ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

At 6-Foot-9, Jones Makes Giant Strides

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Caleb Jones quietly has been one of the big stories of Green Bay Packers training camp. “Big” being the operative word. At Indiana’s pro day before this year’s draft, he measured 6-foot-8 7/8 and 370 pounds. With 36-inch arms and an 86 5/8-inch wingspan, getting around Jones to get to the quarterback is like going from Green Bay to Chicago via the Mackinac Bridge. Once he gets his hands on a defender, it’s typically been game over.
GREEN BAY, WI
WVNS

Rodeo events at State Fair of WV make crowds wild

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)– If the games and rides at the State Fair don’t excite you, there’s plenty of action at the rodeo. The West Virginia High School Rodeo Association hosts the State Fair Youth and High School Rodeos. You can find barrel races, team rope competitions, timed events and much more. Hannah Burks is a […]
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

8 notable quotes from Dan Lanning following Ducks’ first scrimmage of the fall

A couple of days ago, the Oregon Ducks strapped on full pads for the first time this fall and got after it on the practice field. On Saturday, they had their first scrimmage of the season, playing inside Autzen Stadium and working on some real competition in a semi-game-like setting. The offense sent against the defense, the 1’s went against the 2’s, and players at every level of the depth chart got a chance to prove what they can do and tried to make an impression on the coaching staff who is evaluating every bit of practice before the season rolls...
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy