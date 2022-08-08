ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Secret to Plump Under Eyes Is This Amazon Favorite That Has Nearly 10,000 Perfect Ratings

By Taylor Lane
SheKnows
SheKnows
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lq4Gq_0h9JPDPn00
Sarah Jessica Parker Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Sarah Jessica Parker has impressed us with her impeccable fashion looks since season one of Sex and The City. But that’s not all that the Carrie Bradshaw actor has made us pay attention to. The actress barely looks like she’s aged a day since episode 1 of SATC, and always seems to look alive and awake in every photo. We can chalk it up to a really excellent makeup artist, but we couldn’t help but wonder if it’s a skincare product that’s responsible for her plump under eyes. According to an interview with Glamour Magazine, Parker revealed her youthful-looking skin comes from tiny capsules

packed with hyaluronic acid.

help Parker look awake and refreshed. “At night I use one of these packets, especially around my eyes. There’s this 24-hour hydration that I absolutely love,” she said. The actress is now an ambassador for RoC and loves incorporating their products into her skincare routine. The soft packets contain the perfect dose of hyaluronic acid your skin needs to be hydrated.

If you’re new to hyaluronic acid, here’s a quick recap: It’s a molecule that can hold up to 1000 times its weight in water. And, when included in skincare products, it locks that same moisture into the skin, which gives the appearance of plumper and firmer skin. The serum capsules also promise to also reduce wrinkles, lines, crow’s feet, and dark circles.

RoC Multi Correxion Hyaluronic Acid Night Serum Capsules

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qsPVP_0h9JPDPn00

Shoppers also love this serum. When you scroll through the hundreds of five-star reviews, you can see all of the praises the tiny capsules have received. Customers can’t stop raving that they “work as advertised,” and how they are “the best.”

One reviewer said the Sarah Jessica Parker-approved serum is a “staple in my skin regimen,” and added, “I have been using this product for many years, and I still love it. It hydrates my skin and makes my wrinkles just that little less noticeable.”

The capsules also help to treat age spots, too. “I drive a convertible in the South, and yes, I know I should wear sunscreen but didn’t (I do now),” another wrote. “Anyway, I had gotten some rather large dark age spots on my face, and after using two bottles of this, they have drastically lightened up. Also, my wrinkles on my face have softened. I definitely look better: I signed up for the monthly plan.”

Finally, a shopper confirmed how easy it is to apply. “This product is making a difference in the look of my skin. My skin tone is more even, and the texture is smoother. Fine lines are diminishing. Now I’m hoping with continued use those deeper lines will soften. The scent is pleasant. I have decided I like the product in tube form better because I think in that kind of dispenser, I can feel assured that I got all of the product.”

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

These 3 Bob Mistakes Add Years To Your Look, According To Celeb Stylists

When it comes to classic, anti-aging haircuts, few things are as tried and true as a timeless bob. This length helps to add volume, lifts your face, and still leaves room for some fun and flirty styling. However, not all bobs are created equally; just as with any other haircut, there are several ways to go wrong with this style that could actually add years to your look, rather than doing the opposite. Luckily, we’ve got your back with some expert advice.
HAIR CARE
SheKnows

Kate Middleton’s Rumored Shampoo Could Be Why Her Hair Always Looks So Silky Smooth — & It's On Sale

Click here to read the full article. Trying to tame frizzy hair is easier said than done, especially if you live in a humid climate. But for those who are naturally curly, this is an ongoing battle. Frizz is great when it comes to volume, but sometimes we want a different look that’s more easily managed. More specifically, if Kate Middleton has the hair goals you’re after, then you’re in luck. We’ve heard, according to Marie Claire UK, that her favorite shampoo is from Kérastase, in particular, the Bain Oléo-Relax Shampoo that’s on sale now. Let this be your time to...
HAIR CARE
SheKnows

Celebrity Makeup Artist Bobbi Brown ‘Cannot Live Without’ This At-Home Root Touch-Up For Gray Hairs

Click here to read the full article. Gray hair can definitely look chic at any age. No worries, though, if you’re not ready to venture into that territory. There are plenty of beauty products that can help conceal the gray strands, from hair serums to supplements. But we’ve found a quick fix to deal with graying hair, and it’s all thanks to a Celebrity Makeup Artist’s recommendation. The two-time beauty brand founder, Bobbi Brown, revealed via TikTok that there’s one product she’s obsessed with right now. DpHUE’s Root Touch Up Stick is Brown’s latest fave due to its natural coverage...
HAIR CARE
Allure

