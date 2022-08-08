Read full article on original website
komando.com
Vehicle recalls: Dodge, Toyota, Chrysler and BMWs with dangerous issues
We’re more than halfway through the year, and there have already been more than a dozen major vehicle recalls. Last week, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recalled more than 50 million cars. Tap or click here to find out if your vehicle is affected. Unfortunately, recalls are...
What vehicles are being recalled in August 2022? Jeep, Toyota, BMW, Ford among car recalls
U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for the week of July 28 through Aug. 4, including vehicles from Jeep, Toyota.
fordauthority.com
2022 Ford Maverick Recalled Over Side Curtain Airbags Issue
Ford Motor Company is recalling select 2022 Ford Maverick models over an issue with the side curtain airbags. The defect: the side curtain airbags may not deploy properly. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 226, “Ejection Mitigation.”. The...
torquenews.com
The 6 Most Reliable 10-Year-Old SUVs - CR Says Avoid A 2012 Subaru Forester
Is the 2012 Subaru Forester a reliable vehicle? See why Consumer Reports says they would not recommend the ten-year-old model. What are the most reliable and fuel-efficient ten-year-old SUVs? And should customers buy a 2012 Subaru Forester? According to a new study from Consumer Reports (by subscription), they would not include the 2012 Subaru Forester in its ten-year-old most reliable SUVs list.
Kia, Jeep among vehicle recalls this week
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for August 4 through 11, including a Kia recall involving 257,998 units and a Jeep recall involving 99,186 units. See the list of this week's car recalls involving ten or more units below, or search USA TODAY's automotive recalls database for more:
Best Used Toyota Camry Model Years to Hunt for and 2 to Avoid
There's no denying the Toyota Camry is a reliable car to buy used. Find out here which models to look out for. The post Best Used Toyota Camry Model Years to Hunt for and 2 to Avoid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
motor1.com
Maserati Ghibli to be discontinued in 2024, V8 also going away
When Maserati announced its Folgore electrification plan earlier this year, it didn't mention the Ghibli at all. It led to speculations about Modena's smaller saloon getting the axe sooner or later, and now we know its cut-off date. The company's Australia general manager Grant Barling told Drive the luxury sports saloon "will move into run-out phase into 2024." Interestingly, he also detailed what the future has in tow for the Quattroporte.
US News and World Report
U.S. Opens Probe Into 1.7 Million Ford Vehicles Over Brake Hose Recall
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators said Friday they are investigating whether a 2020 Ford Motor Co recall for vehicles with front brake hoses rupturing prematurely is adequate. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is opening a recall query into 1.7 million U.S. Ford 2013-2018 model year Fusion...
komando.com
Car recall warning: Ford, Jeep, Toyota, Nissan, and BMW models affected
Following various recalls late last month, several vehicle manufacturers are again recalling thousands of models that can put you in danger. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out several notices to owners, urging them not to drive certain recalled cars. If you own any affected models, immediately...
These 2 Lexuses Are Among the Best 5 Luxury Midsize SUVs You Can Buy
The 2022 Lexus RX is one of two Lexus SUVs that top the charts. Here's why. The post These 2 Lexuses Are Among the Best 5 Luxury Midsize SUVs You Can Buy appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Recall alert: Kia recalls 260K older vehicles because ceiling covers can come loose
Kia has announced the recall of almost 260,000 older midsize cars after reports that the ceiling panel can come loose if the side curtain airbags inflate during a crash. Some 2012 and 2013 Optima sedans are subject to recall because the headliner plates may not be secured properly. They can come down and hit the driver or passengers, The Associated Press reported.
motor1.com
UK: Arrival said to put its car and bus projects on hold, focus on van
Commercial electric vehicle startup Arrival is reportedly pausing development of its Bus and Car projects as it seeks to cut costs by a third and focus on putting its Van into production to generate revenues. According to three people familiar with the matter cited by Financial Times, the London-based company...
4 Advantages to Choosing the 2022 Toyota Highlander Over the New Honda Pilot
Shopping for a new three-row SUV will likely lead you to compare the 2022 Toyota Highlander to the 2022 Honda Pilot. Both vehicles offer three rows of seating in a midsize SUV package with family-friendly touches. In addition, either vehicle retains strong resale value, offers available all-wheel drive (AWD), and provides a rich suite of standard infotainment technology. While the differences are subtle, we’ll highlight four advantages to choosing the 2022 Toyota Highlander over the 2022 Honda Pilot.
4 Advantages of Buying a 2022 Infiniti QX60 Over an Acura MDX
The 2022 Infiniti QX60 compares well with the 2022 Acura MDX. Here are a few reasons that the Infiniti could be the better choice. The post 4 Advantages of Buying a 2022 Infiniti QX60 Over an Acura MDX appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2022 Hyundai Tucson PHEV Just Became the Perfect RAV4 Prime Alternative
The 2022 Hyundai Tucson PHEV is a plug-in hybrid that provides incredible value. The Tucson is among the best plug-in hybrid SUVs on the market. Here’s why this plug-in hybrid SUV just became the best RAV4 Prime alternative. The Toyota RAV4 Prime just got a lot more expensive. Consumers...
motor1.com
Germany: Police take anti ICEing campaign to the extreme
Here is an interesting finding from Germany, where the Police Department in Bavaria launched a campaign against blocking charging stalls (aka ICEing). In the early days, such intentional or non-intentional blocking was usually associated with internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles - this is from where the name comes. We saw...
Are the 2022 Subaru Forester Limited and Touring Worth the Price?
Choosing the right trim level can be challenging if you’re interested in a new 2022 Subaru Forester. The upper trims are the way to go for those interested in getting the most out of their vehicle. For a Forester, the range-toppers are the Limited and Touring models. Are the 2022 Subaru Forester Limited and Touring worth the price?
motor1.com
Watch 2023 BMW i7 sway its way around the Nurburgring
BMW i7 is the heaviest variant of new 7 Series and you can really tell in this video showing a prototype being driven on the Nurburgring Nordschleife. It first shows the ICE 7 Series (the 760i model) going around two corners, then switches to the i7 and the latter does look like it leans quite a bit more through the turns.
motor1.com
Tesla in talks with Ontario government for Canada Gigafactory
After Elon Musk suggested during a recent shareholders’ meeting that Tesla was looking at building its next Gigafactory in Canada, now we have confirmation that the manufacturer is indeed going forward with this plan. According to a source from Canada, the automaker had already filed documents with the Government of Ontario stating that it was looking to build an “advanced manufacturing facility” in the state.
3 Reliable Toyota SUVs Under $25,000, According to Consumer Reports
These reliable Toyota SUVs under $25,000 include the 2014-2015 Lexus RX, the 2012-2013 Toyota 4Runner, and the 2015-2016 Toyota Highlander sport utility vehicles. The post 3 Reliable Toyota SUVs Under $25,000, According to Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
