KAAL-TV
Man convicted of soliciting child, indecent exposure disappears two months before sentencing
(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester man convicted of soliciting a child, indecent exposure, and sexual assault failed to appear for his sentencing Thursday. Danio Jay Dorres, 32, was arrested in September 2021 for attempting to solicit a child to engage in sexual conduct after witnesses saw him proposition an 11-year-old at Silver Lake Park.
Southern Minnesota News
Winthop man who threatened doctor sentenced to probation
Ronald Henry Schoenborn Mugshot, Brown County Jail. A Winthrop man who threatened a doctor has been ordered to spend a year on supervised probation. Ronald Henry Schoenborn, 55, was sentenced last week in Brown County Court. Schoenborn pled guilty to a felony charge of threats of violence. If he successfully...
Rochester Arrest Leads to Prison Sentence For Prolific Shoplifter
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Olmsted County judge has sentenced a woman to 19 months in prison in a shoplifting case. 34-year-old Miranda Roberts earlier entered into a plea agreement and admitted to a felony charge of aiding and abetting felony theft. Four other counts of felony theft or aiding and abetting felony theft were dismissed.
fox9.com
St. Paul man charged in overdose of 2-year-old in Eden Prairie
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 25-year-old man faces charges after authorities say a 2-year-old overdosed from fentanyl in April. Lamondre Reece, 25, was charged Tuesday with one count of child endangerment for the April 18 incident after a child was found unresponsive from an overdose in an Eden Prairie apartment on the 11100 block of Anderson Lakes Parkway.
KIMT
Rochester police release IDs of those arrested during drug raid at Motel 6
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are saying fear of potential overdoses spurred a raid at Motel 6 on Wednesday. The Rochester Police Department says it suspected people were dealing drugs, specifically fentanyl, methamphetamine, and heroin, out of the motel. Investigators say they learned one of the people involved in the drug operation was armed with a firearm despite being banned from doing so by his criminal history.
myaustinminnesota.com
Main suspect in fatal shooting in Albert Lea Tuesday afternoon taken into custody in Iowa
The main suspect in the shooting death of an Albert Lea man Tuesday afternoon has been taken into custody. Freeborn County Sheriff Kurt Freitag stated in a news release that detectives with the Sheriff’s Office received information that homicide suspect 32-year old Ben Vidal Moreno was hiding at a rural Forest City, Iowa residence. Detectives coordinated their efforts with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, and Sheriff Freitag stated that Moreno was arrested at approximately 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning, without incident.
Southern Minnesota News
Homicide suspect arrested in Iowa
Seven Arrested in Drug-Related Rochester Police Raid
KIMT
Seven arrested after rooms were searched at Rochester motel
Southern Minnesota News
Victim suffered ‘significant’ wound in workplace stabbing, say charges
A Mankato man has been charged in last week’s workplace stabbing. Herton Ezikiel Lowary, 29, was charged with three felony counts of assault in Blue Earth County Court. Police responded to the stabbing at Johnson Outdoors at 8:45 p.m. on August 3. When officers arrived, they found the victim in the warehouse area lying on the floor surrounded by a “large amount of fresh blood.” Officers were informed that the victim had been stabbed in the chest by another employee. The victim was transported to a hospital.
Victim Identified in Deadly Freeborn County Shooting
Suspected gunman at large after homicide near Albert Lea
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: Names, charges released for those arrested at Motel 6
On Wednesday, Rochester police also arrested 19-year-old Charles Harrison Hadler of Lake City, and referred charges of 5th-degree controlled substance crime. 30-year-old Heather Nicole Nery of Rochester, who appeared in court Friday, Aug. 12, is accused of 5th-degree drug possession. Police claim that Nery had needles and about 4.7 grams of methamphetamine in her possession on Wednesday.
KIMT
Fatal crash involving teen in Goodhue County collision
KIMT
Woman to stand trial for semi collision in Floyd County
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A trial is set over a collision with a semi that seriously injured two people. Carey Lynn Agnitsch, 46 of Nashua, has pleaded not guilty to serious injury by vehicle. Investigators say Agnitsch was doing her job as a rural postal carrier on July 26,...
KAAL-TV
Rochester man arrested for drugs chews pills on the way to Olmsted jail
(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester man faces drug charges after a traffic stop Monday. At about 4:18 p.m. Aug. 8, Rochester police pulled a vehicle over because of expired registration and a quick lane change with no signal on 37th Street NW. The vehicle was "slow to stop," Capt....
iheart.com
One Dead in Winneshiek County Motorcycle Crash
(Decorah, IA) -- The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office says a Nashua man is dead after a motorcycle crash. Investigators say the crash happened around 8am Wednesday. The Sheriff's Office says a call came in from someone who had some across crash along Old Stage Road near Winnmakee Road. When first responders arrived, they found 26 year-old Cole Diesburg at the scene, where we was pronounced dead.
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: 18-year-old killed in Goodhue County crash identified
18-year-old from Zumbrota dies in Goodhue County crash
Charges: Man caused Burnsville building fire because girlfriend was late home from work
Prosecutors in Dakota County allege a Brooklyn Center man doused his girlfriend in rubbing alcohol during an argument inside her Burnsville apartment Saturday before setting fire to the building, displacing around 50 households and killing a cat. The blaze erupted at the five-story Parkvue Flats Apartments at 1501 Burnsville Parkway...
