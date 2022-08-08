ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biggest takeaways from Day 10 of Titans training camp

The Tennessee Titans took part in their 10th practice of 2022 training camp on Monday, which was also the last that is open to the media before the team takes on the Baltimore Ravens in the preseason opener on Thursday night.

Earlier in the day, the Titans released their first unofficial depth chart of 2022. You can check out our analysis of it right here.

The biggest takeaway there was the fact that Roger McCreary and Caleb Farley were listed as co-starters at cornerback, so it appears Farley isn’t completely safe in terms of being the starter there.

One of the more interesting things to come out of Titans training camp on Monday was the fact that the Titans are rotating players on the first-team offense at right tackle, with Nicholas Petit-Frere and Dillon Radunz both seeing reps with the ones.

That’s interesting to note because the Titans apparently aren’t doing the same at left guard, where Jamarco Jones and Aaron Brewer are competing. Brewer is seeing the first-team reps there.

After practice, head coach Mike Vrabel didn’t go into detail about why that is the case, but we can assume things are much closer at right tackle than we originally thought.

Now, a look at all the biggest takeaways from Monday.

Absences

Injuries

Punt returners

NWI with multiple drops

Backup RB candidates shine

Ryan Tannehill trusting Kyle Philips

Chris Jackson, Kristian Fulton with multiple PBUs

Malik Willis with a solid showing

Titans rotating at RT, not LG

Randy Bullock good from 50-plus

Caleb Farley gets extra work with Mike Vrabel

Next up: Preseason game at Baltimore Ravens (8/11)

