Kinzinger's Keep Country First group rolls out academy

By Clyde Hughes
UPI News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SHK7x_0h9JPKas00

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Outgoing Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger is leading a program to recruit "pro-freedom, pre-democracy" candidates to run for public office and win elections.

Keep Country First Policy Action, which was founded by Kinzinger, R-Ill., said on Monday it will host a Country First Academy that will train candidates and recruit them for local elections and train polling volunteers.

"While we will work with folks who want to run for any local office, we are particularly interested in election clerk positions and volunteers," Zach Hunter, the executive director of Keep Country First, said to Politico. "It's vital for our democracy that we have people of good faith to fairly administer election laws and restore trust in our institutions."

Keep Country First Policy Action and the Country First Academy recently rolled out bare-bones websites and a promotional video.

"Keep Country First Policy Action will engage the hearts and minds of the American people to spark a 'Country First' movement that begins with a drive to support policies that will improve political dialogue and tackle big problems," said a statement on the Keep Country First website.

The Country First website said it is looking to recruit candidates "from all walks of life" for public office.

"There are literally hundreds of thousands of public offices in America -- all of which play a role in leading us closer to or farther from freedom and democracy. Learn which one might be right for you," the website said.

Kinzinger and Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., have long drawn the ire of former President Donald Trump and his supporters by voting to impeach him and sitting on the House select committee investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol by his supporters on Jan. 6.

Kinzinger is leaving Congress after his current term and Cheney faces an uphill battle in her Republican primary in Wyoming.

Comments / 13

Tim Ramsey
4d ago

Lesson One: How to be a sniveling turncoat completely cut-off from the desires of your constituents.

Reply
19
Crv4269
3d ago

He's gonna need a job ,because his career in politics is over !!

Reply
7
