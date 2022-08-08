ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

chesapeakefamily.com

Summer Fun: Free Movie Night at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Navy Athletics is excited to host a FREE movie night this, presented by Luminis Health! Join us for a fantastic, family-friendly event as we show the hit film Sing 2 on Thursday, August 11th!. Gates will open at 6 pm for the 7 pm showings. Fans are encouraged to bring...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
chesapeakefamily.com

Summer Fun: Movies in Concert with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra

Watch your favorite movies alongside the musical accompaniment of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra! This weekend, you can see “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” either at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall in Baltimore or at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia. Find more information and purchase your tickets here!
BALTIMORE, MD

