the agate, testified before the state legislative committee considering the bill. She knew how perfect the Lake Superior agate was for the state gemstone. Other...
Only Two In Minnesota Do You Know What & Where They Are?
There are two of these iconic structures in all of the United States and they are in two Minnesota towns. Do you know what and where they are?. Today a cold glass of water is only as far as the kitchen sink. There was a time when that wasn't the case.
Walz to Announce Next Fishing Opener in Southern Minnesota
Governor Walz is set to announce the location for next year’s fishing opener. His office says they plan to be somewhere in southern Minnesota today to make the announcement official. Related Posts.
MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE IS OFFERING THE CHANCE FOR PEOPLE TO DISPOSE OF UNWANTED WEED KILLERS AND PESTICIDES THIS WEEK
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) has made a Public Service Announcement, announcing that the department is sponsoring opportunities for people to properly dispose of their unwanted weed killers/herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, and other pesticides from their farms, businesses, or homes. Minnesota pesticide users can bring their waste pesticides to any of the following events and dispose of up to 300 pounds, free of charge. For amounts greater than 300 pounds, citizens will have to call the MDA at 612-215-6843 to make arrangements for them.
2022 Primary Election Results for Lakeland Viewing Area
Voters went to the polls on Tuesday all across Minnesota for the state’s primary election, which narrowed the candidate pools in several races, including some in the Lakeland viewing area. Below are winners for city, county, and state races, along with U.S. Representative races for Districts 7 and 8:
