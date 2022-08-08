Read full article on original website
Related
House passes Democrats' climate and health care bill, sending it to Biden's desk
Washington — Democrats in the House on Friday pushed their more than $700 billion domestic policy package across the finish line, sending to President Biden for his signature their long-negotiated plan to address drug costs, raise taxes on large corporations and combat global warming. Passage of the proposal, now...
Nixon White House lawyer makes prediction about Trump
Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean joined CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland’s press conference and the Justice Department’s move to unseal the FBI warrant authorizing a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
Lauren Boebert's Microphone Cut as She is Told to Stop Speaking Five Times
The Republican claimed the Inflation Reduction Act would lead to "armed robbery against Americans" as she went over her allotted time.
Daily Beast
Fox News’ Bret Baier Shuts Down Trump: ‘Obama Documents Were Handled Properly’
As it becomes increasingly clear that Donald Trump may have violated the Espionage Act by storing “top secret” government documents at his private residence, the former president has turned to a familiar excuse: Obama did it too. “President Barack Hussein Obama kept 33 million pages of documents, much...
RELATED PEOPLE
Putin Will Come to 'Unpleasant End' in One of Two Ways: Former MI6 Head
Sir Richard Dearlove does not believe Putin will be able to enjoy a "luxurious retirement" despite the massive wealth some believe he has accumulated.
Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao, who served as Trump's Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 committee: report
Elaine Chao, Trump's former Transportation Secretary, met with the January 6 panel, per CNN. Chao, who is also Mitch McConnell's wife, swiftly resigned the day after the Capitol breach. Chao was reportedly in talks to invoke the 25th amendment to remove Trump from office at the time. Donald Trump's former...
Liz Cheney's Chances of Winning GOP Primary With 4 Days to Election
The Wyoming representative has huge ground to cover to defeat her Trump-backed primary opponent on August 16.
Experts: “Signals intelligence” from wiretaps found at Mar-a-Lago make Trump’s scandal even worse
While the world was shocked after The Washington Post dropped the bombshell report that the FBI was searching Mar-a-Lago for nuclear weapons documents, some national security experts were also shocked that "signals intelligence" was recovered from Donald Trump's Florida home. "Former senior intelligence officials said in interviews that during the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Historian who warned Biden in private White House meeting speaks out
Soon after the FBI searched Mar-A-Lago, the hashtag ‘Civil War’ trended on Twitter. Is this a real threat? “Everybody should try to calm down,” says one of the historians who recently warned President Biden that Democracy is at risk.
Trump once revealed that the US had a new secret nuclear weapons system that 'nobody's ever had': book
Trump once boasted about secret nuclear weapon technology, according to Bob Woodward. The president told Woodward in 2019 about the secret system, according to the 2020 book "Rage." The FBI was looking for documents relating to nuclear weapons during its search of Mar-a-Lago this week, the Washington Post reported. Donald...
Sen. Tim Kaine says Trump and GOP's "violent" rhetoric about government after Mar-a-Lago search raises risk of "political mayhem" — "The Takeout"
In the aftermath of the FBI raid on former President Trump's Florida residence, Trump and like-minded Republicans have resorted to "extreme and violent" rhetoric or assertions about government motives that increase the risk of political mayhem, says Sen. Tim Kaine, Democrat of Virginia. Kaine noted Trump and sympathetic conservatives have...
House passes major health, climate and tax bill
CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O’Keefe discusses the “Inflation Reduction Act,” passed Friday by the House, which will provide billions of dollars for health, climate and trimming the federal deficit. The bill now heads to president Joe Biden to become law.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ukraine and Russia trade blame over nuclear risk
Workers say Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was shelled this week, and Ukraine and Russia are each blaming the other for risking a nuclear disaster. CBS News anchors Tanya Rivero and Lilia Luciano spoke with Scott Roecker, the vice president of nuclear materials security at Nuclear Threat Initiative, about what this means for Europe's largest nuclear power plant.
Eye Opener: Donald Trump investigated for potential obstruction of justice
An unsealed search warrant for former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate revealed he is under investigation for potential obstruction of justice under the Espionage Act. Also, President Joe Biden plans to sign the “Inflation Reduction Act.” All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener.
CBS News
527K+
Followers
62K+
Post
370M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0