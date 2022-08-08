ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

'Sounded Like A Gunshot': Moon Roof Shattered In Arizona Car Wash

By Ginny Reese
KNIX 102.5 KNIX
KNIX 102.5 KNIX
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Q4n2_0h9JOmVX00
Photo: Getty Images

A quick drive through the car wash turned into a disaster for one Arizona resident. AZ Family reported that Denise DeMarco has taken her car to the car wash several times before, but this time was much different.

DeMarco explained, "When I got to the dryer section, I heard what sounded like a gunshot going off in my car, and then all of the air started pushing in through my sun shade."

DeMarco recorded it all from the car's surveillance system. She said, "[The moon roof] just blows up into thousands and thousands of pieces. Just seeing the glass going everywhere is really scary to think what could have happened if I had that sun shade open."

The acting executive director of the Center for Auto Safety, Michael Brooks , said that the manufacturer didn't find any specific design defects.

DeMarco said that there were no previous cracks or chips in the moon roof before the incident happened. She also said it had never been repaired or replaced. And what's worse is the manager of the car wash said there's nothing they can do about it.

DeMarco said, "I was pretty much assured they were going to fix it and take care of it, so I left the car wash. I was home for about 15 minutes and got a call from the manager, the same person I had spoken to, and he said, ‘You’re not going to like what I’m going to tell you, but we’re not responsible for what happened.’ I just think they need to do something."

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Az Family
KGUN 9

Arizona to close border wall whether Feds like it or not

PHOENIX (KGUN) — Governor Doug Ducey’s office says it’s tired of waiting for the federal government to close gaps in the border wall. So, the state is moving to close one of the gaps in a matter of days. It is working to stack shipping containers in...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

First Alert Day: Risk of strong storms, flooding

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona’s Family weather team has issued a first alert day for Friday because of the risk of strong storms and flooding. Phoenix and much of the state are now under a flash flood watch through this evening. Storms that develop could lead to flooding, especially in mountain communities and areas that have seen wildfire. As of 12: 30 p.m. there were several flash flood warnings in Yavapai, Coconino and Mojave counties.
PHOENIX, AZ
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Arizona

There is no doubt that Arizona is one of the most beautiful states in the country, especially for those that enjoy outdoor activities. There is so much to do in Arizona that no matter how often you visit it, there still are lots of places left to explore. Also, no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something exciting to do in Arizona because there is something for everybody here. And if you don't know where to start, I have put together a list of three amazing places in Arizona that are great for short holidays like a weekend getaway but are also good options for a longer vacation, if you have the time.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

KNIX 102.5 KNIX

Phoenix, AZ
10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Today's Best Country and All Time Favorites

 https://knixcountry.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy