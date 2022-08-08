Read full article on original website
WATE
Food service discontinued at Knoxville senior housing facility
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The food service at Knoxville High Senior Living is discontinuing. A few years ago, the building was redeveloped into senior housing. Thursday, the owner of the property met with tenants to answer questions and try to clear up some concerns. WATE was not allowed at...
wvlt.tv
State and local leaders meet to solve flooding issues across Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Whether it’s flooding locally in Knoxville, waters that cause a mass evacuation at a Gatlinburg campsite or widespread flooding in Cocke County, Tennessee has seen how destructive flooding can be over the last year. Understanding the dangers of flood waters, state and local leaders met...
Food truck event organizer announces food truck rallies canceled in Oak Ridge
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — An organization that helps create food truck rallies in cities across East Tennessee announced Thursday there would be no more rallies in Oak Ridge. The Chef's Workshop was created to support food truck owners in a variety of ways. One of the major ways they help is by organizing food truck rallies. They also run a Food Truck Hub where owners can use a prep kitchen, refrigerated space, and other kinds of necessities.
WATE
6 free things to do in Sevierville, Pigeon Forge Aug. 12-14
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Sevierville and have fun as the summer ends. Sevierville has an inclusive playground made for everyone with learning components for all ages and abilities. What makes this playground different from the others is how the equipment includes physical, social-emotional, sensory, cognitive and communication domains for child development. The playground has a “roller table” for kids to use as an upper body workout, a “we-saw” for children to be encouraged to play together, a sensory play center for children to engage with their senses and encourage cooperation, and more.
wvlt.tv
English Mountain residents fightfor clean water in Sevier County
Woman pleads guilty, sentenced to 50 years in Claiborne Co. murder case. An autopsy revealed that the Claiborne County man was shot before he died, officials said. State and local leaders meet to solve flooding issues across Tennessee. Updated: 2 hours ago. Experts say money and additional grant funding can...
Contract awarded to rebuild collapsed bridge on Jones Cove Road
A collapsed bridge in Sevier County is on the road to repair after an award for its repair has been awarded. The bridge collapsed on July 25 following the month's heavy rain.
More development is on the way to downtown Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tons of new development is happening in downtown Knoxville. City leaders said it is all being done to make the city a better place to work, live and play. "We've taken a lot of efforts over many years really to make downtown an attractive area for folks to visit,” said Rick Emmett, Knoxville's downtown urban coordinator.
FORE! Topgolf opens in Farragut, brings fun and growth to city
FARRAGUT, Tenn. — Topgolf officially opened for business in Farragut on Friday. Not only is it a place to practice your swing, but officials behind it said it's a boost for the local economy. The golf-centric entertainment venue brings 400 jobs to the Knoxville area and is hoping to...
insideofknoxville.com
New Campground, The Drop Inn, Opens Soon Beside Urban Wilderness
A new campground is opening soon in an amazing spot bordering Ijams, Marie Myers Park, and Baker Creek Preserve. Just off the road at 4507 Sevierville Pike, the site includes sixteen wooded acres with wetlands. Trails have been added for great fun on the site, including a black diamond trail (Murphy’s Law), but the trails also connect with all the surrounding parks, wildlife areas, and wilderness which include fifty miles of trails and another four hundred acres to explore.
Lane closures planned on the Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge starting Aug. 15
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Traffic on the Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge will be slower than normal starting Aug. 15 as crews do some routine maintenance work. The Great Smoky Mountains National Park said there will be temporary single-lane closures along the northbound and southbound sides of the Spur to give crews space to remove trees, clean up litter, cut grass, and clean culverts.
WBIR
TopGolf opens in Knoxville
Katie Inman takes in the new TopGolf in West Knox County. August 12, 2022-4pm.
wvlt.tv
Serving fresh produce to neighborhoods in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville pastor is growing solutions to a food desert affecting his community. Chris Battle is a pastor, farmer, and now the owner of the Veggie Van. The Veggie Van carries fresh produce like peppers, onions, peaches, okra, squash, zucchini, and apples. He rehabbed an old...
wbrc.com
‘I just wanted to hug him’: Chilton Co. family has close encounter with a black bear in Gatlinburg
CHILTON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Many of you have probably been to Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and have seen a bear or two, but perhaps not quite like this. McKinley Sellers Poe and her family from Thorsby and Jemison were vacationing recently in Gatlinburg, and a bear apparently wanted to hang out with them for a little while.
Report shows wildlife activity, deaths in Smokies I-40 crashes; suggests safe passages
The study is meant to offer a framework that identifies areas along the corridor where wildlife crossing structures could best be implemented. The goal is to reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions or WVCs and increase wildlife habitat connectivity in the area.
"It doesn't happen overnight" | Knox Asian Fest to kick off last weekend of August
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox Asian Fest kicks off the last weekend of August and groups are getting ready to show off their country's culture. There will be nine different countries featured at World's Fair Park. The event will include a festival passport where people can stamp the countries they visited, learning about different cultures along the way. The festival is known for its grand performances and its wide menu of different kinds of foods.
Car of missing Gatlinburg woman found in Cocke County
A car driven by a missing Gatlinburg woman who is the subject of an active Tennessee Silver Alert was found Wednesday in Cocke County.
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee human trafficking group sees rise in men, youth trafficking clients
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking has continued to expand its reach to help human trafficking clients. It’s part of the reason why the group said it’s seeing more male and youth clients. Adam Woldt is a pastor at The Point Knox who also...
wvlt.tv
Morristown road to get makeover supporting more foot traffic
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - An announcement Thursday unveiled plans to overhaul South Cumberland Street in Morristown to make way for upgrades. $23.4 million will bring SR 343, also known as S. Cumberland Street, updates like reducing the four-lane road down to three lanes, adding sidewalks, multi-use paths, landscaping, lighting, and signage.
WATE
East Tennessee facility asks community to help adopt rescued beagles
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It is a story that has made national headlines, the Humane Society of the United States shut down a massive breeding operation in Virginia. Thousands of dogs were removed from the facility that bred dogs to be sold to laboratories for animal experimentation. The facility received multiple violations over the years. Now those dogs are getting a new chance at life.
wvlt.tv
Rare orange lobster found in Gatlinburg restaurant
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A rare, orange lobster is now at Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies after being discovered at a restaurant in Gatlinburg. Chesapeake’s called Ripley’s up last week and said, “hey you have to come see what was in our lobster order.”. The chance...
WBIR
