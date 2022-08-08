ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheffield, PA

erienewsnow.com

Man Accused Of Stabbing World-renowned Author At Chautauqua Jailed

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The man accused of stabbing a world-renowned author at the Chautauqua Institution was transferred to the Chautauqua County jail late Friday night after being questioned by law enforcement. Meanwhile, victim Salman Rushdie, remains hospitalized following the attack. WNY News Now’s Jackson Hickey was...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Four Jamestown Residents Indicted On Federal Charges

BUFFALO, NY (WNY News Now) – On Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced a grand jury has indicted four Jamestown residents on federal drug charges. 53 year-old Roberto Morales Sanchez, 36 year-old Ryan A. Bloom, 36 year-old Rachelle N. Allison, and 30 year-old Katie E. Calimeri were indicted on narcotics conspiracy charges.
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Allegedly Busted With Fentanyl, Cocaine During Raid

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 49-year-old Jamestown man is facing several drug charges after police raided his southside apartment on Thursday. The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 57 Colfax Avenue, where Jason Parker was taken into custody. During a search of the...
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Suspect in Salman Rushdie Stabbing Arrives to Jail

We continue to follow breaking news out of Chautauqua County where author, Salman Rushdie was attacked as he was about to deliver a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution. Overnight, our news partners at WNY News Now was at the jail when the suspect, 24 year old Hadi Matar from New Jersey was transferred to the Chautauqua County jail late Friday night from the New York State Police barracks in Jamestown.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Sheffield, PA
erienewsnow.com

Woman Reports Someone Impersonating Police Tried to Pull Her Over

A woman told Pennsylvania State Police someone impersonating police tried to pull her over on Sunday. It happened on Burning Well Rd. in Wetmore Township, McKean County and was reported to troopers around 6:40 p.m. The 36-year-old Kane woman said an unmarked police car tried to make her pull over...
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Police Seek Suspect Who Broke Into Popular Jamestown Restaurant

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Police in Jamestown are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who allegedly broke into a popular local restaurant. Detectives with the Jamestown Police Department released a security camera photo of a suspect accused of breaking-into La Cucina Della Nonna on West Third Street in Jamestown overnight on July 27.
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Two Die In Dunkirk Crash, Three Others Hurt

DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – Two people died following a multi-vehicle crash in the City of Dunkirk on Thursday. City of Dunkirk Police say the four-vehicle crash happened just before 6 p.m. on Central Avenue near West Howard Avenue. The crash, police said, resulted in two fatalities with...
DUNKIRK, NY
erienewsnow.com

Business Owner Swims across Edinboro Lake for Shriners Children's Hospital

A business owner swam across Edinboro Lake for a fundraiser Friday morning. Greg Heintz, owner and operator of Heintz Business Service, swam the lake's 1.25 mile length in about 60 minutes. The experienced swimmer trained for months before Friday's event, exclusively relying on his backstroke. Heintz did the swim to...
EDINBORO, PA
erienewsnow.com

Fire Lights Festival Raises Money for Edinboro Firefighters

The Fire Lights Festival kicked off earlier this weekend, with a goal of raising money for the Edinboro's volunteer firefighters. The festival is being held at Wainer Park in Edinboro, near Engine House 39. The festival features several music groups from various genres, group activities, art installations, and vendors. "The...
EDINBORO, PA
erienewsnow.com

Bluegrass Festival Raises Money for Upcoming Erie County Fair

The Wattsburg Bluegrass Music Festival kicked off earlier this weekend. The festival is used to raise money for the upcoming Erie County Fair, which begins on August 29th. "It brings the community together if they want to come down and have fun," says President Coordinator of the festival, Rick Allgeier. "[It's a] relaxing good, a good time. It benefits the fairgrounds. Also, there's some local vendors, food vendors, and it's just something that the community likes to promote."
ERIE COUNTY, PA

