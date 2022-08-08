Read full article on original website
Boxing legends including Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather pick who would win Joshua vs Fury fight
A fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury has divided opinions across the world. The Battle of Britain was thrown into doubt by AJ's defeat to Oleksandr Usyk, while Fury retired before seemingly agreeing a ring return. The pair were said to have agreed a two-fight deal in 2021. But...
MMA Fighting
Jiu-jitsu legend Leandro Lo shot to death in Brazil
Leandro Lo was declared brain dead after getting shot in the head during a concert in Sao Paulo on early Sunday morning, his lawyer confirmed to news outlet G1. According to the police report filed Sunday (h/t Combate), before Lo was confirmed dead, police officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo is a suspect in the investigation of Lo’s murder.
ESPN
What upset? Why Julianna Peña was always built to defeat Amanda Nunes
JULIANNA PEÑA IS one of the youngest members of a long line of Peña family members who are unbothered by judgment or criticism. Her father, Ernie, left a small agricultural village in Venezuela when he was 12 in search of better opportunities. He eventually emigrated to the U.S. through a scholarship program and attended Seattle Pacific University. Coming from so little and changing his life so much, Ernie never had the luxury of caring what people think.
Khabib Nurmagomedov Says Charles Oliveira’s ‘Arrogance’ Remark Is A Sign That He Is Getting Nervous
Khabib Nurmagomedov is coming to the defense of his friend and mentee Islam Makhachev. The biggest fight of Islam Makhachev’s career is quickly approaching and the young fighter is already taking shots from his opponent. Makhachev will be taking on the former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira in a title fight to be held at UFC 280 in October. Recently Oliveira has lashed out at Makhachev and his team, calling them arrogant. It seemed that in the rant, Oliveira was pointing his finger more so toward Nurmagomedov and his manager Ali Abdelaziz than Makhachev himself, but either way, the Russian fighter, and his coach have taken offense.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Heading to AEW?
There was a tease for a former WWE talent to appear soon on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. In a pre-recorded promo, Miro discussed the House of Black on AEW. House of Black has been attempting to convince Miro to join their group in recent weeks, but Miro hasn’t made the commitment.
WWE・
mmanews.com
Watch: BJJ Black Belt Takes Down Man Sucker-Punching New Yorkers
If you choose to attack individuals on the streets of a big city, be prepared to have a BJJ black belt hanging off your back in no time. That lesson was learned by Samuel Frazier in Manhattan last week. Frazier, a 28-year-old homeless man, is accused of attacking and sucker-punching construction workers in the Soho shopping district.
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez To Ryan Garcia: F--- You! You Can't Play Me! You're Hype & Not Serious About Fight
Teofimo Lopez Jr. faces off against Pedro Campa on Saturday night headlining an ESPN show from Resorts World in Las Vegas. Although Lopez (16-1, 12 KOs) will be making his 140-pound debut and fighting for the first time since losing his lightweight titles to George Kambosos Jr. last November, a newfound narrative around his comeback has revolved around a potential fight with Ryan Garcia.
MMAmania.com
Live: Bellator 284 ceremonial weigh-in video stream | Gracie vs. Yamauchi
Bellator 284 is set to go down tomorrow night (Fri., Aug. 12, 2022) live from inside Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Headlining the event will be a Welterweight fight between top contenders Neiman Gracie and Goiti Yamauchi. In the co-main event, heavy hitters Valentin Moldavsky and Steve Mowry will take center stage.
Dana White says Khabib Nurmagomedov “retired too early” to be considered the GOAT of the UFC
Dana White says Khabib Nurmagomedov ‘retired too early’ to be considered the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) of the UFC. Nurmagomedov, 33, is considered to be one of the biggest names in the UFC. The Russian born lightweight champion has an unbeaten record of 29-0 in his pro MMA career. ‘The Eagle’ announced his retirement from the UFC in March of 2021.
MMAmania.com
Kayla Harrison vs. Cris Cyborg? PFL offers staggering $1 million purse, $2 million win bonus for ‘super’ fight
Despite deciding to ink another deal to return to Professional Fighters League (PFL), Kayla Harrison hasn’t given up her efforts to lock down a fight against current Bellator MMA Featherweight champion, Cris Cyborg. And she has her employers backing her up in her quest. PFL co-founder, Don Davis, has...
