What is vasculitis? Ashton Kutcher says he battled rare autoimmune disease that left him unable to walk, hear and see

Ashton Kutcher revealed he battled a rare autoimmune disease that left him unable to walk, hear and see, saying he felt "lucky to be alive" after he recovered. Kutcher explained that he suffered from vasculitis in the National Geographic show, "Running the Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge." A preview clip of his revelation was published by Access Hollywood ahead of Monday's episode.
IN THIS ARTICLE
