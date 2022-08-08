ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Bachelorette’ Alum Kaitlyn Bristowe Weighs In on the Allegations Against Gabby Windey’s Frontrunner Nate Mitchell

A situation she knows all too well. As rumors (and potential receipts) regarding Nate Mitchell’s pre-Bachelorette past swirl, Kaitlyn Bristowe is weighing in. The season 11 Bachelorette, 37, recapped the Monday, August 8, episode of The Bachelorette on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast, addressing Gabby Windey’s previous comments about whether she’d be […]
Does Rachel Recchia Leave 'The Bachelorette' as an Engaged Woman?

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. After their connections with former Bachelor Clayton Echard didn't work out, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are both in the drivers' seats for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. Since the season premiered on July 11, the two best friends have been narrowing down their group of guys for the chance to find lasting love.
Now We Know Why Kyle Richards Didn’t Attend Teresa Giudice’s Wedding

The RHOBH cast member explained her absence from the RHONJ wedding — and it has to do with her new house in Aspen. As Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas got married on August 6, many, many Bravolebs were there to celebrate The Real Housewives of New Jersey couple. However, as fans were quick to notice, Kyle Richards — who was on Season 1 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip with Teresa — wasn’t one of them. A day after the nuptials, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member explained her absence and shared a very exciting real estate update in the process.
‘Bachelorette’ Alum Nayte Olukoya Relocates to Los Angeles After Split From Michelle Young

Starting fresh. Bachelorette alum Nayte Oluokya moved to Los Angeles one month after his broken engagement with Michelle Young. “Nayte moved to Los Angeles two weeks ago. It’s something that’s been in the back of his mind for some time,” a source revealed to Us Weekly on Friday, July 22. “Nayte wants to get into modeling. He’s still doing tech sales so modeling would be more of a hobby.”
Secret Olivia Took To Her Grave: Newton-John Hired PI Who Told Her Ex-Lover Faked His Death, But ‘Grease’ Star Stopped Searching For Him Because She ‘Knew That Is What He Wanted’

Olivia Newton-John will go to her grave knowing the truth about her ex-boyfriend: he faked his disappearance—and she knew it all along.While many believe Patrick McDermott accidentally drowned while on a boating trip, Radar can reveal the Grease actress' main squeeze didn't go missing-in-action nearly two decades ago.Olivia was said to have been left distraught, but in truth she knew he was "found" years later — after she was already married to John Easterling."Olivia hired private investigators and became super close with Patrick's ex-wife," a source said. "She came to learn Patrick staged his disappearance. But she never went looking...
The Bachelorette Spoilers: How Many Of Gabby And Rachel's Men Will Be Splashing Into Bachelor In Paradise, And Who's Getting Engaged?

Spoiler alert! This story contains major possible spoilers about both The Bachelorette Season 19 and the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise. Read on at your own risk!. Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are on a journey to find their future husbands, and that’s likely most viewers’ focus while watching The Bachelorette’s 19th season. The added bonus for fans is that in addition to watching those dramatic love stories play out, we’re also meeting potential cast members for the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise. While we're already aware of which contestants make it to the bachelorettes’ final four, now we also know which of their cast-offs are reported to be splashing onto the beaches of Mexico.
