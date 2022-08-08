Read full article on original website
Frost talks offensive improvement, prep for Ireland
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska head coach Scott Frost met with members of the media following Saturday’s practice. Frost addressed the improvement of several offensive position groups as the Huskers prep for their trip to Ireland. “The guys show up to work every day,” Frost said. “I think they’re hungry....
Buettenback looks ahead to final season of football
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Max Buettenback is regarded as one of the top high school baseball players in Nebraska. He’s signed with the Huskers, yet plans to enjoy his senior season at Lincoln Southeast first. Buettenback will play on the Knights’ football team, where he’s entering his third season...
With college choice looming, Coleman stays focused on high school senior season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Malachi Coleman plans to announce his college commitment on October 15th. He’s choosing between Michigan, Georgia, Oklahoma, Nebraska, USC, Oregon, and Ole Miss. Coleman’s recruitment has been followed closely, as the Lincoln East star holds dozens of Division-I scholarship offers. The 4-star wide receiver says...
Purdy pushes for Nebraska's #1 QB job
Keller, Prairiewolves begin preseason practice
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Brian Keller’s wife had a message for him Thursday morning. She informed the Nebraska Wesleyan head coach that the Prairiewolves upcoming practice marked the start of his 40th season in coaching. “Where has the time gone,” Keller said. “I love it. It gives me energy....
10/11 This Morning's Foodie Friday
LSE seeks improvement in 2022
New LNE Football Coach Javonta Boyd Mic'd Up
Ongoing UNMC study looks into pediatric brain tumors within Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nine-year-old Grace Loftus loves to paint and loves to help animals. In a few short months, her life quickly changed. In April of 2021, she started having dizzy spells; a few months later came the headaches. By October she was diagnosed with Medulloblastoma. “So where it...
Thursday Forecast: The heat goes on
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More hot weather expected on Thursday across Nebraska along with mainly sunny skies. Hot and mainly dry conditions expected through Sunday. A pattern change is expected next week with cooler temperatures and a chance of some rain. Mostly sunny and hot once again in the Lincoln...
Friday Forecast: You’re getting warmer...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Hot and mainly dry conditions are expected to continue all the way through the upcoming weekend... In our game of “meteorological” hide-and-seek...we’ve been frantically looking for some rain and some cooler temperatures over the past several weeks...and we may have finally found some. In the short-term...hot and dry weather is expected to hang on through the weekend...but by early NEXT week, we expect at least shower-and-thunderstorm “chances” beginning with late Sunday night and continuing off-and-on into next Wednesday. Now...no one is suggesting that widespread “drought-busting” rains are on the horizon...but the upcoming period does appear to be our best chance for rain in weeks...and ANY moisture would be beneficial. The hoped-for rain chances will also include noticeably cooler air for much of next week...with highs cooling back into the mid 70s-to-mid 80s across the region.
Happening this weekend in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s the last weekend for many students and staff before the start of a new school year. If you’re looking for something to do, here are a few ideas in Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau. James Arthur Vineyards Presents...
Friday Forecast: A hot start to the weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Friday kicks off the weekend with hot, breezy and overall dry conditions. The heat will continue throughout the weekend, but humidity will start to creep back into the area on Saturday. A cold front will move through Sunday and will knock temperatures back into the 80s for the start of next week.
NU President Ted Carter’s contract extended
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Board of Regents extended University of Nebraska President Ted Carter’s contract through 2027. His original contract was set to expire at the end of 2024. Along with that extension, Carter was given a three percent pay raise, bringing his annual salary to $964,000 a...
Lincoln Transportation urges caution around street projects near schools
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -With most Lincoln schools beginning classes next week, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities urges drivers and pedestrians to use caution around Lincoln on the Move and other street projects underway near schools. The six-year Lincoln on the Move program is investing an additional $78 million in street...
Sunday Forecast: The start of another cool down
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Cooler temperatures will start to filter into the area Sunday and then return to the 80s for the start of the new week. The chance to see some rain will return late Sunday night and continue through Tuesday. Sunday starts the beginning of a long stretch...
Traffic Incident Management Exercise to occur on Lincoln South Beltway
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -There will be a multi-agency Traffic Incident Management Exercise at the new 68th Street interchange on the Lincoln South Beltway on Aug. 20 at 8 a.m. According to officials, this exercise will prepare local agencies for the future opening of the Beltway project and may include personnel from law enforcement, local fire districts, Nebraska Department of Transportation, and the project contractor.
Introducing Cole Miller! New 10/11 evening anchor
New transportation center coming to downtown Lincoln. The Lincoln Multimodal Transit Center will be the new headquarters for the StarTran transit system and will be located at 10th and L Streets. Rental assistance program winding down. Updated: 5 hours ago. Starting now, anyone who has already received assistance will be...
Portion of Randolph Street to close Aug. 15
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Randolph Street between South 40th and South 48th streets will close for a Lincoln on the Move street improvement project beginning Monday, Aug. 15. StarTran Route 53-SouthPointe bus stops in this area will be closed during this work. The project is scheduled to be completed by Friday, September 2.
LFR battles large, two-alarm house fire in southwest Lincoln overnight
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue had their hands full with a large house that broke out in southwest Lincoln very early Saturday morning. Crews were called to a house near southwest 24th Street and west Laguna Road just after 12:30 a.m. According to Lincoln police, two individuals at the household were alerted by their dogs that the back of the house had caught fire.
