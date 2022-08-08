Read full article on original website
erienewsnow.com
Man Accused Of Stabbing World-renowned Author At Chautauqua Jailed
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The man accused of stabbing a world-renowned author at the Chautauqua Institution was transferred to the Chautauqua County jail late Friday night after being questioned by law enforcement. Meanwhile, victim Salman Rushdie, remains hospitalized following the attack. WNY News Now’s Jackson Hickey was...
erienewsnow.com
Four Jamestown Residents Indicted On Federal Charges
BUFFALO, NY (WNY News Now) – On Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced a grand jury has indicted four Jamestown residents on federal drug charges. 53 year-old Roberto Morales Sanchez, 36 year-old Ryan A. Bloom, 36 year-old Rachelle N. Allison, and 30 year-old Katie E. Calimeri were indicted on narcotics conspiracy charges.
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Allegedly Busted With Fentanyl, Cocaine During Raid
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 49-year-old Jamestown man is facing several drug charges after police raided his southside apartment on Thursday. The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 57 Colfax Avenue, where Jason Parker was taken into custody. During a search of the...
erienewsnow.com
Suspect in Salman Rushdie Stabbing Arrives to Jail
We continue to follow breaking news out of Chautauqua County where author, Salman Rushdie was attacked as he was about to deliver a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution. Overnight, our news partners at WNY News Now was at the jail when the suspect, 24 year old Hadi Matar from New Jersey was transferred to the Chautauqua County jail late Friday night from the New York State Police barracks in Jamestown.
erienewsnow.com
Woman Reports Someone Impersonating Police Tried to Pull Her Over
A woman told Pennsylvania State Police someone impersonating police tried to pull her over on Sunday. It happened on Burning Well Rd. in Wetmore Township, McKean County and was reported to troopers around 6:40 p.m. The 36-year-old Kane woman said an unmarked police car tried to make her pull over...
erienewsnow.com
Police Seek Suspect Who Broke Into Popular Jamestown Restaurant
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Police in Jamestown are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who allegedly broke into a popular local restaurant. Detectives with the Jamestown Police Department released a security camera photo of a suspect accused of breaking-into La Cucina Della Nonna on West Third Street in Jamestown overnight on July 27.
erienewsnow.com
Author Salman Rushdie Undergoing Surgery At UPMC Hamot After Stabbing At Chautauqua Institution
Erie, PA (Erie News Now) – Salman Rushdie, an author whose work has generated death threats in the past, was attacked and stabbed on stage before giving a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, New York on Friday. Rushdie suffered a stab wound to the neck and was...
erienewsnow.com
Two Die In Dunkirk Crash, Three Others Hurt
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – Two people died following a multi-vehicle crash in the City of Dunkirk on Thursday. City of Dunkirk Police say the four-vehicle crash happened just before 6 p.m. on Central Avenue near West Howard Avenue. The crash, police said, resulted in two fatalities with...
erienewsnow.com
Business Owner Swims across Edinboro Lake for Shriners Children's Hospital
A business owner swam across Edinboro Lake for a fundraiser Friday morning. Greg Heintz, owner and operator of Heintz Business Service, swam the lake's 1.25 mile length in about 60 minutes. The experienced swimmer trained for months before Friday's event, exclusively relying on his backstroke. Heintz did the swim to...
erienewsnow.com
Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel Condemns Attack On Author Salman Rushdie
MAYVILLE – Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel has issued a statement in response to the stabbing of famed author Salman Rushdie at the Chautauqua Institution Friday morning. “On behalf of all Chautauqua County residents, I extend my thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Salman Rushdie. The...
erienewsnow.com
Fire Lights Festival Raises Money for Edinboro Firefighters
The Fire Lights Festival kicked off earlier this weekend, with a goal of raising money for the Edinboro's volunteer firefighters. The festival is being held at Wainer Park in Edinboro, near Engine House 39. The festival features several music groups from various genres, group activities, art installations, and vendors. "The...
erienewsnow.com
“Cents For St Susan’s” Collects Over $26,000 In This Year’s Fundraiser
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A months long campaign to raise money for Jamestown’s Saint Susan’s Center concluded today, raising over $26,000 dollars to help fund the soup kitchen. Kicking off earlier in the year, the “Cents for St. Susan’s” campaign is one of their major...
erienewsnow.com
Bluegrass Festival Raises Money for Upcoming Erie County Fair
The Wattsburg Bluegrass Music Festival kicked off earlier this weekend. The festival is used to raise money for the upcoming Erie County Fair, which begins on August 29th. "It brings the community together if they want to come down and have fun," says President Coordinator of the festival, Rick Allgeier. "[It's a] relaxing good, a good time. It benefits the fairgrounds. Also, there's some local vendors, food vendors, and it's just something that the community likes to promote."
