The Wattsburg Bluegrass Music Festival kicked off earlier this weekend. The festival is used to raise money for the upcoming Erie County Fair, which begins on August 29th. "It brings the community together if they want to come down and have fun," says President Coordinator of the festival, Rick Allgeier. "[It's a] relaxing good, a good time. It benefits the fairgrounds. Also, there's some local vendors, food vendors, and it's just something that the community likes to promote."

ERIE COUNTY, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO