Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
Popular grocery store chain plans to open another store location in MichiganKristen WaltersKentwood, MI
SpartanNash revamps Knapp’s Corner D&W
A grocery store at Knapp’s Corner has a fresh coat of paint and more local products. Byron Center-based SpartanNash on Wednesday, Aug. 10, said it reopened the Knapp’s Corner D&W Fresh Market, at 2022 Apple Orchard Ave. NE in Grand Rapids. The remodeled grocery store features an updated color scheme, new store layout and a bigger selection of items made in Michigan.
Drinks with Pat: The subtlety of the craft
One of my favorite breweries in the area is Cedar Springs Brewing Co. I have a soft spot for German food and an even larger soft spot for German beer. The subtle nuances in the often simple beers create extraordinary amounts of accessible flavor, so even the people who might scoff at craft beer for being overly bitter are likely able to find a beer they like.
Monroe Center businesses to congregate for block party
A business block party will bring wine tastings and outdoor games to downtown Grand Rapids. Monroe Center businesses are coming together from 12-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, to host a block party on Monroe Center Street NW between Ionia and Division avenues. The event is free, encouraging the community to...
Museum ‘rocks the boat’ for ’80s concert
A South Haven museum is holding a concert featuring rock band The 1985. The Michigan Maritime Museum is hosting its first annual Rock the Boat concert from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, on the Patrick Allkins & Jan Frizzo Family Event Lawn on the museum’s campus, 260 Dyckman Ave. in South Haven.
Community college earns gold-level recognition for veteran accessibility
Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) leveled up its veteran services, leading to recognition by a state agency. GRCC recently said it was named a gold-level college by the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency, reflecting the campus’ commitment to helping student veterans gain the support and education they need to be successful.
