People are anxiously awaiting the arrival of Sam Huard and all of the promise he possesses in his left arm. The young signal-caller played in four games last season, including one start, but he has yet to live up to his vast potential. It's a process and he's in a battle with two other quarterbacks for the right to start this season. How does he feel he's progressing? Here's what he had to say after a recent practice...

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO