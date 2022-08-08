BAKER CITY – (Release from the Baker City Public Works Department) Beginning August 15, 2022, the Baker City Public Works Department will be chip sealing a number of city streets. It is expected that this work will last for four days. The chip seal process extends the life of a street by restoring vital asphalt pavement components that are lost through the aging and oxidation process. By sealing the street, moisture is unable to penetrate below the asphalt surface. A list of the streets to be treated as well as map showing the street locations for the 2022 project is attached.

BAKER CITY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO