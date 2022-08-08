LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Hot and mainly dry conditions are expected to continue all the way through the upcoming weekend... In our game of “meteorological” hide-and-seek...we’ve been frantically looking for some rain and some cooler temperatures over the past several weeks...and we may have finally found some. In the short-term...hot and dry weather is expected to hang on through the weekend...but by early NEXT week, we expect at least shower-and-thunderstorm “chances” beginning with late Sunday night and continuing off-and-on into next Wednesday. Now...no one is suggesting that widespread “drought-busting” rains are on the horizon...but the upcoming period does appear to be our best chance for rain in weeks...and ANY moisture would be beneficial. The hoped-for rain chances will also include noticeably cooler air for much of next week...with highs cooling back into the mid 70s-to-mid 80s across the region.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO