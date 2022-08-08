Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
vvng.com
One person killed in Thursday night crash on US Highway 395 in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A two-vehicle traffic collision on U.S. Highway 395 left one person dead Thursday night in Victorville. It happened at about 11:04 pm, on August 11, 2022, at the intersection of 395 and La Mesa Road. According to witnesses, the crash involved a red Hyundai and a blue Infiniti.
vvng.com
No gunshot victims located after reports of a shooting at Silverado High School in Victorville (VIDEO)
UPDATE – Statement from the Snowline Joint Unified School District:. “Tonight, at approximately 8:40 PM upon conclusion of Silverado’s Home Football Scrimmage vs. Serrano High School, there was a report of approximately 5-6 gunshots fired in the parking lot near the 4500 Portables/Gym Area at Silverado High School. Fans from the game were departing at that time. Emergency services were called immediately. Fire and Police responded. A shelter in place of all remaining players, students, and spectators was initiated inside the Stadium. At this time, there have been no victims identified. This is still an ongoing and active investigation. Anyone with pertinent information is urged to come forward by contacting a school official or local law enforcement. There will trauma-trained mental health clinicians present at Silverado on Monday morning to assist any students who would benefit from support following this unfortunate incident. Updated information will be made available to the Silverado community as it becomes available to us.”
paininthepass.info
Two Vehicle Crash Snarls Thursday Afternoon Traffic On Interstate 15 In Hesperia
HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A crash involving two vehicles temporarily shut down southbound lanes on Interstate 15 in Hesperia on Thursday afternoon. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino Fire Department received calls of a crash. It was reported on southbound Interstate 15 between Main Street and Joshua St./Highway 395 exit. The crash happened at about 2:11pm Thursday on August 11, 2022.
One Arrested, 41 Cited During Pomona DUI Checkpoint
One person was arrested for driving under the influence and 41 motorists were cited for driving an unlicensed vehicle or driving with a suspended/revoked license during a DUI/drivers license operation Saturday in Pomona.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxla.com
1 person killed in Covina Metrolink crash
COVINA, Calif. - A pedestrian was killed in a collision with a Metrolink train Thursday in Covina. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 4:58 a.m. to North Irwindale Avenue and East San Bernardino Road, where they learned the train had collided with a pedestrian, the CHP said.
vvng.com
Suspect foot bails after a pursuit Thursday in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police are continuing to search for a suspect who foot-bailed after a vehicle pursuit in Hesperia. On Thursday, August 11, 2022, deputies attempted a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle near Ranchero Road and Santa Fe Avenue. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said the driver failed...
Deputies recover Louis Vuitton purse and wallet 2 days after they’re stolen; alleged thief arrested: SBSD
A 47-year-old Victorville man has been arrested after he stole a Louis Vuitton purse and wallet from a car in Apple Valley, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The designer purse and wallet, which contained $500 in cash, were taken in the 12000 block of Apple Valley Road a few minutes after 11 […]
foxla.com
Third suspect arrested in killing of Monterey Park police officer
LOS ANGELES - A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Monterey Park police officer. 26-year-old Gardiel Solorio was shot and killed August 8 during an attempted robbery outside an LA Fitness gym in Downey. Just a few days after his death, the Los...
IN THIS ARTICLE
vvng.com
Man found dead inside vehicle in Phelan
PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Sheriff’s officials confirmed that a man was found dead inside a vehicle in the community of Phelan. It happened on August 8, 2022, at about 11:52 am, in the area of Wilson Ranch Road and Holly Road. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG that...
L.A. Weekly
Woman Killed in Pedestrian Crash on Sierra Avenue [Fontana, CA]
Female Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Accident on Foothill Boulevard. The incident occurred around 11:55 p.m., near the intersection of Sierra Avenue and Foothill Boulevard. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. Investigators said a woman was walking outside of the marked crosswalk on the westbound lanes of Foothill, just...
Sheriff’s Department investigating fatal shooting in Moreno Valley
The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a man was fatally shot in Moreno Valley on Friday. Juan Genaro Figueroa, a 42-year-old Moreno Valley resident, was pronounced dead at the scene in the 25000 block of Santiago Road, the Sheriff’s Department said in a release. The shooter or shooters fled before deputies arrived, and […]
2urbangirls.com
Detectives seek couple seen leaving murder scene
LOS ANGELES – Sheriff’s homicide detectives are seeking the public’s help Friday in locating a man and a woman who were seen leaving the neighborhood where police say a murder occurred in Monterey Park. Detectives investigating the scene say a murder occurred in the early morning hours...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fontana Herald News
Rialto man dies in traffic collision while driving home-made 'go-cart'
A 58-year-old Rialto man died in a traffic collision while driving a homemade “go-cart” in San Bernardino in Aug. 9, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 11:19 a.m., the man was driving his go-cart (which is not street legal) westbound on Baseline Street at a high rate of speed, police said.
The Friday Flyer
Man arrested in 2018 death of Canyon Lake man
A San Diego man was arrested in El Cajon Monday by Canyon Lake Police Department’s Overdose Death Investigations and Narcotics Unit (ODIN) of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department for the 2018 fentanyl-poisoning death of Canyon Lake resident Devahn Reed. Christopher Michael Koppa, 36, was arrested and charged with...
L.A. Weekly
S Maximilian Lesueuer Killed in Car Crash at Kansas Street [Redlands, CA]
50-Year-Old Victim Dead after Auto Collision on Redlands Boulevard. The incident happened around 12:11 p.m., along Kansas Street and Redlands Boulevard on July 26th. However, the events leading up to the collision remain unclear. Eventually, officers arrived and located one severely injured victim. Authorities later pronounced Lesueuer, of San Bernardino...
Innocent man babysitting 4-month-old grandson struck by gunfire during Arcadia standoff, son says
An innocent grandfather who was babysitting his 4-month-old grandson Wednesday evening was inadvertently shot when a gunman opened fire during a standoff with police in Arcadia.
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed by Metrolink Train in Covina
A pedestrian was killed in a collision with a Metrolink train Thursday in Covina. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 4:58 a.m. to North Irwindale Avenue and East San Bernardino Road, where they learned the train had collided with a pedestrian, the CHP said. The pedestrian was...
vvng.com
Lancaster man arrested after woman heard screaming from an apartment in Adelanto
ADELANTO, Calif, (VVNG.com) — A 26-year-old Lancaster man was arrested for false imprisonment after a woman was heard screaming from inside her apartment in Adelanto. On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 1:15 am, deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to a 911 call in the 18300 block of Montezuma Street.
L.A. Weekly
Two Killed in Head-on Crash near Cricket Lane [Palmdale, CA]
PALMDALE, CA (August 8, 2022) – Early Sunday morning, two people died in a head-on car crash near cricket Lane. The incident happened on August 7th, at around 3:40 a.m. near the intersection of Rancho Vista Boulevard and Cricket Lane. According to officials, a pickup truck traveled into oncoming...
mynewsla.com
Norco Man Arrested on Suspicion of Shooting Family Member
A 78-year-old man was behind bars Thursday on suspicion of shooting his family member in Norco. Gary Roy Haneline was arrested Wednesday morning on suspicion of assault with a firearm, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Haneline was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside and...
Comments / 0