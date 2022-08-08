The rollout of Renaissance visuals is near as Beyoncé has released the official music video teaser for her track “I’M THAT GIRL.”. The new release is the first extended visual teaser dropped from the songstress’ seventh solo studio album. As “I’M THAT GIRL” is kicks off the album, it only makes sense that this is the first visual to come from the superstar. Dressed in a chrome molded bodice, Beyoncé is first seen in various clips at a home from answering the phone to cracking an egg before she walks into an empty/lounge.

