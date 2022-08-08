DETROIT (WXYZ) — It takes a special kind of love for families to become foster parents, and even more so when a foster parent goes on to give a child a forever home. For one woman whose son was developmentally delayed due to drugs in his system at birth. Her journey with him went much further. Multiple seizures every day until surgeons at Children's Hospital of Michigan in Detroit used a robot to perform brain surgery gave them both a remarkable new take on life.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO