4 offensive players who improved their stock for the Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns had a few offensive gems stand out against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Cleveland Browns defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Browns‘ first preseason game. These games aren’t about wins and losses, so that really doesn’t matter in the grand scheme of things. How “the team” looks is irrelevant, as most of the best players aren’t playing, and you’re not getting a real view of what to expect. So individual performances matter most.
Alabama Football: First fall camp scrimmage news and thoughts

After the first Alabama football scrimmage of Fall Camp, Nick Saban reviewed his team’s performance. Typical of Saban’s first scrimmage observations, he saw some good things and more areas where players, position groups and units need to improve. At this point every season, Saban always views a team...
New England Patriots veteran WR has a bone to pick with the offense

New England Patriots veteran WR Jakobi Meyers admits that the transition from one style of offense to the other has caused the team to struggle!. Thursday night, prior to the preseason game against the New York Giants, veteran New England Patriots’ WR Jakobi Meyers had a bone to pick with the offense. There have been several reports surfacing that the Patriots offense has struggled in training camp thus far.
