KWQC
East Moline police warn public of stolen checks
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The East Moline Police Department is warning residents of a recent string of stolen checks from the mail. According to police, reports have shown checks were placed in the mail to pay a bill but never made it to the intended recipient. Police said they...
KWQC
Police: Teen hospitalized after hit-and-crash in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Friday after a multi-vehicle crash in Davenport, according to police. Officials say Davenport Police, Fire, and EMS responded to the crash at the intersection of Locust Street and Gaines Street at 5:11 p.m. Police say a Honda Civic was...
ourquadcities.com
Police use Taser on suspect with knife at downtown bar early Saturday
Officers used a Taser on a 33-year-old suspect who had a knife early Saturday outside a downtown Davenport bar. Dietrich Wilmington, of Davenport, faces felony charges of interference with official acts – dangerous weapon, going armed with intent and willful injury – causing bodily injury; as well as aggravated misdemeanor charges of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, according to court records.
KCJJ
OWI suspect charged after crashing into Iowa City apartment building
A drunk driving suspect has been arrested after she crashed her car into an Iowa City apartment building. Iowa City Police say just after 12:15 Saturday morning 37-year-old Jennifer Kennedy of Westgate Circle drove her car off the roadway on the 400 block of South Linn Street. The Lexus then went over a retaining wall and hit the apartment building at 412 South Linn.
KCJJ
Suspect allegedly tells IC Police cocaine in his pocket isn’t his because “That’s not my pocket”
Iowa City Police say a suspect claimed the cocaine in his pocket wasn’t his because it wasn’t his pocket. Officers were on patrol outside H Bar on South Van Burren Street just before 3:15am when they say they saw 43-year-old James Franizer of Western Road walk out of the building while holding a red Solo cup. Franizer reportedly walked away from police while swaying heavily, and refused to stop when an officer shined his flashlight on him.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police looking for man stole wallet from a purse, couple then used credit card
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Moline police are asking for help to identify a man and woman that used a credit card from a wallet the man stole at Walmart. According to police, a man followed a woman around Walmart in Moline and while she was not looking, he took her wallet out of her purse, which was in her shopping cart. The man then left the store.
ourquadcities.com
Police: Suspect had meth, cash near Bettendorf motel
A 40-year-old Rock Island man is behind bars after Bettendorf Police say he had packages of methamphetamine and large amounts of cash during a 2020 traffic stop. Michael Davidson, who was arrested on a warrant, faces two felony charges of controlled-substance violation, court records say. He was in a 1998...
Herald & Review
Woman accused of pepper spraying another at Moline Wal-Mart
A woman remained in custody Friday, facing charges alleging she struck and used pepper spray on another woman in July at the Moline Wal-Mart. The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged Gabrielle Arrington, 31, Moline, with four counts of aggravated battery, according to Rock Island County court records. Authorities allege she hit a woman who was 60 or older about the head and used pepper spray on her on July 27 at the Wal-Mart at 3930 44th Avenue Drive in Moline.
KCJJ
Marion man accused of repeatedly using racial slur to address Johnson County deputy
A drunk driving suspect is accused of repeatedly using a racial slur when addressing an Iowa City Police officer. The deputy pulled over 21-year-old Cameron Williams of Marion just after 2am Saturday as he was driving his 2010 Nissan Maxima the wrong way down Market Street with his headlights off. Williams reportedly got out of the car and fled on foot, but was eventually tasered and captured.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island County on a probation violation
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Jack Hillburn, 34, is wanted in Rock Island County for probation violation on a charge of delivery/possession of meth with intent to deliver. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said he is 5-foot-7, 130 pounds with brown hair and hazel...
ourquadcities.com
Friday crash results in life-threatening injuries to teen driver
UPDATE: Shortly before 5:15 p.m. Friday, Davenport Police, Fire and Medic EMS responded to the intersection of Locust and Gaines streets. Preliminary investigation indicates a Honda Civic was headed south on Gaines trying to make a left turn onto Locust when it was struck by a stolen Kia Sorento headed west on Locust, a news release says.
KCRG.com
Two arrested after deputy finds stolen vehicle with burglary tools inside in Riverside
RIVERSIDE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it recovered a stolen vehicle early Thursday morning in Riverside. Officials said a deputy spotted the vehicle in a parking lot outside Riverside Casino, located at 3184 Highway 22, at about 12:30 a.m. Deputies said they found a stolen...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island County for failing to appear on drug charge
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Jordan Eldridge, 26, is wanted in Rock Island County for failing to appear in court on a charge of delivery/possess of meth with the intent to deliver. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said he is 6-foot-1, 140 pounds with...
KWQC
Police: Man arrested on robbery charge in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man was arrested Tuesday after police say he robbed the SC Mini Mart in Davenport. Demetrius D. Williams, 32, is charged with second-degree robbery, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison, and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a serious misdemeanor. According to an arrest...
KCJJ
North Liberty man arrested after allegedly leaving drugs in rental car
A North Liberty man faces charges that he left drugs in a rental car. 36-year-old Leon Jones was booked into the Johnson County Jail at 5:45 Thursday night. According to arrest records, on the night of November 11th, 2019, North Liberty Police were dispatched to Jones’ North Front Street residence to help Archie’s Rent-a-Ride recover a vehicle. Arriving officers report seeing Jones and an accomplice leaving the car. Archie’s reported finding a “sizable” amount of marijuana inside the vehicle, and police say they recovered 9.2 grams of marijuana. A search warrant subsequently executed on Jones’ apartment allegedly turned up an additional 3.1 ounces of marijuana.
KWQC
Clinton teen charged as adult in fatal shooting wants case transferred to juvenile court
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton teen charged as an adult in the shooting death of a man in July is asking a judge to transfer his case to juvenile court. Mary Wolfe, the attorney for Kyler Jay Andresen, 17, filed the motion Aug. 1 in Clinton County District Court.
superhits106.com
Crime Lab Employee Testifies In Dubuque Man’s Murder Trial
The third day of testimony is underway in a trial of a man accused of killing a woman in Dubuque. 61 year old Mark Fishler of Dubuque is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 80 year old Berniece Williamson of Dubuque in July 2021. Called to the witness stand was Tara Scott, who works in the DNA casework section of the state of Iowa’s crime lab. Scott reviewed some of the items the state lab tested for DNA. A metal pipe found in Williamson’s garage tested positive for Williamson’s blood. Some jeans and a shirt of Fishler’s were also tested, but did not come back positive for the presence of blood.
KWQC
Davenport Police confirm shooting Tuesday night
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is confirming a shooting Tuesday night at Davenport Skatepark in Centennial Park. A TV6 Crew responded to the scene around 10:00 p.m. and reported seeing multiple police cars. Multiple police officers were seen canvassing the area. The area was also taped off.
The Case of the Mysterious, Sudden Closure of the Moline Denny’s
It's like a breakup via text. Thursday, the Denny's in Moline suddenly closed. WQAD reports that on Thursday, a note was found on the door of the Moline Denny's, announcing the closure of the restaurant. Permanently. And if you look on Google, Denny's on 52nd Avenue in Moline is indeed listed as 'permanently closed'.
ourquadcities.com
Rock Falls police investigate shooting
UPDATE: Aug. 10, 9:23 a.m. — An individual in a Tuesday shooting in Rock Falls was detained initially, but no charges are presently pending, according to police Wednesday. Further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting is ongoing. Officers from the Sterling Police Department and Illinois State Police along...
