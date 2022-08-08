Read full article on original website
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ To Increase Prices in December 2022
Disney will be increasing the prices of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ in December 2022 as it introduces its ad-supported version in the United States. According to reports, the price hike will take effect December 8 and will see the premium ad-free Disney+ rise from $7.99 USD monthly to $10.99 USD a month or $109.99 USD a year. Hulu’s current ad-supported version will rise from $6.99 USD a month or $69.99 USD a year to $7.99 USD a month or $79.99 USD, while its ad-free tier will jump from $12.99 USD a month to $14.99 USD a month. ESPN+’s price changes, which were announced previously, will rise from $6.99 USD a month or $69.99 USD a year to $9.99 USD a month or $99.99 USD a year starting August 23.
M.I.A. Debuts New 'MATA' Single "Popular"
M.I.A. has shared “Popular,” the brand new single from her upcoming album MATA. Clocking in at just a little over three minutes, the cut features production from Diplo and Boaz van de Beats and arrives a few months after the MATA lead single “The One,” which the artist said she created when she “was in a really happy place.”
Jim Carrey Reveals He Initially Did Not Want To Appear on The Weeknd's 'Dawn FM'
When Jim Carrey was first heard on The Weeknd‘s most recent album Dawn FM, fans were pleasantly surprised at the two Canadians joining forces. Carrey’s voice can be heard in the intro “Dawn FM” as he delivers a radio host-like style narration, as well as on “Out of Time” and the outro “Phantom Regret by Jim.”
Marvel's Simu Liu Will Be Guest Starring in a Key Role on 'The Simpsons'
It seems that after the success of Shang-Chi, Canadian actor Simu Liu is making his way from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to Springfield as a guest star in a key role in The Simpsons storyline. The titular MCU martial artist is slated to bring back Lisa Simpson’s “perfect future boyfriend.”...
Martine Syms Presents the First Season of ‘She Mad’ at MCA Chicago
Humor, grit and contemplation is a hallmark of Martine Syms‘ practice. Born and based in Los Angeles, Syms is interested in how social, cultural, economic and psychological forces begin to shape one’s perception of self and the outside world. Although she works across a range of mediums, video is the bedrock of her practice and the focus of her ongoing She Mad series.
Angela Yee is Leaving, "'The Breakfast Club' as You Know it is Officially Over"
Earlier this week, Angela Yee took to Twitter to share a tweet that had people thinking that the popular hip-hop radio show The Breakfast Club was coming to an end. The tweet read, “The breakfast club as you know it is officially over,” accompanied by a heart hands emoji.
Cordae Turns Inward on Two New Tracks “Unacceptable” and “So With That”
On the heels of last month’s single release, “Multi-Platinum,” Cordae has shared two more new songs. “Unacceptable” and “So With That” are stylistically different tracks, but both hear the rapper reflect on his relationship to success and those around him. On the fast-paced...
First Look at the adidas YEEZY Slide "Azure"
Ye and YEEZY fans have had a rollercoaster of a month with mixed YEEZY Day 2022 results and. between Ye and adidas surfacing. However, the YEEZY releases have not slowed down, including restocks and new colorways of the adidas YEEZY Slide hitting shelves. Now, with the adidas YEEZY Slide “Azure” on the way, it’s only a matter of time before we see it matched with the original YEEZY Gap Round Jacket.
A Decade Later, Swedish House Mafia Has Returned for Its Second Act
In 2012, Swedish House Mafia announced its imminent breakup. In the five years of making music together, the EDM supergroup – consisting of Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso – had churned out hits such as “Save the World” and “Don’t You Worry Child” and inspired the sound of the next generation of DJs.
The Game Enlists Kanye West, Pusha T and More for Extensive 10th Studio Album 'DRILLMATIC - Heart vs. Mind'
After a short delay, The Game has officially dropped off his newest studio album DRILLMATIC – Heart vs. Mind. Clocking in at approximately two hours, the extensive 31-track effort features several high profile guest appearances from the likes of Kanye West on the previously-released single “Eazy” and “Fortunate” with Dreezy and CHILLER, YoungBoy Never Broke Again on “O.P.P.,” Pusha T and 2 Chainz on “No Man Falls,” Lil Wayne and G Herbo on “Chrome Slugs & Harmony,” A$AP Rocky on “Money Cash Clothes,” Big Sean on “Stupid,” Nipsey Hussle on “World Tours,” Rick Ross on “Save The Best for Last” and more.
