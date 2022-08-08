Volkswagen is planning to do anything it can to avoid another Herbert Diess situation. The company is taking drastic steps to avoid what it considers internal to be a turbulent past few years. As Diess pushed for the German automaker to prioritize electrification efforts, its most powerful figures are attempting to take back control at all costs to invoke a drastic change at a company that has been recognized by Tesla CEO Elon Musk as the second-best EV manufacturer globally.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO