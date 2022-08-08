The Cleveland Browns had a few offensive gems stand out against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Cleveland Browns defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Browns‘ first preseason game. These games aren’t about wins and losses, so that really doesn’t matter in the grand scheme of things. How “the team” looks is irrelevant, as most of the best players aren’t playing, and you’re not getting a real view of what to expect. So individual performances matter most.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO