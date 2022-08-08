Read full article on original website
LeBron James loses it watching teenage sons Bronny and Bryce play together on the court
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was extremely excited to watch his two sons, Bronny and Bryce, play on the same court together on Thursday. LeBron James sent out an emotional tweet to describe his feelings as any proud father would. Bronny and Bryce James are both turning into fantastic...
Trail Blazers Land Draymond Green In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The Portland Trail Blazers entered the NBA offseason looking to make some big changes to their roster. It was a process they started ahead of the trade deadline when they made two sizable trades with the LA Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans. Norman Powell, who re-signed with the Trail Blazers...
Brandon Jennings Takes A Shot At LeBron James And Chris Paul, Accuses Them Of Turning The NBA Into A "Player's League"
Brandon Jennings is making the rounds on social media right now after going off on NBA players, criticizing them for not taking their job seriously and the 'lack of love' for the game he's witnessed recently. The former Milwaukee Bucks star is tired of all that and recently went off on Twitter, criticizing players for not honoring the game and the fans.
Suns Land Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant In Crazy Trade Scenario
The Phoenix Suns are the team where Kevin Durant wants to end up on ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. The problem? It still remains to be seen how they are going to manage to pull that off. There were added complications to the Suns’ pursuit of Deandre Ayton being...
Gilbert Arenas: LeBron James is the only superstar who has never chased stats
Three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas had a lot to say about LeBron James on Monday. During an episode of No Chill with Gilbert Arenas, Lakers assistant coach Phil Handy appeared as a guest and Arenas said that James is the only superstar who has never chased stats. “LeBron is probably...
Here’s what will happen to LeBron James following NBA’s decision to retire Bill Russell’s No. 6 jersey across league
On Thursday, it was reported that the NBA will be retiring the No. 6 uniform to honor the late, great Bill Russell. Surely, many Los Angeles Lakers fans immediately thought of team superstar LeBron James. James currently wears the No. 6 uniform for the franchise. Shortly after the initial report...
1 surprising Lakers player could be out of rotation next season?
It looks like Darvin Ham will not be playing around next season. Jovan Buha of The Athletic said this week on the “Lakers Nation Podcast” that swingman Talen-Horton Tucker could potentially be outside the Los Angeles Lakers’ rotation in the 2022-23 campaign. Buha notes that Ham, the team’s new head coach, has “rarely” mentioned Horton-Tucker or any role Horton-Tucker might have next year, as transcribed by Lakers Twitter figure @RichStapless. Buha also says that Lakers figures he has personally spoken to have seldom brought up Horton-Tucker as well.
NBA Insider Says There Is Speculation Around The League About Nuggets Signing Carmelo Anthony
Carmelo Anthony was one of the best scorers in the league in his prime, and he terrorized defenses with his isolation ability during his time with the Denver Nuggets and the New York Knicks. Anthony was a genuine superstar and a top-tier three-level scorer that could get buckets from anywhere on the court.
Bucks hero Giannis Antetokounmpo swaps basketball for soccer as he visits Madrid and poses for photos with superstar Brazilian Vinicius Jr... before pair exchange signed jerseys
NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo took some time to show his appreciation for another sport on Thursday, spending some time with Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. Antetokounmpo and his brothers posed for pictures with Vinicius and they also exchanged signed jerseys. Antetokounmpo has been back in Europe with family while watching his...
James Harden Shows Off His Hard Work This Offseason
James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers is a man of few words but he’s been talking a lot more lately. He has made a point to specifically tell people that he’s taking things very seriously and is intent on helping his team go all the way next season.
A King Thing? Knicks Named a Premier Destination for LeBron James
It's deja blue (and orange) all over again. New York Knicks fans are no doubt used to royal denials by LeBron James. Like many great performers, James often saves his best stuff for Madison Square Garden, especially after the host team's ultimately futile attempt to acquire his services after his first departure from Cleveland in 2010.
Lakers: Carmelo Anthony Has No Plans of Trying to Make History with LeBron James
Free agent forward Carmelo Anthony has different ideas for the end of his career than Lakers star LeBron James.
Watch: Cuttino Mobley Getting Buckets vs. Rockets Ex Christian Wood
Christian Wood rose to league-wide fame during the past two seasons with the Houston Rockets. But it ended up being his only two years with the team, as he was traded to the Southwest Division rival Dallas Mavericks this offseason. Wood will join forces with Mavs All-Star guard Luka Doncic,...
West Notes: Suns, Chris Paul, Timberwolves, Nuggets
Chris Paul isn’t taking being a member of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary All-Time team lightly, he told Kameron Hay of Complex. “For all these years I have just kept my head down and done the work, and I can honestly say that being named to the NBA 75 team, the day we did that huge photoshoot, I’ll never forget it,” Paul said, via Hay. “I met a number of players that I had never met for the first time.
Russell Westbrook's cryptic social media activity fuels Lakers exit rumors
Last Saturday, an account called Russell Westbrook Stan tweeted Westbrook’s stats with the Lakers in his last 10 games last season with this caption: “Brodie was getting into a rhythm dealing with all the injuries and lineup changes while not being used right and they want to trade him?” Westbrook liked the tweet and fans haven’t stopped talking about it.
Giannis Reveals His Pick For NBA's Best Current Player
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is widely considered one of the best players in the NBA. In fact, many consider him the best basketball player in the world. But Giannis, who's well know for his humble perspective on life, believes that title belongs to someone else. The two-time league MVP...
Lakers Now Willing to Include Both Future Firsts in Potential Kyrie Irving Trade
According to one insider, the Lakers are now willing to include both their 2027 and 2029 draft in a potential deal for Nets guard Kyrie Irving.
Opinion: The Milwaukee Bucks Should Pair This 10x NBA All-Star With Giannis Antetokounmpo
At 38-years-old, he can still be counted on to play valuable minutes, and he can still score at a high level. The Bucks are a true contender to win an NBA Championship next season as they just won the title in 2021 over the Phoenix Suns. This past season, they...
Luka vs. LeBron: Mavs to Face Lakers in Dallas on Christmas Day
It's the first Christmas Day game at home for the Mavs since the 2011-12 season.
