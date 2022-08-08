This article will tell you what to do if your Windows laptop comes with only USB-C Ports. Technology keeps changing over time, and sometimes, as you get comfortable with one, another comes to take its place. You may try to resist the change for a while, but eventually, you will have to change your old tech for new tech. The transition will not be easy as you try to save your old tech to new tech. You may have flash drives and external hard drives with valuable data that you need using the old USB-A connection.

