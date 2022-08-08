Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Family News
Earlier Thursday morning, fans learned that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be away from the team for a little over a week. Initial reports suggested the hiatus was for a family issue. However, the most recent reports suggest this was a planned event and Brady is just taking some time to spend with his family before the season kicks off.
Report: Why Tom Brady Is Leaving The Bucs For 10 Days
It was announced on Thursday that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be away from the team for a little over a week. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Brady's absence was discussed before training camp started. The team expects to have him back on the field after its second preseason game on Aug. 20.
NFL World Reacts To Concerning Kirk Cousins News
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was sent home as he wasn't feeling well during today's training camp practice. Head coach Kevin O'Connell says the team is still “working through” whether or not the starting quarterback has COVID-19. There is not yet a conclusive answer, per Vikings insider Ben Goessling.
Skip Bayless Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Panthers Debut
On Saturday, the Carolina Panthers named Baker Mayfield their starting quarterback for their preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield led the Panthers on a 13-play, 54-yard drive that was capped off by a Zane Gonzalez field goal. During the Panthers' first series, Mayfield completed four of his seven pass...
Bucs Star Says He's Praying For Quarterback Tom Brady
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be away from the team for the next week due to personal reasons. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles told reporters Thursday that Brady will return following their second preseason game on Aug. 20. Brady was already ruled out for the Buccaneers' preseason opener...
Look: Mac Jones' Girlfriend Is Ready For Training Camp
Before the real offseason practice began, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was enjoying some time away from the field. He wasn't alone, either. Jones escaped from the Patriots facility with his longtime girlfriend, Sophie Scott. The couple met at Alabama and have been together ever since. Earlier this offseason,...
Look: Emily Mayfield Is Ready For Baker's First Panthers Game
Later this afternoon, Baker Mayfield will take the field for his first preseason game with the Carolina Panthers. The former Cleveland Browns QB and his wife, Emily, attended "Fan Fest" at Bank of America Stadium earlier this week. Emily posted a photo of the event on her Instagram page. "Fan...
Russell Wilson Reacts To 'Devastating' Broncos Injury
Russell Wilson should have a solid corps of wide receivers to throw to in Denver this season. Unfortunately, Tim Patrick won't be one of his targets. Patrick suffered a torn ACL during training camp, ending his 2022 campaign before it started. On Thursday, Wilson spoke with reporters on just how...
Ron Rivera Has Brutally Honest Admission On Carson Wentz History
There've been some concerning reports coming out of Washington Commanders training camp regarding the play of newly-acquired quarterback Carson Wentz. The former No. 2 overall pick has been taking some serious heat for his lack of accuracy during the 2022 preseason — raising some significant concerns for fans of the Washington squad.
Details Emerge From Tom Brady's Absence For Personal Reasons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been absent from practice for several days now for what has been described as "personal reasons." But according to one NFL insider, he may be gone for a little while longer at least. Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that the Buccaneers are "on board" with his reasons for being absent.
Steelers Have Reportedly Claimed Former Jets Player
The Pittsburgh Steelers picked up second-year defensive lineman Hamilcar Rashed off waivers on Thursday. Rashed was released by the New York Jets on Tuesday. Rashed, 24, signed with the Jets after going undrafted out of Oregon State in 2021. He spent the majority of the season on the practice squad, but was activated for one game — logging one tackle in 16 defensive snaps.
NFL World Reacts To The Ezekiel Elliott Practice Highlight
On Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos participated in a joint practice at facilities in Oxnard, California. Footage of this practice session gave football fans some first looks at competition between NFL teams ahead of the 2022 season. Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was featured in today's highlights —...
NFL World Reacts To Latest Deshaun Watson Punishment News
Earlier this offseason, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was hit with a six-game suspension. The NFL immediately repealed the decision and reportedly wants to see Watson receive a full season-long suspension with a significant fine as well. With that in mind, Watson is reportedly willing to accept a tougher punishment than he received earlier, but less than what the NFL wants to give.
Kevin Stefanski Reacts To Deshaun Watson's Browns Debut
For the first time since the 2020 season, Deshaun Watson actually took some snaps in an NFL game on Friday night. Watson's preseason debut with the Cleveland Browns was disappointing to say the least. He completed just one of his five pass attempts for seven yards. Following the Browns' preseason...
Bucs GM Was Asked About Tom Brady's Personal Absence
Tom Brady will take a planned leave from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to address a personal matter. Head coach Todd Bowles confirmed Thursday that the star quarterback will step away from the team at least through their second preseason game on Aug. 20. His confidence is "pretty high" in Brady being ready to start the season.
Broncos' New CEO Was Asked About Russell Wilson's Contract
It was announced on Wednesday that Greg Penner will be the new CEO of the Denver Broncos. One day later, he was asked about the franchise's star quarterback. Earlier this year, the Broncos made a huge splash by acquiring Russell Wilson in a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson,...
Look: Brett Favre Has Landed A New Job In Football
Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre has landed a new gig. On Thursday, he was introduced as the newest member of The 33rd Team. The 33rd Team provides football insight and analysis from former NFL players, head coaches, general managers and executives. Favre, a three-time MVP and 11-time Pro...
Browns Will Reportedly 'Consider' Blockbuster Quarterback Trade
The Cleveland Browns traded for Deshaun Watson knowing full well that he might not be with them for the start of the 2022 season. So in what may be an effort to ensure stability at the position while he's gone, they're considering a blockbuster trade. According to Browns insider Mary...
Tony Pollard Is Working On New Role At Cowboys Practice
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard proved to be a solid backup and No. 2 behind Pro Bowler Ezekiel Elliott. But he's making moves to ensure he gets an even bigger role with the team. In an interview with Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Pollard revealed that trying...
Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Seahawks QB Drew Lock
Quarterback Drew Lock is preparing to play in his first game for the Seattle Seahawks. If all goes well, the former second-round pick will be one step closer to starting for his second NFL franchise. After struggling to find success with the Denver Broncos, he's ready for a second chance.
