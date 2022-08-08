When Maserati announced its Folgore electrification plan earlier this year, it didn't mention the Ghibli at all. It led to speculations about Modena's smaller saloon getting the axe sooner or later, and now we know its cut-off date. The company's Australia general manager Grant Barling told Drive the luxury sports saloon "will move into run-out phase into 2024." Interestingly, he also detailed what the future has in tow for the Quattroporte.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO