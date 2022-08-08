Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Jaxson Kirkland Will Miss The First Game Of The Season
On Saturday, following the first full scrimmage of fall camp, Husky head coach Kalen DeBoer dropped the news that Jaxson Kirkland will not be available to play in the first game of the season against Kent State on September 3rd. The reason the sixth-year senior has to miss the game is because of his appeal to the NCAA.
Barnhart says Calipari's new basketball facility is not part of UK’s 'strategic plan'
LEXINGTON - Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari's wish for a new basketball training facility is not something athletic director Mitch Barnhart is prioritizing at the moment. In a rare press conference Saturday to address the ongoing feud between Calipari and football coach Mark Stoops, Barnhart discussed the status of several...
BJ Davis puts Ole Miss among his nine schools
Recently, 2023 three-star guard BJ Davis cut his schools list down to nine schools, Ole Miss being among them. On a date that has yet to be announced yet, Davis will choose between the Rebels, Boise State, Colorado State, San Diego State, Washington State, Wyoming, UC Santa Barbara as well as a few others.
Kentucky crushes Carleton University to stay undefeated in the Bahamas
The Kentucky Wildcats improved to 3-0 in the Bahamas with a dominant 118-56 win over the Carleton University (Canada) Ravens at the Baha Mar Resort in Nassau Saturday. As John Calipari continued to evaluate his team alongside associate to the head coach Bruiser Flint from afar, newly hired assistant coach KT Turner served as Kentucky’s acting head coach Saturday.
Rutgers Basketball: Possible change for Reiber in 2022-23 season
Rutgers fans might get their wish. When big man Dean Reiber started draining 3 pointers last year, the forums lit up with the possibility of seeing Reiber playing alongside star center Cliff Omoruyi, not just backing him up. The fans might get their wish. “I have been working on a...
Boise State lands commitment from 2023 4-star Forward Andrew Meadow
When Leon Rice and his staff find someone they like, they don't waste much time in getting them on board. Take, for example, the Broncos newest commit, Andrew Meadow. Offered on July 31st, just 11 days before he makes his college choice. Whatever it is that the Bronco staff does,...
Signee evaluation: Bryce Pierre
Pierre is nearing his second season at the tight end position and first at ASU, where he'll compete for backup snaps against redshirt freshman Ryan Morgan and true freshman Jacob Newell.
Saturday scrimmage report
The South Carolina Gamecocks football team went good on good during their first preseason scrimmage of the month. Translation: The first-team offense lined up and played against the first-team defense at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Starting quarterback Spencer Rattler led South Carolina’s first-team offense to consecutive scoring drives on...
BREAKING: Kylin Jackson commits to LSU
Brian Kelly's recruiting staff has given LSU fans plenty to smile about over the last couple of months. On Saturday, the Tiger faithful got a huge shot of adrenaline as the nation’s No. 10 safety for 2023 announced his commitment when Kylin Jackson selected the in-state Tigers over Texas A&M.
Gators land Top100 DL Kelby Collins, talks decision
The Florida Gators landed a massive addition to their 2023 recruiting class on Saturday afternoon. They landed their highest rated commitment to date in the class when Gardendale (AL) Top100 defensive lineman Kelby Collins pulled the trigger and committed to Billy Napier and his coaching staff. Though Collins had been down to Alabama and Florida in the days leading up to his decision, he let the coaching staff know of his intentions to pick them beforehand.
2024 OL/DL Nathan Roy gets on major college radar
2024 two-way lineman Nathan Roy is now at Mukwonago (Wis.) after spending the early part of his high school career out West, most recently in Nevada. Since coming to the Midwest, Roy has caught the attention of schools with his size (6-5, 265 pounds) and ability. That includes Central Michigan who offered a scholarship in the summer, the first for Roy.
Arizona Football Scrimmage Observations
* Arizona’s offense was the better unit in Saturday’s scrimmage. There were five touchdowns scored and the defense was unable to force a turnover, which is rare this camp. That does not necessarily mean that the defense was bad, but the offense has played well the past few days after the defense was the better unit for most of fall camp.
Top247 safety Kylin Jackson wants to leave his mark on LSU
LSU is up to No. 6 in the 247Sports Composite Team Recruiting Rankings after landing a commitment from Zachary (La.) High Top247 safety Kylin Jackson on Saturday afternoon. Brian Kelly and his staff held off Texas A&M in the Jackson sweepstakes, adding the No. 10 safety in the class to the fold.
Everything Dan Lanning said after the first fall camp scrimmage
The Ducks held their first scrimmage of fall camp inside Autzen Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Oregon head coach Dan Lanning spoke with media members following its conclusion. Here's a complete transcript of everything Lanning said. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly...
Defense stakes its claim in situational first scrimmage of Bulldog preseason
The complete Mississippi State team dined on fresh-seared steaks afterwards. But while the grill was firing up though the Bulldog defense snacked on the rest of a scorched squad in Saturday’s Scott Field scrimmage. The first full intrasquad session of preseason belonged for the most part to the defensive...
Crossover Podcast: More praise for Jaxson Dart + Saturday helmet stickers
David Johnson and Ben Garrett continue to sing the praises of Jaxson Dart after he threw for more than 250 yards in Saturday scrimmage + they hand out helmet stickers to top performers in the latest edition of the Crossover Podcast...
Summer Scouting Series: the EYBL's best 2023 guards
In the latest installment of our summer scouting series, in which I break down the top 2023 prospects, by position, from each of the major sneaker circuits, today we are diving into the best 2023 guards in the Nike EYBL. Much like our analysis of the league’s best forwards, this...
Tide beefs up OL, lands West Coast prospect Raymond Pulido
Alabama beefed up its offensive line even more on Saturday, landing a commitment from Apple Valley (Calif.) product Raymond Pulido. The West Coast standout earned an offer from the UA staff after impressing in person this summer at camp and didn’t wait long to announce his intentions. He picked the Tide over Arizona, Louisville, Oregon, and UCLA.
VIDEO: Mario Cristobal reviews first scrimmage of fall practices
CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Watch head coach Mario Cristobal following the Hurricanes' first scrimmage of the fall on Saturday night. It was the Hurricanes' eighth practice of the fall. They are expected to have 25 practices before the opener on Sept. 3 against Bethune-Cookman. The Hurricanes are off on Sunday...
Mike Leach talks first fall scrimmage
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach addressed the media Saturday following the team’s first camp scrimmage. Following is the transcript:. Question: What do you take from the fact your defense got a lot of pressure today?. Leach: They did early. It was a combination of doing a good job...
