The third day of testimony is underway in a trial of a man accused of killing a woman in Dubuque. 61 year old Mark Fishler of Dubuque is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 80 year old Berniece Williamson of Dubuque in July 2021. Called to the witness stand was Tara Scott, who works in the DNA casework section of the state of Iowa’s crime lab. Scott reviewed some of the items the state lab tested for DNA. A metal pipe found in Williamson’s garage tested positive for Williamson’s blood. Some jeans and a shirt of Fishler’s were also tested, but did not come back positive for the presence of blood.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO