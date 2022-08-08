Read full article on original website
Tesla China continues Q3 push with another monster batch of exports
A recent set of videos and photographs taken at the Shanghai South Port Terminal suggests that Tesla China’s immense Q3 push to export as many vehicles as possible is well underway. As could be seen in the images and footage, another massive batch of Teslas is about to be shipped from China, a good portion of which will likely be delivered to Right Hand Drive countries.
Stellantis considering investing Billions in Mexico to produce EVs
Stellantis NV may invest billions into renovating a Mexican plant to build hybrid and battery electric vehicles. However, plans are not yet finalized and could change. In an emailed response to Bloomberg, Stellantis spokesperson, Shawn Morgan, said that the company regularly invests in all of its plants around the world.
Tesla ($TSLA) included in Saxo Bank top 10 July stocks
Saxo Bank included Tesla ($TSLA) in its top 10 most traded stocks of July. According to the analysis emailed to Teslarati, the S&P 500 posted the “most bullish monthly performance in almost 24 months.” Notably, the U.S., UK, and Asian economies are flirting with recession. Elon Musk has spoken about this noting that things are seeming to get better.
Demand for EVs will accelerate growth of lithium market: report
The high demand for electric vehicles is accelerating the growth of the global lithium market and is projected to continue to do so for some time. According to a new report by Grand View Research, the lithium market has already doubled in size compared with 2020. In 2021 the global lithium market was valued at $6.83 billion.
Tesla’s direct-to-consumer model is better for companies and consumers
A study published on price gouging shows Tesla’s direct-to-consumer model protects its brand and offers a better customer experience. The study, published by the research group Growth from Knowledge, shows that price gouging is not only damaging to dealerships but also to the brands that they represent. Hence, Tesla’s lack of dealers ensures that customers are protected from the poor experience of paying over MSRP.
Bentley Motors plans to transform marketing partners to support its full EV portfolio
Bentley Motors plans to overhaul its agency partners in marketing to prepare for its EV transition. The luxury car maker wants to transform its entire marketing communication strategy to support Bentley Motors’ fully electric product portfolio. Bentley is working specifically with iX, PHD, Set Creative, and SIMON+SIMON on its...
Tesla Fremont plant is abuzz with activity as nearby construction goes underway
Elon Musk recently noted on Twitter that the Tesla Fremont team is “kicking a**.” A recent drone flyover of the Tesla Fremont plant suggests that this is indeed the case, as the entire complex looks abuzz with activity. New construction nearby also hints at a potential expansion of the Fremont facility.
IKEA to quadruple EV chargers thanks to Electrify America partnership
IKEA is collaborating with Volkswagen’s Electrify America in a move that will quadruple the number of electric vehicle chargers across its United States locations. The partnership will accommodate both passenger and commercial fleets as Electrify Commercial is also a part of the deal. The Swedish furniture company announced today...
Xiaomi debuts CyberOne ahead of Tesla’s AI Day
Xiaomi CEO, Lei Jun announced the company’s CyberOne humanoid robot at its launch event in Beijing on August 11th. The debut is ahead of Tesla’s AI Day which many are anticipating a working Optimus Bot prototype. It will be interesting to see the two robots side by side.
Elon Musk responds to Ford CEO’s lighthearted pickup truck jab
Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared a lighthearted response to a playful pickup truck jab from Ford CEO Jim Farley. While announcing a major investment in solar energy, Farley took the opportunity to highlight the success of the F-150 Lightning, the veteran automaker’s first modern all-electric pickup truck. “We are...
Volkswagen wants to avoid another Herbert Diess situation at any cost
Volkswagen is planning to do anything it can to avoid another Herbert Diess situation. The company is taking drastic steps to avoid what it considers internal to be a turbulent past few years. As Diess pushed for the German automaker to prioritize electrification efforts, its most powerful figures are attempting to take back control at all costs to invoke a drastic change at a company that has been recognized by Tesla CEO Elon Musk as the second-best EV manufacturer globally.
