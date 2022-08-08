ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox9.com

Man stabbed to death in Minneapolis, suspect arrested in Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A 31-year-old man was arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing of a man in Minneapolis Friday morning, according to Minneapolis Police. Speaking to reporters at the scene, Minneapolis Public Information Officer Garrett Parten said police responded to a home on the 1800 block of Northeast Arthur Street around 7:40 a.m. after a 911 caller said someone she knew was attempting to break into their house.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Judge sends Wisconsin man to institution in hate crime crash

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — A jury in Wisconsin has convicted a man accused of intentionally targeting a motorcyclist in a fatal crash because of the victim’s race, in a two-phase trial that will eventually determine the defendant’s mental state at the time. Daniel Navarro, a 27-year-old Mexican American from Fond du Lac, was convicted Wednesday of first-degree intentional homicide as a hate crime in the July 3, 2020 crash that killed Phillip Thiessen, who was white, in Fond du Lac County. He was also convicted of first-degree recklessly endangering safety as a hate crime. Thiessen, 55, was a retired special agent with the Wisconsin Department of Justice and a former police officer.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police responding to ‘weapons violation’ on Madison’s north side Friday night

MADISON, Wis. — Police are responding to a “weapons violation” on Madison’s north side Friday night. In an incident report, police said officers were called to the 1700 block of Northport Drive just before 8:40 p.m. Police are asking people to avoid the area. A News 3 Now crew at the scene reported seeing at least six Madison Police Department...
MADISON, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Ghost guns on the rise in Wisconsin as federal government prepares to act

On Aug. 24, new federal regulations will take effect to reduce the proliferation of untraceable, privately assembled firearms. Popularly known as “ghost guns,” these firearms have become steadily more common in southeastern Wisconsin. Their cryptic nature brings new challenges for law enforcement, particularly in states with loose gun laws. Every year, any given police department […] The post Ghost guns on the rise in Wisconsin as federal government prepares to act appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Madison Police investigating suspected homicide on Northport Drive

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police confirmed Saturday afternoon that a man has died from a gunshot wound after a weapons violation was reported Friday night. According to officials, when they arrived at a parking lot in the 1700 block of Northport Drive they found a man with a gunshot wound. They immediately began life-saving procedures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

14-year-old charged in 2 Janesville burglaries

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A 14-year-old teen was arrested early Saturday after breaking into a bar and Blain’s Farm + Fleet, police said. At 2:58 a.m., Janesville Police officers were called to investigate a burglary at the Milwaukee Grill & Bar, at 2601 Morse Street. As they arrived, dispatch alerted them to another commercial burglary […]
JANESVILLE, WI
KFIL Radio

Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail

It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I say that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Unusual Montana Crash Kills Wisconsin Man

(Terry Bell, WRN) A Wisconsin man is dead after an unusual crash in Montana last weekend. The Montana Highway Patrol says the 66-year-old man from Fond du Lac, who’s name had not been released as of Tuesday night, hit a bear with his motorcycle Sunday morning. State troopers say he wasn’t wearing a helmet, and died instantly.
WISCONSIN STATE
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Woman Hands Out Marijuana Cookies

Cathleen Krause, 57, of Wescott, WI has been charged with:. three counts of possession of a controlled substance. According to WIFR Cathleen was handing out pot cookies on St. Patrick's Day. She was dressed in green St. Patrick's Day hat and handing out "treats". After officers searched her, they found...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting: Woman dead near Northridge Lakes

MILWAUKEE - A 20-year-old Milwaukee woman is dead after police say she was fatally shot in the Northridge Lakes neighborhood around 9 a.m. Friday, August 12. She was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, the medical examiner said. The circumstances leading up to the shooting...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WTHR

Whitestown PD arrests 2, rescues baby in Wisconsin kidnapping case

WHITESTOWN, Ind. — Two kidnapping suspects, accused of abducting a baby from Wisconsin, were caught in Indiana. Police in Wisconsin said the baby's father battered a 2-month-old's mother and then took the baby. Police in Kenosha said the father did not live in that area and there was no arrangement for him to take the baby.
WHITESTOWN, IN
wlip.com

Kenosha Boy Found After Abduction, Father Arrested

Kenosha police say a 2-month-old Kenosha boy is home safe with his mom after being abducted by his father. Police say the 23-year-old man beat the mother Tuesday and took the baby. The father doesn’t live in the area and had no prior arrangement to take the baby. Kenosha police...
KENOSHA, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Two suspects taken into custody after weeks long investigation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people were taken into custody after a weeks-long drug investigation on Madison’s near east side, the police department said Thursday. The search warrant served by MPD covered a business along the 2700 block of East Washington Avenue. MPD did not say what the business was.
MADISON, WI
