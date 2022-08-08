ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Police said kidnapping and missing person report in north Chico was "unfounded"

UPDATED 6:00 p.m. - The report of a kidnapping that was called in to the Chico Police Department late Friday night at the north end of town was "unfounded," according to detectives. The Chico Police Department's Violence Suppression Unit investigated the report on Saturday. "The missing person was contacted, located,...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

One person arrested during Gridley shooting investigation

GRIDLEY, Calif. - At approximately 2:01 a.m. on Aug. 12, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office (BSCO) responded to a reported shooting in the 200 block of Highway 99, said BSCO. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies contacted a victim that was shot. The victim was immediately transported to a local hospital and received medical care. BCSO says the victim remains in critical condition.
GRIDLEY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Shots fired hitting shopper near Thursday Night Market in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - Chico police are looking for a gunman after shots were fired in downtown Chico during the Thursday Night Market. The shots were fired just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the parking structure at Fourth and Salem Streets. Chico police say there was an argument between people in two vehicles. A person shopping heard gunshots and felt something hit them in the lower body.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police: Felon arrested for pointing gun at mother and toddler in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - A Chico woman called police Wednesday night to report a man had tailgated her car and pointed a gun at her and her toddler. Mario Urzua-Avalos, 20, was arrested on a series of charges being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle.
CHICO, CA
Chico, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Chico, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters threatened at homeless encampment fire in Willows

WILLOWS, Calif. - Firefighters from the Willows Fire Department were on their way to help out with the River Incident in Princeton on Saturday afternoon, when they drove around the corner and saw smoke from a different fire – from a homeless camp on Old 99 (Tehama St.) and Elm St.
WILLOWS, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CHP officer loses control of car during chase in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - A CHP car crashed after a pursuit in Chico on Saturday afternoon. A CHP officer tried to stop a white mustang that was speeding. The mustang did not stop and a pursuit ensued. CHP said the mustang ran three red lights after exiting Highway 99 from Cohasset Rd.
CHICO, CA
kubaradio.com

Yuba City Police Arrest 2 Men After Home Depot, Catalytic Converter Thefts

(YCPD release) – A-Graveyard shift was dispatched to a theft from Home Depot last night where the suspect fled in a vehicle. Our Officers were able to locate the car and through their investigation, they located the property stolen from Home Depot and a catalytic converter that had been stolen earlier in the day.
YUBA CITY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police looking to identify suspects who stole packages from Anderson home

ANDERSON, Calif. - Anderson Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects who are seen taking a package off a front porch. Officers said the suspects took off in a gold four-door GMC pickup. A man can be seen in the video taking a package. Officers said he was accompanied by another person.
ANDERSON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Authorities searching for man in Upper Bidwell Park

CHICO, Calif. - Authorities are searching for a man who was reported missing in Tehama County on Tuesday, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers said a suspicious vehicle was reported on Wednesday in Chico’s Upper Bidwell Park. Authorities said the 2003 Jeep was found to be registered to Bruce Bohneman, 63.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Two people are missing in Yuba City

YUBA CITY, Calif. - Two Yuba City residents are missing after telling their families they were traveling to a classic car and rock-n-roll festival in Reno, NV., said Yuba City Police. On Aug. 7, Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, and Janette Pantoja, 29, left for the Hot Nights in Reno festival...
YUBA CITY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Quinceañera murder suspect’s lawyer is Chico woman arrested in July

CHICO, Calif. - The lawyer for the 17-year-old murder suspect is Chico attorney Stephana Femino, the woman who the Butte County district attorney said was arrested for helping her boyfriend remain a fugitive on several felony arrest warrants. Femino was supposed to represent the suspect in the Quinceañera stabbing in...
CHICO, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
actionnewsnow.com

Body found in Upper Bidwell Park in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - At approximately 3:30 p.m., a male body was found and recovered in Big Chico Creek in Upper Bidwell Park, said the Chico Police Department. The body was found by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue and the Chico Fire Department in Upper Bidwell Park between Bear Hole and Salmon Hole.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Missing Red Bluff teenager found

RED BLUFF, Calif. - UPDATE 8/11 - Red Bluff Police Department says Cassius McCabe has been located and returned home safely. The Red Bluff Police Department is asking for the public's help in looking for a missing teenager, 13-year-old Cassius McCabe. McCabe, also known as "Cassi" or "Clay," was reported...
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Red Bluff Police search for missing teenager

RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Police Department is asking for the public's help in looking for a missing teenager, 13-year-old Cassius McCabe. McCabe, also known as "Cassi" or "Clay," was reported missing on Tuesday. They were last seen wearing "Venom" jogger pants and a multicolored sweater. McCabe also wears thick black-framed glasses. McCabe has "Ghost" tattooed on their left forearm.
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Search warrant leads to discovery of DMT clandestine lab, psilocybin mushrooms

CHICO, Calif. - Two people were arrested Wednesday after a search warrant leads to the discovery of a dimethyltryptamine (DMT) clandestine lab inside of an apartment in Chico. On Wednesday, agents with the Butte County Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF) along with an patrol officer from the Chico Police Department served a search warrant at 194 E. Shasta Ave. Apartment 4B.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Tree falls on lumber worker in Feather Falls area

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A tree fell on a man who is a lumber worker in the Feather Falls area on Thursday morning, CAL FIRE Butte County said. Crews said flight care is en route to take the man to the hospital. The tree fell on the man about one...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Dozens celebrate first annual CARD K-9 Classic

CHICO, Calif. - CARD's first annual K-9 Classic brought dozens of people and furry friends to DeGarmo Park on Saturday afternoon. All kinds of dogs participated in the mutt strut for a chance at winning the 'Most Talented' or 'Biggest Pup Personality.'. Action News Now caught up with a couple...
CHICO, CA

