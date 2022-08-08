Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
How to boot Windows 10 from a USB drive
The process of downloading and installing a fresh copy of Windows 10 or even updating a Windows 7 PC to Windows 10 is pretty straightforward. But did you know that you also can run Windows right from a USB flash drive? Now it does sound like a great way of securing personal files, especially if you have to share a PC with your family members or office colleagues. However, you do need to keep in mind that booting Windows from a USB drive means that it will run slow, as flash drives are not as fast as traditional internal solid-state drives (SSDs) or hard drives.
The Windows Club
Laptop has only USB C Port; How do I use other devices?
This article will tell you what to do if your Windows laptop comes with only USB-C Ports. Technology keeps changing over time, and sometimes, as you get comfortable with one, another comes to take its place. You may try to resist the change for a while, but eventually, you will have to change your old tech for new tech. The transition will not be easy as you try to save your old tech to new tech. You may have flash drives and external hard drives with valuable data that you need using the old USB-A connection.
Apple AirTags: How to find your lost or stolen luggage
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Apple AirTags help you keep track of everything from wallets, backpacks and keys to pets and children. Another clever way...
komando.com
Running out of USB slots on your laptop? These USB hubs are the solution
Some laptops only come with a couple of USB ports. With all the tech we have on our desks nowadays, we need more options and power. These hubs extend your USB slots, give you more data transfer power and help turn your laptop into a desktop-like workspace. It’s the perfect solution to this age-old problem.
IN THIS ARTICLE
notebookcheck.net
Dell Inspiron 14 5425: Stylish, fast, enduring office laptop
AMD Cezanne (Zen 3) Laptop Review Snippet Ryzen (Zen) Windows. With the Inspiron 14 5425, Dell adds a stylish 14-inch office all-rounder to its lineup. The most affordable models in the range are available for about 600 Euros (~$618). At the time of conducting our review, our test model would cost between 730 and 850 Euros (~$753 to ~$876).
ZDNet
Using the wrong USB-C cable can damage your tech. Here's how to avoid that
When in doubt, use the cable and charger that came with the device. Buy good quality cables from name brands such as Anker. If any cable starts to get overly warm or displays any issues, stop using it!. USB-C seems to have become the default for both charging and data...
ZDNet
If a scratch or two doesn't bother you, these iPads deals are a steal
If the idea of owning an iPad with a scratch or dent doesn't bother you, you should check out the latest deals on refurbished iPads at Woot!. Apple products, including iPads, iPhones, and MacBooks, are known for being expensive. However, fans of the company and the iOS/macOS ecosystem note the potential advantages of these devices over Windows or Android, and if you are in the creative field, iPads, in particular, can be a valuable investment for hobbies or your business.
insideedition.com
Videos Show Teens How to Steal Certain Kias And Hyundais With Only a USB Cable, Police Warn Amid Rising Thefts
Authorities are sounding the alarm about a new social media challenge that involves teens stealing cars using only a USB cable and posting videos of the joyrides online. They call themselves the "Kia Boyz," and police say with the help of online how-to videos, they’re taking advantage of a possible design flaw in certain Kia and Hyundai models.
makeuseof.com
Gaming PC, Laptop, or Console: Which Should You Get?
In an ideal world, every gamer would own one of each of their preferred platforms. However, this is awfully expensive, and most people can't afford it. So, if you're planning to get a gaming device, these are your three main options and the pros and cons of each. 1. Desktop...
The best compact printer in 2022: laptop friendly printers you can take anywhere
The best compact printer won't take up a lot of space, but it will still perform to high standards. Here are our favorites
makeuseof.com
Back to School Tech: Get Windows 10 Pro OEM Lifetime Key For $14
It's still warm out and the summer vacation is in swing, but fall is closing in and the start of the school year is not very far. So, with the big date approaching, we want to make sure we have everything ready, including original licenses for Windows and Office, so the kids can do their school work without issues.
The Verge
Polaroid’s excellent Hi-Print instant photo printer is just $69.99
Small instant photo printers can offer a unique and fun way to capture memories while traveling. Sure, they may not have the retro charm of an instant camera, but there’s some charm in being able to quickly print credit card-sized pictures while you’re on the go — you’ll just need to capture them using your smartphone. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, however. After testing several instant cameras myself, I found that, unless you’ve got some photography skills and experience, it’s often easier to take sharper photos with a camera you’re familiar with (even if it’s a phone). As a result, mobile photo printers might be what you’re looking for if you want to print photos that look even better.
CNET
Every Wi-Fi Password You've Ever Used Is Saved on Your Computer. Here's Where
Wi-Fi passwords can be hard to remember (especially if they're strong). But usually you don't need to memorize the password of a Wi-Fi network you've already connected to before, because your computer will automatically remember it, allowing you to stay connected or reconnect, even if you leave and come back.
Digital Trends
Perfect for school, this Lenovo 2-in-1 laptop is a steal at 31% off
Laptop deals are plentiful but how about saving $230 off a Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 when you buy direct from Lenovo? Snap up this deal and you can enjoy all the benefits of a 2-in-1 laptop for less than usual. Normally priced at $730, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is down to $500 for a limited time only as part of Lenovo’s doorbuster deals and we’re here to explain why you need it.
Business Insider
7 ways to troubleshoot if your Dell laptop won't turn on
If your Dell laptop won't turn on, there are a variety of hardware and software problems to troubleshoot. You can check for beeps or flashing lights that could indicate a failed POST test and try to perform a hard reset. Here are seven of the best ways to troubleshoot a...
technewstoday.com
How To Connect Two Computers With an Ethernet Cable
Connecting two computers with Ethernet forms a local network. The lack of a router means there’s no access to other networks, but the local network still has various useful applications. The most common one being the ability to access, modify, and share resources between the two systems. As long...
Digital Trends
Hurry and get this 50-inch 4K TV for $200 at Best Buy today
If you’ve been scouring the TV deals to find the absolute cheapest TV, we think we’ve found it. Right now, you can buy the Pioneer 50-inch 4K Smart Fire TV for $200 at Best Buy. Normally priced at $420, you’re saving a huge $220 off the usual price of this budget range TV. While it might not be the best known brand out there, if you’re simply looking for a decent sized screen without spending a fortune, this will serve the purpose. Here’s why it’s worth checking out.
komando.com
For Kim’s listeners: Get a free HD security camera
When you go to bed for the night or leave your home, are you confident you, your family and all your possessions are safe? If your answer isn’t a resounding “Yes!” you need to know about SimpliSafe. It’s Kim’s home security pick, and there are so many reasons you’ll love it, too.
komando.com
Amazon Prime discounts & perks you’ll use time and time again
Amazon saw a huge bump in sales from the onset of the pandemic, and the retail juggernaut is showing no signs of slowing down. Many people don’t know you can get a free account if you shop on Amazon for your business. It doesn’t come with perks like free videos. But you’ll have access to multiple payment options, business-only pricing and quantity discounts. Tap or click here for more information on the benefits of Amazon Business.
Digital Trends
Get a fantastic student laptop for only $200 with this crazy Best Buy deal
When it comes to tracking down one of the best student laptop deals, HP’s lineup of laptops is a great place to start. Currently the HP 14-inch laptop is one of the best HP laptop deals available, as its price has been slashed an impressive $230 at Best Buy. This makes its sale price just $200, marked down all the way from $430. A discount on 15 months of Microsoft 365 is available with your purchase, as is six free months of security software. This is a time-sensitive deal, and the clock is counting down, so act quickly to claim your HP 14-inch laptop.