UFC Deaths: Look into the dark and brutal side of MMA
Newer fans of the MMA sometimes wonder if there have been UFC deaths in the promotion’s history? It is a
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Star Reverts Back To Former Ring Name And Past Look
AEW fans have likely missed chanting "Cero Miedo" ever since the former Penta El Cero Miedo tapped into his darker persona, introducing the Penta Oscuro character earlier this year. The gimmick change was a result of Malakai Black spraying his dreaded "Black Mist" onto Penta during a tag team match pitting Black and his House of Black stablemate, Brody King, against the Lucha Brothers on February 2. In subsequent weeks, vignettes aired of Penta traveling to a graveyard and extracting a darker lucha mask from a burial pit. Eventually, on the February 23 episode of "AEW Dynamite," Penta would step out carrying a shovel and donning a black hood with a full black ring attire, a callback to his Lucha Underground gimmick, Pentagon Dark, after which he and PAC defeated The House of Black in a grudge match.
WWE・
MMAmania.com
Kamaru Usman: Conor McGregor is ‘done as a champion’
Despite always being one fight away from a title shot, Conor McGregor’s time as a mixed martial arts (MMA) champion may be over ... at least Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, believes it is. McGregor remains sidelined after breaking his leg during his last time out...
MMAmania.com
Jamahal Hill unloads on critics saying Jan Blachowicz is better: ‘People need to shut the f—k up’
Jamahal Hill is sick of hearing claims that he’s not ready for the Light Heavyweight elite after his big win over Thiago Santos this past weekend (Aug. 6, 2022) at UFC Vegas 59. Scoring an impressive fourth round technical knockout against the one-time title challenger (watch highlights), Hill extended...
MMAmania.com
Molly McCann vs. Erin Blanchfield booked for UFC 281 at MSG
Fresh off her first round technical knockout win over Hannah Goldy at UFC London a few weeks ago (. ), Molly McCann has her next fight set up, as “Meatball” is in line to face Erin Blanchfield at the upcoming UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) event inside Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov. 12, 2022.
MMAmania.com
UFC San Diego - New Blood: Mexico, Brazil, Poland, USA!
Fight Nights generally feature several fresh faces, and thanks to some withdrawals, UFC San Diego this weekend (Sat., Aug. 13, 2022) will have more than usual. On this edition of “New Blood,” the series where I suffer more than anyone else in the world when fight cards get reshuffled, we look at two elite young Strawweights, Poland’s latest Heavyweight, and a CFFC champion.
Dominick Cruz Says Daniel Cormier’s ‘Gift Of Gab’ Masks His Unpreparedness: “I Call Him the Golden Fluffer”
Dominick Cruz reveals his unique nickname for his fellow UFC commentator Daniel Cormier. UFC bantamweight Dominick Cruz is one of a handful of fighters who have made the jump over to UFC commentator. He takes pride in his job and has expressed on multiple occasions the amount of time he puts into his research for a fight. Even in his own fights, Cruz has said in the past that he watches film and does his due diligence. Cruz does not feel this is the case with some of his co-commentators, especially Daniel Cormier.
MMAmania.com
Dominick Cruz vs. Marlon Vera full fight preview | UFC San Diego
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight talents Dominick Cruz and Marlon Vera will square off TONIGHT (Sat., Aug. 13, 2022) at UFC on ESPN 40 inside Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. By and large, Cruz was written off as a title threat after getting trounced by Henry Cejudo. Older, former...
Dana White shuts down talk of UFC fighters not getting enough money, says they “get paid what they’re supposed to get paid”
Dana White believes UFC fighters make enough money as they all get what they deserve. For the longest time, the talk of fighter pay has been a prominent one in the UFC, as fighters, fans, and media have thought that fighters deserve more. Some fighters have even been vocal in saying they think they are underpaid yet for White, he disagrees with that.
MMAmania.com
Dominick Cruz vs. Marlon Vera staredown video from UFC San Diego weigh ins
Though the athletes of tomorrow’s (Sat. Aug. 13, 2022) UFC San Diego event, which will take place inside the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California, have already stepped onto the official scale, there’s still some public posing to be done. At 7 P.M. EST, the ceremonial weigh-ins will stream above, featuring every fighter from the opening of the night all the way up to the Bantamweight main event between Dominick Cruz and Marlon Vera.
