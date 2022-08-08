ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blount County, TN

WATE

Food service discontinued at Knoxville senior housing facility

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The food service at Knoxville High Senior Living is discontinuing. A few years ago, the building was redeveloped into senior housing. Thursday, the owner of the property met with tenants to answer questions and try to clear up some concerns. WATE was not allowed at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

State and local leaders meet to solve flooding issues across Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Whether it’s flooding locally in Knoxville, waters that cause a mass evacuation at a Gatlinburg campsite or widespread flooding in Cocke County, Tennessee has seen how destructive flooding can be over the last year. Understanding the dangers of flood waters, state and local leaders met...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

Food truck event organizer announces food truck rallies canceled in Oak Ridge

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — An organization that helps create food truck rallies in cities across East Tennessee announced Thursday there would be no more rallies in Oak Ridge. The Chef's Workshop was created to support food truck owners in a variety of ways. One of the major ways they help is by organizing food truck rallies. They also run a Food Truck Hub where owners can use a prep kitchen, refrigerated space, and other kinds of necessities.
OAK RIDGE, TN
WATE

6 free things to do in Sevierville, Pigeon Forge Aug. 12-14

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Sevierville and have fun as the summer ends. Sevierville has an inclusive playground made for everyone with learning components for all ages and abilities. What makes this playground different from the others is how the equipment includes physical, social-emotional, sensory, cognitive and communication domains for child development. The playground has a “roller table” for kids to use as an upper body workout, a “we-saw” for children to be encouraged to play together, a sensory play center for children to engage with their senses and encourage cooperation, and more.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
wvlt.tv

English Mountain residents fightfor clean water in Sevier County

Woman pleads guilty, sentenced to 50 years in Claiborne Co. murder case. An autopsy revealed that the Claiborne County man was shot before he died, officials said. State and local leaders meet to solve flooding issues across Tennessee. Updated: 2 hours ago. Experts say money and additional grant funding can...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WBIR

More development is on the way to downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tons of new development is happening in downtown Knoxville. City leaders said it is all being done to make the city a better place to work, live and play. "We've taken a lot of efforts over many years really to make downtown an attractive area for folks to visit,” said Rick Emmett, Knoxville's downtown urban coordinator.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

FORE! Topgolf opens in Farragut, brings fun and growth to city

FARRAGUT, Tenn. — Topgolf officially opened for business in Farragut on Friday. Not only is it a place to practice your swing, but officials behind it said it's a boost for the local economy. The golf-centric entertainment venue brings 400 jobs to the Knoxville area and is hoping to...
FARRAGUT, TN
insideofknoxville.com

New Campground, The Drop Inn, Opens Soon Beside Urban Wilderness

A new campground is opening soon in an amazing spot bordering Ijams, Marie Myers Park, and Baker Creek Preserve. Just off the road at 4507 Sevierville Pike, the site includes sixteen wooded acres with wetlands. Trails have been added for great fun on the site, including a black diamond trail (Murphy’s Law), but the trails also connect with all the surrounding parks, wildlife areas, and wilderness which include fifty miles of trails and another four hundred acres to explore.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Lane closures planned on the Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge starting Aug. 15

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Traffic on the Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge will be slower than normal starting Aug. 15 as crews do some routine maintenance work. The Great Smoky Mountains National Park said there will be temporary single-lane closures along the northbound and southbound sides of the Spur to give crews space to remove trees, clean up litter, cut grass, and clean culverts.
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

Serving fresh produce to neighborhoods in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville pastor is growing solutions to a food desert affecting his community. Chris Battle is a pastor, farmer, and now the owner of the Veggie Van. The Veggie Van carries fresh produce like peppers, onions, peaches, okra, squash, zucchini, and apples. He rehabbed an old...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

"It doesn't happen overnight" | Knox Asian Fest to kick off last weekend of August

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox Asian Fest kicks off the last weekend of August and groups are getting ready to show off their country's culture. There will be nine different countries featured at World's Fair Park. The event will include a festival passport where people can stamp the countries they visited, learning about different cultures along the way. The festival is known for its grand performances and its wide menu of different kinds of foods.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Morristown road to get makeover supporting more foot traffic

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - An announcement Thursday unveiled plans to overhaul South Cumberland Street in Morristown to make way for upgrades. $23.4 million will bring SR 343, also known as S. Cumberland Street, updates like reducing the four-lane road down to three lanes, adding sidewalks, multi-use paths, landscaping, lighting, and signage.
MORRISTOWN, TN
WATE

East Tennessee facility asks community to help adopt rescued beagles

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It is a story that has made national headlines, the Humane Society of the United States shut down a massive breeding operation in Virginia. Thousands of dogs were removed from the facility that bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation. The facility received multiple violations over the years. Now those dogs are getting a new chance at life.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Rare orange lobster found in Gatlinburg restaurant

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A rare, orange lobster is now at Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies after being discovered at a restaurant in Gatlinburg. Chesapeake’s called Ripley’s up last week and said, “hey you have to come see what was in our lobster order.”. The chance...
GATLINBURG, TN
WBIR

WBIR

