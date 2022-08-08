Read full article on original website
Related
elkhornmediagroup.com
OTEC Urges Members to Prepare for Wildfire Season
BAKER CITY – (Release from OTEC) As summer weather grows hotter and drier, Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative (OTEC) is encouraging member-owners to prepare for a potentially extended wildfire season. Fire-weather conditions, such as severe drought combined with summer windstorms or active wildfires, could lead to safety-related outages in OTEC identified high risk areas. Members with active meters in high risk areas have been notified via written letter and will receive communications in the event of an outage.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Upcoming Chip Sealing in Baker City
BAKER CITY – (Release from the Baker City Public Works Department) Beginning August 15, 2022, the Baker City Public Works Department will be chip sealing a number of city streets. It is expected that this work will last for four days. The chip seal process extends the life of a street by restoring vital asphalt pavement components that are lost through the aging and oxidation process. By sealing the street, moisture is unable to penetrate below the asphalt surface. A list of the streets to be treated as well as map showing the street locations for the 2022 project is attached.
elkhornmediagroup.com
West Nile virus Activity Continues in Baker County
BAKER CITY – (Release from the Oregon Health Authority) Ore.—West Nile virus has been detected in two additional pools of mosquitoes from a Baker Valley Vector Control District testing site approximately 15 miles east of Baker City. This brings the total to three mosquito pools for the year to date. The mosquitoes were tested at Oregon State University’s Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Host family needed for exchange student for the coming school year
BAKER CITY – The Baker School District has a male exchange student coming for the upcoming school year and they are in need of a host family that is pet-free. This host program is through Oregon International School (OIS) which is located in Baker City. OIS is a “safe, family-oriented, rural community reflecting the very best of small-town U.S. living.”
Comments / 0