Bella Hadid's Latest Manicure Proves It's Never a Bad Idea to Keep It Simple

Her trip to Montauk, New York served as the perfect background for bright red nails. Picture this: Summer, beach towns, a long fringe, cherry-red nails, and Bella Hadid. It's a recipe the Kin Euphorics co-founder brought to life at John's Drive-In, located in Montauk, New York. On August 8, Hadid shared a collage of photos taken throughout the day of the auspicious yet intimate event. She showcased not only the location's temporary transformation into Bumble Diner but also sported the most classic summer manicure there is.
MONTAUK, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
shefinds

Hair Stylists Agree: These 3 Short Hairstyles Add Years To Your Look

While there are plenty of summer styles to try that can give a youthful and radiant look, there are others that experts recommend avoiding when making your next salon appointment. The best anti-aging hairstyles frame your face and highlight your best features, such as your eyes, cheekbones, jawline, etc. Others, that might overpower your bone structure or draw more attention to wrinkles, can often be shorter cuts. With that said, we checked in with professional hair stylists and hair experts for 3 hairstyles to avoid over 40 this summer and why. Read on for tips and suggestions from Dani Everson, professional hair stylist and owner of Clementine’s Salon and Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Skin Tone#Sex And The City#Glamour Magazine
The Independent

David Spade says Kate Middleton should have ‘slapped’ Prince Louis to distract from Chris Rock

US Comedian David Spade has said Kate Middleton should have “slapped” Prince Louis at the Platinum Jubilee to “distract” from Chris Rock being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars.Louis was seen misbehaving at the Jubilee celebrations in June, covering his ears and screaming, pulling faces, and telling his mother the Duchess of Cambridge to shush.During last week’s episode of boxer Mike Tyson’s podcast, “Hotboxin with Mike Tyson”, Spade said that Louis should have received a slap.“Her kid, who’s like 3, is being kind of a d***, you know, making faces and telling her to shut up and everything,”...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Relaxes In A Bridal White Swimsuit 2 Weeks After Ben Affleck Wedding

Jennifer Lopez, 53, looked incredible in a new photo while laying out in the sun! The new wife, who married Ben Affleck, 49, rocked a white one-piece swimsuit as she posed on a blue and white striped outside on what appeared to be cement for a photoshoot. She had her long hair down and added sunglasses to the look as well as multiple gold bracelets on her wrist as she looked at the camera.
CELEBRITIES
womansday.com

Here’s What’s Really Going On With Those Prince William and Kate Middleton Affair Rumors

Everything that will change when Prince William becomes King Everything that will change when Prince William becomes King. Welp, here we go again! The internet has once again been inundated with (likely false) rumors that Prince William is having an affair and cheating on Kate Middleton. Last time we dealt with this whole thing was in 2019, when tabloids became obsessed with a “falling out” involving Kate, William, and a family friend named Rose Hanbury, who is the Marchioness of Cholmondeley (which is somehow pronounced like “Chumley”). The Cambridges have never commented publicly on the ordeal, but if you’re confused about these rumors, the phrase “rural rival,” and a new @Deuxmoi tip that has #princeofpegging trending on Twitter, we've got you.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Lisa Kudrow Said It Was "Jarring" to See Herself Next to Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox on 'Friends'

Like her on-screen character Phoebe Buffay, Lisa Kudrow exuded confidence as a budding actress in Hollywood — that is until, she landed her breakout role on Friends. This week, Kudrow spoke about feeling insecure about her body while filming the beloved sitcom alongside her real-life besties Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox during an episode of the Podcrushed podcast. "I was confident," Lisa explained, adding that she didn't deal with body issues until she watched the show back. "It wasn't until Friends that I realized, 'oh, I don't look like I thought I looked,'" she said. "And that's what was so jarring, and that's when it was like, oh, I've got to actually lose weight? I have to diet? Shoot."
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

Kendall Jenner’s Bodycon Dress Collection Is Unparalleled

Kendall Jenner is the new-era supermodel that fashion can’t get enough of. Having strutted every major runway of today, as well as gracing countless Vogue covers, the 26-year-old has earned her position at the top of her game. And her personal style is arguably just as remarkable as her editorials. Her signature look? The bodycon dress.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
E! News

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

SheKnows

62K+
Followers
7K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy