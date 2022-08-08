ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

BJ Davis puts Ole Miss among his nine schools

Recently, 2023 three-star guard BJ Davis cut his schools list down to nine schools, Ole Miss being among them. On a date that has yet to be announced yet, Davis will choose between the Rebels, Boise State, Colorado State, San Diego State, Washington State, Wyoming, UC Santa Barbara as well as a few others.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Kentucky crushes Carleton University to stay undefeated in the Bahamas

The Kentucky Wildcats improved to 3-0 in the Bahamas with a dominant 118-56 win over the Carleton University (Canada) Ravens at the Baha Mar Resort in Nassau Saturday. As John Calipari continued to evaluate his team alongside associate to the head coach Bruiser Flint from afar, newly hired assistant coach KT Turner served as Kentucky’s acting head coach Saturday.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Signee evaluation: Bryce Pierre

Pierre is nearing his second season at the tight end position and first at ASU, where he'll compete for backup snaps against redshirt freshman Ryan Morgan and true freshman Jacob Newell.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Saturday scrimmage report

The South Carolina Gamecocks football team went good on good during their first preseason scrimmage of the month. Translation: The first-team offense lined up and played against the first-team defense at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Starting quarterback Spencer Rattler led South Carolina’s first-team offense to consecutive scoring drives on...
COLUMBIA, SC
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

BREAKING: Kylin Jackson commits to LSU

Brian Kelly's recruiting staff has given LSU fans plenty to smile about over the last couple of months. On Saturday, the Tiger faithful got a huge shot of adrenaline as the nation’s No. 10 safety for 2023 announced his commitment when Kylin Jackson selected the in-state Tigers over Texas A&M.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Gators land Top100 DL Kelby Collins, talks decision

The Florida Gators landed a massive addition to their 2023 recruiting class on Saturday afternoon. They landed their highest rated commitment to date in the class when Gardendale (AL) Top100 defensive lineman Kelby Collins pulled the trigger and committed to Billy Napier and his coaching staff. Though Collins had been down to Alabama and Florida in the days leading up to his decision, he let the coaching staff know of his intentions to pick them beforehand.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

2024 OL/DL Nathan Roy gets on major college radar

2024 two-way lineman Nathan Roy is now at Mukwonago (Wis.) after spending the early part of his high school career out West, most recently in Nevada. Since coming to the Midwest, Roy has caught the attention of schools with his size (6-5, 265 pounds) and ability. That includes Central Michigan who offered a scholarship in the summer, the first for Roy.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Arizona Football Scrimmage Observations

* Arizona’s offense was the better unit in Saturday’s scrimmage. There were five touchdowns scored and the defense was unable to force a turnover, which is rare this camp. That does not necessarily mean that the defense was bad, but the offense has played well the past few days after the defense was the better unit for most of fall camp.
NFL
247Sports

Everything Dan Lanning said after the first fall camp scrimmage

The Ducks held their first scrimmage of fall camp inside Autzen Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Oregon head coach Dan Lanning spoke with media members following its conclusion. Here's a complete transcript of everything Lanning said. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Summer Scouting Series: the EYBL's best 2023 guards

In the latest installment of our summer scouting series, in which I break down the top 2023 prospects, by position, from each of the major sneaker circuits, today we are diving into the best 2023 guards in the Nike EYBL. Much like our analysis of the league’s best forwards, this...
BASKETBALL
247Sports

Tide beefs up OL, lands West Coast prospect Raymond Pulido

Alabama beefed up its offensive line even more on Saturday, landing a commitment from Apple Valley (Calif.) product Raymond Pulido. The West Coast standout earned an offer from the UA staff after impressing in person this summer at camp and didn’t wait long to announce his intentions. He picked the Tide over Arizona, Louisville, Oregon, and UCLA.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Mike Leach talks first fall scrimmage

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach addressed the media Saturday following the team’s first camp scrimmage. Following is the transcript:. Question: What do you take from the fact your defense got a lot of pressure today?. Leach: They did early. It was a combination of doing a good job...
STARKVILLE, MS
