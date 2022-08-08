More WeGo ride-sharing vehicles were needed ‘yesterday.’ Here’s why

A Hall Area Transit WeGo van leaves Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, from their Main Street offices. Hall Area Transit is looking to buy five more of the vehicles as demand for the service outpaces supply. - photo by Scott Rogers

Touting strong demand for its WeGo ride-sharing transit service, Hall Area Transit is looking to add five more vehicles to its fleet.

“Transit has never been in a better place than it is today,” said Phillippa Lewis Moss, Gainesville’s community service center director, at a recent Hall County transportation planning meeting. “We could use five additional vehicles yesterday.”

Hall Area Transit, the county’s public transportation agency, has Federal Transit Administration funding to buy the vehicles as soon as possible, Moss said.

Federal money would pay most of the costs, with state and local governments paying 10% apiece toward the $150,000 per vehicle cost.

“We believe we have found an Oklahoma contract that will meet our needs,” said Moss, who didn’t give a timeline for getting the new vehicles.

Moss couldn’t be reached for comment Monday, Aug. 8.

Hall Area Transit rolled out the app-based WeGo, which operates much like privately run Uber or Lyft, in December 2020. It eventually replaced Gainesville Connection, a fixed-route bus system, and Dial-A-Ride, a countywide, reservations-only curbside van service.

Moss believes that WeGo, operating with 17 vans, has seen a huge response.

During the county’s 2021-22 budget year, 5,135 people downloaded the app. Out of 108,270 ride requests made through the app, 82,931 were accepted.

When demand is high, app users could get a notification that says “no seats are available,” Moss said.

“This is the number that best informs staff of the need for additional vehicles,” she added.

Moss said that sometimes a person will seek a trip but not accept the trip requirements — such as wait time and walking distance to a van stop — while others are “just testing the system to see how it works.”