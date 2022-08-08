ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon Jennings Takes A Shot At LeBron James And Chris Paul, Accuses Them Of Turning The NBA Into A "Player's League"

Brandon Jennings is making the rounds on social media right now after going off on NBA players, criticizing them for not taking their job seriously and the 'lack of love' for the game he's witnessed recently. The former Milwaukee Bucks star is tired of all that and recently went off on Twitter, criticizing players for not honoring the game and the fans.
Larry Brown Sports

1 surprising Lakers player could be out of rotation next season?

It looks like Darvin Ham will not be playing around next season. Jovan Buha of The Athletic said this week on the “Lakers Nation Podcast” that swingman Talen-Horton Tucker could potentially be outside the Los Angeles Lakers’ rotation in the 2022-23 campaign. Buha notes that Ham, the team’s new head coach, has “rarely” mentioned Horton-Tucker or any role Horton-Tucker might have next year, as transcribed by Lakers Twitter figure @RichStapless. Buha also says that Lakers figures he has personally spoken to have seldom brought up Horton-Tucker as well.
Daily Mail

Bucks hero Giannis Antetokounmpo swaps basketball for soccer as he visits Madrid and poses for photos with superstar Brazilian Vinicius Jr... before pair exchange signed jerseys

NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo took some time to show his appreciation for another sport on Thursday, spending some time with Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. Antetokounmpo and his brothers posed for pictures with Vinicius and they also exchanged signed jerseys. Antetokounmpo has been back in Europe with family while watching his...
Yardbarker

James Harden Shows Off His Hard Work This Offseason

James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers is a man of few words but he’s been talking a lot more lately. He has made a point to specifically tell people that he’s taking things very seriously and is intent on helping his team go all the way next season.
Yardbarker

A King Thing? Knicks Named a Premier Destination for LeBron James

It's deja blue (and orange) all over again. New York Knicks fans are no doubt used to royal denials by LeBron James. Like many great performers, James often saves his best stuff for Madison Square Garden, especially after the host team's ultimately futile attempt to acquire his services after his first departure from Cleveland in 2010.
Yardbarker

Watch: Cuttino Mobley Getting Buckets vs. Rockets Ex Christian Wood

Christian Wood rose to league-wide fame during the past two seasons with the Houston Rockets. But it ended up being his only two years with the team, as he was traded to the Southwest Division rival Dallas Mavericks this offseason. Wood will join forces with Mavs All-Star guard Luka Doncic,...
Yardbarker

West Notes: Suns, Chris Paul, Timberwolves, Nuggets

Chris Paul isn’t taking being a member of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary All-Time team lightly, he told Kameron Hay of Complex. “For all these years I have just kept my head down and done the work, and I can honestly say that being named to the NBA 75 team, the day we did that huge photoshoot, I’ll never forget it,” Paul said, via Hay. “I met a number of players that I had never met for the first time.
The Spun

Giannis Reveals His Pick For NBA's Best Current Player

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is widely considered one of the best players in the NBA. In fact, many consider him the best basketball player in the world. But Giannis, who's well know for his humble perspective on life, believes that title belongs to someone else. The two-time league MVP...
