CNN

Nixon White House lawyer makes prediction about Trump

Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean joined CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland’s press conference and the Justice Department’s move to unseal the FBI warrant authorizing a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
CBS News

Sen. Tim Kaine says Trump and GOP's "violent" rhetoric about government after Mar-a-Lago search raises risk of "political mayhem" — "The Takeout"

In the aftermath of the FBI raid on former President Trump's Florida residence, Trump and like-minded Republicans have resorted to "extreme and violent" rhetoric or assertions about government motives that increase the risk of political mayhem, says Sen. Tim Kaine, Democrat of Virginia. Kaine noted Trump and sympathetic conservatives have...
CBS News

House passes major health, climate and tax bill

CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O’Keefe discusses the “Inflation Reduction Act,” passed Friday by the House, which will provide billions of dollars for health, climate and trimming the federal deficit. The bill now heads to president Joe Biden to become law.
CBS News

Ukraine and Russia trade blame over nuclear risk

Workers say Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was shelled this week, and Ukraine and Russia are each blaming the other for risking a nuclear disaster. CBS News anchors Tanya Rivero and Lilia Luciano spoke with Scott Roecker, the vice president of nuclear materials security at Nuclear Threat Initiative, about what this means for Europe's largest nuclear power plant.