Beyoncé Drops Visual Teaser for “I’M THAT GIRL”
The rollout of Renaissance visuals is near as Beyoncé has released the official music video teaser for her track “I’M THAT GIRL.”. The new release is the first extended visual teaser dropped from the songstress’ seventh solo studio album. As “I’M THAT GIRL” is kicks off the album, it only makes sense that this is the first visual to come from the superstar. Dressed in a chrome molded bodice, Beyoncé is first seen in various clips at a home from answering the phone to cracking an egg before she walks into an empty/lounge.
Exchange Program Unveils “When The Stars Align” Capsule With Khoi Pham
Exchange Program has linked up with NYC-based visual artist Khoi Pham for a new collaborative capsule. Titled “When The Stars Align,” the capsule includes a black hoodie and t-shirt with a multicolored graphic design. Symbolizing strength through unity, the back artwork includes a silver carabiner with metallic keys and keychains in shades of ice blue, nebula orange, lavender, pear green, silver and gold. The front artwork features the Exchange Program name in the same hues surrounding a silver charm.
'She-Hulk' Writer Says Daredevil's Appearance In Show Won't Be as Dark
Charlie Cox‘s return as Daredevil has long been requested by fans, and after a brief cameo as his Matt Murdock persona in Spider-Man: No Way Home, he’s finally going to put on the cowl again in the upcoming Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. However, the show’s head writer Jessica Gao has said that his appearance in the series won’t be as dark as that of Netflix.
DAIRIKU's BEAMS "Future Archive" Capsule Revisits Hollywood Renaissance
Over the summer, BEAMS launched a new “Future Archive” series under the slogans of “Anti Vintage” and “Alternating feelings of Love & Hate.” Through working with various brands, BEAMS looks to create a curated assembly of pieces that will stay relevant in the next 10 to 20 years. Having released items with local imprints such as Tappei and Sugarhill, BEAMS now spotlights the Tokyo-based label DAIRIKU, led by the rising young designer Dairiku Okamoto.
Sergio Tacchini's "Livello Rosso" Collection Brings '70s and '80s Tennis Cues Into 2022
Sergio Tacchini has a penchant for nostalgia, capitalizing on its tennis heritage with recent collaborations with Yardsale, Brain Dead, or collections that honor the Monte Carlo Masters. Now, the Italian sportswear label has presented “Livello Rosso,” a new footwear collection that acts as a bridge between vintage tennis cues of the ’70s and ’80s and Sergio Tacchini’s contemporary output.
KSUBI Has Re-Entered the Chat With a New, Limited-Edition Streetwear Collab
At the turn of the new millennium, Australian fashion brand KSUBI held a strong presence amongst the bevy of Y2K brands that dominated retail stores, music videos and city streets. But once the 2010’s rolled around, the hype behind the brand began to slow down. Fast-forward to the present day and there’s been a rekindled interest in the brand – thanks to TikTok, superstar rappers and celebrity endorsements – allowing KSUBI to re-enter the chat with a new streetwear collaboration.
Warner Bros. Reportedly Considering Completely Scrapping 'The Flash'
Warner Bros. Pictures may be considering canceling the release of The Flash after all. The media giant originally planned on releasing the film in 2023 despite widespread criticism and backlash from fans revolving around Ezra Miller‘s recent controversy and run-ins with the law, but reports now suggest that Warner Bros. is reconsidering its position following the actor’s latest arrest for felony burglary in Vermont.
Unknown’s Rhinestone Tracksuits Set for Sparkling Re-Release
Throughout the U.K., there are only a few independent fashion brands that can capture the hearts of streetwear enthusiasts through innovative marketing methods and exclusive drops that only come with a few hours notice. One brand that is capitalizing on the this is Unknown. The London-based imprint is best known for its rhinestone-centric designs across its cozy tracksuits and punky, skate-ready attire.
Kehlani Joins Babyface on Fresh 'Girls Night Out' Track "Seamless"
Kehlani has joined forces with Babyface for a new track dubbed “Seamless,” off the latter artist’s forthcoming project Girls Night Out. The duo wrote the track in collaboration with The Rascals, who produced in collaboration with Babyface. The twelve-time Grammy Award winner took to Instagram to share a video of his studio sessions with Kehlani, confirming that the single was recorded in April of last year.
