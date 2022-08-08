UPDATE – Statement from the Snowline Joint Unified School District:. “Tonight, at approximately 8:40 PM upon conclusion of Silverado’s Home Football Scrimmage vs. Serrano High School, there was a report of approximately 5-6 gunshots fired in the parking lot near the 4500 Portables/Gym Area at Silverado High School. Fans from the game were departing at that time. Emergency services were called immediately. Fire and Police responded. A shelter in place of all remaining players, students, and spectators was initiated inside the Stadium. At this time, there have been no victims identified. This is still an ongoing and active investigation. Anyone with pertinent information is urged to come forward by contacting a school official or local law enforcement. There will trauma-trained mental health clinicians present at Silverado on Monday morning to assist any students who would benefit from support following this unfortunate incident. Updated information will be made available to the Silverado community as it becomes available to us.”

VICTORVILLE, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO