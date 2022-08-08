Read full article on original website
iheart.com
PBC School Bus Crash Leads To Fraud, Grand Theft Charges
An investigation into a school bus crash results in several charges against a man for fraud. A BMW sped into the back of a school bus in Wellington Thursday. Five elementary school kids were on board, but none required a hospital visit. Two men inside the car were injured, including...
iheart.com
Expectant Florida Mom Gives Birth On Helicopter: 'I Was In Total Shock'
A 23-year-old Florida woman welcomed a baby boy while flying in a helicopter. Lidia Bucio was going into labor, and medics decided to fly her to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce on August 7, according to WPTV. Her third child wasn't going to wait, however. "I was screaming...
iheart.com
Florida Democratic Party Chair Endorses 10 School Board Candidates
Ten candidates for school board races across the state just received an endorsement from the Chairman of the Florida Democratic Party. They include three incumbents in Palm Beach County, where the school board came under fire for keeping a mask mandate in place, defying state orders. In a statement, Chairman...
