spoilertv.com
Chicago PD - Episode 10.01 - 10.02 - Titles Revealed
Here are various new Episode Titles that have been recently added to our Episode and Ratings Database. Remember: You can see known Episode Titles and Dates for all 700+ shows that we cover in the SpoilerTV Episode and Ratings Database.
spoilertv.com
Ironheart - Zoe Terakes Joins Cast
Zoe Terakes (Nine Perfect Strangers, Wentworth) has joined the cast of the Disney+ series Ironheart in a key role [...]. Details regarding their role are being kept under wraps.
The Hollywood Gossip
Sister Wives Fans TRASH Robyn Brown in Wake of Explosive Trailer
Christine Brown has finally come out and said it. On an upcoming episode of Sister Wives, as teased in the just-released TLC trailer, the mother of six admits that she left Kody Brown, at least in part, due to his feelings for Robyn Brown. “To Kody, Robyn [Brown]’s more important,”...
Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49
Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
Anne Heche’s Ex James Tupper Posts Powerful Tribute to the Actress Moments Before She Passes
On Friday, August 12, Anne Heche’s ex, James Tupper shared a touching tribute to the movie star shortly before she passed away from injuries she sustained in a deadly August 5 car crash. “love you forever,” the actor writes in the message, adding a red broken-heart emoji. James...
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche Dead: Tenant of Home That Was Destroyed in Crash Speaks Out
Lynne Mishele is speaking out after Anne Heche's death. The tenant in the home that burned down as a result of the late actress' fiery car crash earlier this month took to Instagram on Friday to react to news of Heche's death. "The news of Anne Heche passing is devastating....
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
spoilertv.com
Roswell New Mexico - Episode 4.12 - Two Sparrows in a Hurricane - Press Release
FIND A WAY– Liz (Jeanine Mason) is faced with an impossible decision, meanwhile Max (Nathan Dean) agrees to join Isobel (Lily Cowles) on a mission to save Bonnie (guest star Zoe Cipres). The series also stars Michael Vlamis, Tyler Blackburn, Heather Hemmens, Michael Trevino and Amber Midthunder. The episode was directed by John Hyams and written by Jenny Phillips & Onalee Hunter Hughes (#412). Original airdate 8/29/2022. Every episode of ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.
spoilertv.com
Swagger - Orlando Jones and Shannon Brown Join Cast; Christina Jackson and Sean Anthony Baker Upped to Series Regulars
Apple is solidifying the cast for Season 2 of its sports drama Swagger. Orlando Jones (Winning Time) and Shannon Brown (Setup) have joined as new series regulars, and Christina Jackson and Sean Anthony Baker, who recurred in Season 1, have been promoted to regulars. Jones will play Emory Price, the...
spoilertv.com
Law & Order Organized Crime: Season 2 Recap + What's Next for Season 3
OC squad, we’re only 6 weeks away from Season 3! It’ll be here faster than you know it and the cast and crew have been hard at work getting the new season ready. Let’s check where we last saw our squad in season 2, and what to expect in season 3.
spoilertv.com
Stargirl - Episode 3.01 - The Murder - Promotional Photos + Press Release
STARMAN IS BACK — With Starman (Joel McHale) back from the dead and her former super-villain enemies vowing to reform, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) is hopeful that there will finally be peace in Blue Valley. But when The Gambler (guest star Eric Goins) arrives to town looking to make his own amends, the team find themselves at odds over whether he can be trusted. Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Neil Hopkins, Joy Osmanski and Alkoya Brunson also star.
spoilertv.com
9-1-1 Lone Star - A Bright and Cloudless Morning - Review: Moving Forward
Please note for those of you who have not watched the episode yet: Spoilers ahead. You've been warned. Well that end certainly was different than last season. Last season 9-1-1: Lone Star ended with the 126 about to be shuttered for good, the team to be split and scattered to the four corners of Austin Texas, and of course Owen's professional fate hanging in the balance after slugging his former rival and new boss. Instead of a major cliffhanger that we'd wait months to see resolved we get to walk off seeing Owen finally confronting his own personal problems, Judd alive and well with his family, and of course happy news for all the Tarlos fans.
spoilertv.com
Wedding Season - First Look Promo
7 murdered guests. 1 murdered groom. The 2 prime suspects? His bride and her lover. A #DisneyPlusDay premiere, stream the Disney+ exclusive series #WeddingSeason on September 8.
spoilertv.com
2022 Character Cup - Winner and Wrap-Up
53 polls later and we have a winner! Congratulations to Motherland: Fort Salem fans for voting Scylla Ramshorn to the top. In a blowout, Scylla gained votes steadily and pulled out ahead with 77% of the vote. With this, Scylla becomes the 11th winner of the Character Cup. Way to go, Scylla fans! To become the winner, Scylla defeated Leo Fitz, Kamala Khan, Gil Arroyo, Rebecca Pearson, and Olivia Benson. Congratulations to all Motherland: Fort Salem fans!
spoilertv.com
A League of Their Own - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll
Season 1 of A League of Their Own is now available to watch on Amazon. Let us know what you thought in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to the season as a whole, so there will be spoilers in the comments. We advise you not to read the comments until you have watched the whole season.
spoilertv.com
Resident Alien - Autopsy - Review: Judy! Judy! Judy!
If you heard Cary Grant’s voice while reading the review title, you’re my kinda people. (If I can find a clip I’ll include the link in the comments.) I did the whole binging thing trying to get the story fresh in my mind in preparation for tonight’s episode.
spoilertv.com
Blood & Treasure - The Soul of Genghis Khan & Tales of the Golden Tiger - Double Review
After almost three years(!) since Blood & Treasure has been missing from our screens, the long awaited season 2 has finally arrived very recently, this time in a new streaming home, so it’s time to get into the matter and recap and review its first episodes. The Soul of...
