A Mankato man has been charged in last week’s workplace stabbing. Herton Ezikiel Lowary, 29, was charged with three felony counts of assault in Blue Earth County Court. Police responded to the stabbing at Johnson Outdoors at 8:45 p.m. on August 3. When officers arrived, they found the victim in the warehouse area lying on the floor surrounded by a “large amount of fresh blood.” Officers were informed that the victim had been stabbed in the chest by another employee. The victim was transported to a hospital.

MANKATO, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO