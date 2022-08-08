Read full article on original website
Keith Urban Says the Audience Has Changed on His ‘The Speed of Now’ World Tour
Keith Urban has nothing but love for his fans. After years away from touring, he feels everyone has a renewed appreciation for attending shows.
NBC Sports
Nashville observations: Music City Grand Prix remained chaotically on brand for IndyCar
NASHVILLE, Tennessee – Same song, different verse for the Music City Grand Prix and the NTT IndyCar Series?. Well, maybe on the track — but the notes also weren’t exactly the same for the second trip to Nashvegas. The bright lights and bachelorette parties of Broadway still...
Miranda Lambert Drops Awesome Series of Photos Marking the End of Her Utah Adventure
Country music star Miranda Lambert has been spending time visiting the “Beehive State,” Utah, but it all appears to be winding down. Lambert shares some photos and a video on her Instagram account. She and some of her rowdy friends spent time at Strawberry Bay, which is located southeast of Salt Lake City. It looks like Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin also were joined by others on the journey. Let’s see what Lambert is offering up for us to see and enjoy.
Dolly Parton Loves Mississippi's All-Black Female Country Group On 'America's Got Talent'
There's a new country music group taking center stage. The female ensemble named Chapel Hart is a trio from Mississippi, and they won the golden buzzer in mid-July on America's Got Talent. The singers include two sisters, Danica and Devyn Hart, and their cousin Trea Swindle. They are making waves...
Shania Twain’s Eye-Catching Outfit at Boots & Hearts Music Festival Draws Major Attention
Shania Twain went back home this weekend. The Canadian country music icon headlined Boots & Hearts Music Festival outside Ontario. The weekend also featured headlining sets from Florida-Georgia Line and Sam Hunt. Shania Twain dressed to impress. The 56-year-old wore a bedazzled bra and a min-dress with a plunging neckline. Check out a gallery of photos here.
People
Carrie Underwood Joins Tom Petty Cover Band for Surprise Duet While Out with Friends in Nashville
From arenas to dive bars, any venue is perfect for Carrie Underwood's powerhouse vocals. While out with friends for a "girl's night" in Nashville over the weekend, Underwood hopped onstage at Fox & Locke bar and venue with Tom Petty cover band The Heartshakers to perform "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" — the rocker's 1981 duet with Stevie Nicks, originally released on the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman's Bella Donna album.
