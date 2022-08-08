Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Police said kidnapping and missing person report in north Chico was "unfounded"
UPDATED 6:00 p.m. - The report of a kidnapping that was called in to the Chico Police Department late Friday night at the north end of town was "unfounded," according to detectives. The Chico Police Department's Violence Suppression Unit investigated the report on Saturday. "The missing person was contacted, located,...
actionnewsnow.com
One person arrested during Gridley shooting investigation
GRIDLEY, Calif. - At approximately 2:01 a.m. on Aug. 12, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office (BSCO) responded to a reported shooting in the 200 block of Highway 99, said BSCO. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies contacted a victim that was shot. The victim was immediately transported to a local hospital and received medical care. BCSO says the victim remains in critical condition.
actionnewsnow.com
Shots fired hitting shopper near Thursday Night Market in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Chico police are looking for a gunman after shots were fired in downtown Chico during the Thursday Night Market. The shots were fired just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the parking structure at Fourth and Salem Streets. Chico police say there was an argument between people in two vehicles. A person shopping heard gunshots and felt something hit them in the lower body.
actionnewsnow.com
Police: Felon arrested for pointing gun at mother and toddler in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - A Chico woman called police Wednesday night to report a man had tailgated her car and pointed a gun at her and her toddler. Mario Urzua-Avalos, 20, was arrested on a series of charges being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle.
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters threatened at homeless encampment fire in Willows
WILLOWS, Calif. - Firefighters from the Willows Fire Department were on their way to help out with the River Incident in Princeton on Saturday afternoon, when they drove around the corner and saw smoke from a different fire – from a homeless camp on Old 99 (Tehama St.) and Elm St.
actionnewsnow.com
CHP officer loses control of car during chase in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - A CHP car crashed after a pursuit in Chico on Saturday afternoon. A CHP officer tried to stop a white mustang that was speeding. The mustang did not stop and a pursuit ensued. CHP said the mustang ran three red lights after exiting Highway 99 from Cohasset Rd.
krcrtv.com
Officer seriously injured by homeless man threatening customers inside store in Chico
CHICO, Calif. — A Chico police officer was seriously injured Tuesday evening while arresting a homeless man reportedly swinging around a hammer and threatening customers inside a store. Chico Police said they received a call from a store on the 2500 block of Notre Dame Boulevard at around 6:15...
kubaradio.com
Yuba City Police Arrest 2 Men After Home Depot, Catalytic Converter Thefts
(YCPD release) – A-Graveyard shift was dispatched to a theft from Home Depot last night where the suspect fled in a vehicle. Our Officers were able to locate the car and through their investigation, they located the property stolen from Home Depot and a catalytic converter that had been stolen earlier in the day.
actionnewsnow.com
Police looking to identify suspects who stole packages from Anderson home
ANDERSON, Calif. - Anderson Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects who are seen taking a package off a front porch. Officers said the suspects took off in a gold four-door GMC pickup. A man can be seen in the video taking a package. Officers said he was accompanied by another person.
actionnewsnow.com
Authorities searching for man in Upper Bidwell Park
CHICO, Calif. - Authorities are searching for a man who was reported missing in Tehama County on Tuesday, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers said a suspicious vehicle was reported on Wednesday in Chico’s Upper Bidwell Park. Authorities said the 2003 Jeep was found to be registered to Bruce Bohneman, 63.
actionnewsnow.com
Two people are missing in Yuba City
YUBA CITY, Calif. - Two Yuba City residents are missing after telling their families they were traveling to a classic car and rock-n-roll festival in Reno, NV., said Yuba City Police. On Aug. 7, Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, and Janette Pantoja, 29, left for the Hot Nights in Reno festival...
actionnewsnow.com
Quinceañera murder suspect’s lawyer is Chico woman arrested in July
CHICO, Calif. - The lawyer for the 17-year-old murder suspect is Chico attorney Stephana Femino, the woman who the Butte County district attorney said was arrested for helping her boyfriend remain a fugitive on several felony arrest warrants. Femino was supposed to represent the suspect in the Quinceañera stabbing in...
actionnewsnow.com
Body found in Upper Bidwell Park in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - At approximately 3:30 p.m., a male body was found and recovered in Big Chico Creek in Upper Bidwell Park, said the Chico Police Department. The body was found by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue and the Chico Fire Department in Upper Bidwell Park between Bear Hole and Salmon Hole.
actionnewsnow.com
Missing Red Bluff teenager found
RED BLUFF, Calif. - UPDATE 8/11 - Red Bluff Police Department says Cassius McCabe has been located and returned home safely. The Red Bluff Police Department is asking for the public's help in looking for a missing teenager, 13-year-old Cassius McCabe. McCabe, also known as "Cassi" or "Clay," was reported...
actionnewsnow.com
Red Bluff Police search for missing teenager
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Police Department is asking for the public's help in looking for a missing teenager, 13-year-old Cassius McCabe. McCabe, also known as "Cassi" or "Clay," was reported missing on Tuesday. They were last seen wearing "Venom" jogger pants and a multicolored sweater. McCabe also wears thick black-framed glasses. McCabe has "Ghost" tattooed on their left forearm.
actionnewsnow.com
Oroville woman charged in crash that sent boy to hospital to go to trial
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The woman suspect in a hit-and-run crash that sent a 5-year-old to the hospital in March was in court again on Tuesday. District Attorney Mike Ramsey said Banessa Santana admitted there is sufficient evidence to hold her over for trial. At the end of April, she...
actionnewsnow.com
Search warrant leads to discovery of DMT clandestine lab, psilocybin mushrooms
CHICO, Calif. - Two people were arrested Wednesday after a search warrant leads to the discovery of a dimethyltryptamine (DMT) clandestine lab inside of an apartment in Chico. On Wednesday, agents with the Butte County Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF) along with an patrol officer from the Chico Police Department served a search warrant at 194 E. Shasta Ave. Apartment 4B.
actionnewsnow.com
Tree falls on lumber worker in Feather Falls area
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A tree fell on a man who is a lumber worker in the Feather Falls area on Thursday morning, CAL FIRE Butte County said. Crews said flight care is en route to take the man to the hospital. The tree fell on the man about one...
actionnewsnow.com
Dozens celebrate first annual CARD K-9 Classic
CHICO, Calif. - CARD's first annual K-9 Classic brought dozens of people and furry friends to DeGarmo Park on Saturday afternoon. All kinds of dogs participated in the mutt strut for a chance at winning the 'Most Talented' or 'Biggest Pup Personality.'. Action News Now caught up with a couple...
actionnewsnow.com
18th annual Car Show and Shine Saturday at Chico’s Elk Lodge
CHICO, Calif. - The 18th annual Hot August Day Car Show and Shine will be at the Elks Lodge in Chico on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The show will be open to all cars with an award presentation at 1:30 p.m. The show is free and there...
