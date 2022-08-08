Read full article on original website
Related
Business Insider
How to invest in dividend stocks, a low-risk source of investment income
Dividend stocks are shares of established companies that offer a predictable stream of income in the form of dividend payments. There are three common metrics to evaluate dividend stocks: Dividend yield, dividend payout ratio, and dividend payout growth. Investors look to dividend-paying stocks to generate steady income, or to build...
etfdailynews.com
John C. Kunze Sells 1,155 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Stock
Regal Rexnord stock opened at $136.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.96. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $176.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.52.
etfdailynews.com
Rapid Micro Biosystems (RPID) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday
Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.02). Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 44.23% and a negative net margin of 296.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 million. On average, analysts expect Rapid Micro Biosystems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
etfdailynews.com
Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on EQT (NYSE:EQT)
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
etfdailynews.com
Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Piper Sandler
Several other analysts have also issued reports on BRMK. TheStreet lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.
biztoc.com
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. This doesn’t mean, however, that we’re out of the woods. Investors should...
etfdailynews.com
B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)
Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Landsea Homes in a report issued on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Landsea Homes’ current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Landsea Homes’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.
etfdailynews.com
Wayfair Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:W)
In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $89,424.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,894,582.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,037 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $89,424.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,894,582.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,965 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $86,322.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,669.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,251 shares of company stock worth $994,669 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
etfdailynews.com
American Express Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AXP)
AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.
etfdailynews.com
Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)
IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.10.
etfdailynews.com
Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) PT Lowered to $130.00
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Krystal Biotech from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $77.80 on Tuesday. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $38.86 and a 12 month high of $102.99. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.42.
etfdailynews.com
Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTACU) Stock Price Up 0.1%
Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Trading Up 0.1 %. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05. Institutional Trading of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I. Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought...
etfdailynews.com
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Shares Up 10.2% After Analyst Upgrade
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HASI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.
etfdailynews.com
FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) Shares Down 0.8%
FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average of $20.62. Institutional Trading of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December. An institutional investor recently raised its position in FT Cboe Vest...
etfdailynews.com
Logistics Innovation Technologies (NASDAQ:LITTU) Stock Price Down 0.1%
Logistics Innovation Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85. Institutional Trading of Logistics Innovation Technologies. Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LITTU. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in...
etfdailynews.com
CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com
Shares of NYSE CAPL opened at $21.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.17 million, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.95. CrossAmerica Partners has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $23.29.
etfdailynews.com
Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading Up 10.6% on Analyst Upgrade
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.87.
etfdailynews.com
Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Down 5.8% After Insider Selling
Specifically, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 36,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $349,469.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,141,957.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,629 shares of company stock valued at $927,063. Corporate insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.
etfdailynews.com
First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity
Specifically, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick James Buehler purchased 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.10 per share, with a total value of $49,926.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,117 shares in the company, valued at $420,345.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,405 shares of company stock worth $4,271,772 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
etfdailynews.com
Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Price Target Cut to $2.00
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. PRTY stock opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. Party City Holdco has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 3.13.
Comments / 0