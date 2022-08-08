'Just everything falling into place': Clemson's newest commit explains decision to be a Tiger

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — As those who were there to celebrate Shelton Lewis’ commitment announcement serenaded him with a singing of happy birthday, you could instantly tell that Clemson’s latest commit doesn’t like to be the center of attention,

The Clemson Insider was on hand for Lewis’ college announcement Monday at Stockbridge High School’s gymnasium. The uber talented Peach State defensive back committed to Dabo Swinney’s program over schools like Pitt and UNC.

As Lewis was celebrated, we turned to his father, who agreed that the quiet and unassuming cornerback didn’t like being the center of attention. In that same breath, the elder Lewis said in that sense, Clemson is the perfect fit for his son

“Just the feeling they have, the atmosphere, close to home — my parents can make every game,” Lewis said regarding his decision to commit to Clemson Monday. “Just knowing what they can do to develop me to get me to the next level.”

While Lewis mentioned Clemson’s proximity to his home as a main factor for his decision, the piece of the Tigers’ recruiting pitch that resonated with him the most was knowing that he’ll get developed on and off the field in all aspects of life.

Everything came together pretty quickly for Lewis, who was previously committed to Pat Narduzzi’s program for a period of time in June. He backed off his pledge and less than a month later, he was at Clemson’s All-In Cookout on July 25. It was there that he picked up the offer he had been waiting for.

“The All-In Cookout really settled it for me,” he said. “Me and Coach Reed have been communicating, so it’s not like we’re just now meeting each other. We’ve been talking for a few months. So that connection and just everything falling into place, it just played out how it was supposed to play out.”

Lewis had high praise for his future position coach. He estimates that he talks with Reed just about every day.

“We keep communicating just like we family,” Lewis said. “So when I get down there, I know he’ll take care of me.”

He also knows he’ll be well taken care of because of Reed’s history of developing players at his position and sending them consistently to the league.

“He knows what it takes to get guys to the next level and I want to be a part of that,” Lewis added.

Lewis will be a part of a defensive backfield that includes three fellow Peach State commits in Westlake (Atlanta, Ga.) four-star cornerback Avieon Terrell, St. Francis (Alpharetta, Ga.) four-star cornerback Branden Strozier and Milton High (Alpharetta, Ga.) four-star safety Rob Billings.

It was at July’s cookout, that he connected with that group of guys, as well as the remainder of the class — minus Archbishop Wood (Warminster, Pa.) three-star tight end Markus Dixon — and felt like he belonged.

“I connected very well with everyone,” he said. “Everyone brung me in, like I was their own. I felt very welcomed. We’re gonna be the best class to come in. We’re gonna win a guaranteed national championship and we’re gonna go all the way.”

Lewis said that while Clemson wants him to play corner at the next level, he indicated that he’s willing to play wherever, in order to get on the field. He’s done the same at Stockbridge, playing safety and even some quarterback.

“Very nasty,” Lewis said when asked to describe himself as a player. “I’m just ready to do whatever it takes to make plays on the field, however it comes.”

Lewis will be a mid-year enrollee, arriving at Clemson in January 2023.

With that, what can Clemson fans expect once he arrives on campus?

“A good student-athlete,” he said. “I want to vibe with everybody and just be an all-around football player. Whatever it takes to help this team win — offense, defense, special teams — whatever it takes.”

