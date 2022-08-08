ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marjorie Taylor Greene Prays With Jan. 6 Convict In Prop Jail Cell At Texas CPAC. No, I’m Not Making This Up

By Zack Linly
105.3 RNB
 2 days ago

Source: Brandon Bell / Getty


I n today’s episode of Orange Is The New CPAC , Georgia representative and founder of Bigots and Guns for Jesus (I made that up) Marjorie Taylor Greene had herself a prayer session with a real Jan. 6 convict who was posing as a fake Jan. 6 convict in a prop jail cell staged at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, Texas.

Before we get too deep into Greene and her constant fawning over domestic terrorists , let’s start with a little info on the guy in the cage who essentially turned a CPAC into MAGA Comic Con.

From Insider :

WUSA reporter Jordan Fischer identified the man as Brandon Straka, founder of the #WalkAway Foundation, which encouraged liberal voters to abandon the Democratic party and vote for Trump. Straka pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of Engaging in Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in the Capitol Building or Grounds during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, receiving 90 days home confinement and three years probation, but avoided jail time, NPR reported .

Straka said in a statement to Insider that the purpose of the performance was to highlight “the pain and suffering that has resulted from the division that exists among the American people,” but he “does not endorse or condone the behavior of anybody who committed crimes on January 6th.”

He added that his hope was to “encourage all Americans to let go of hatred and animosity and begin to see the humanity in one another again, and have compassion for one another.”

So, let me see if I have this right:

A person convicted of crimes committed during a literal government overthrow attempt got slapped with a couple of misdemeanors and sentenced to house arrest and probation —and he staged a demonstration to highlight the “pain and suffering” of Capitol rioters.

That same man is also trying to highlight “the division that exists among the American people” —while also being a dedicated supporter of possibly the most loud and proud white nationalist president in modern history.

According to Insider, people who viewed the spectacle were given a “silent disco headset” so they could listen to the Jan 6 defendants whine about being held accountable for their crimes during their trial testimony. (Seriously, this is Comic-Con for white nationalists and people who think the District of Columbia is on the other side of the border.)

“It’s tragic how many January 6 defendants were treated in jail,” Alex Pfeiffer, a spokesperson for CPAC, told Insider via email.

What’s actually “tragic” is that a mob of MAGA rubes tried to cancel democracy by force by attacking police officers and embarking on a destructive rampage in and outside of the U.S. Capitol building — and the same conservative politicians who treat Black Lives Matter protests like they’re reenactments of Sodom and Gomorrah are acting like Jan. 6 rioters are patriotic political martyrs who are being mistreated.

This brings us back to MTG.

So, Greene hopped herself into the fake cage to fake pray with the fake inmate who committed real crimes in a fake fight against fake voter fraud aimed at discarding real and legitimate votes in order to keep America’s fakest real president in power.

“She prayed with me for our nation,” Straka told the Daily Mail . “Both sides of the aisle for all people and no, I thought it was a really beautiful, special moment.”

Greene is a racist and Islamaphobe who thinks Christianity founded America and the devil founded BLM and the LGBTQ community —and the guy praising her claims he’s lamenting “division” in America.

I hate it here.

Commentary: Despite What Marjorie Taylor Greene Says There’s Plenty To Fear From Christian Nationalism

Black Communities In Georgia Might Be Represented By Marjorie Taylor Greene And Residents Are Not Happy About It

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U3KDu_0h9JHybY00
The post Marjorie Taylor Greene Prays With Jan. 6 Convict In Prop Jail Cell At Texas CPAC. No, I’m Not Making This Up appeared first on NewsOne .

Mother Jones

Jim Bopp Wants to Force Pregnant 10-Year-Olds to Give Birth. He’s Also Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Lawyer.

Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. Far-right provocateur Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) managed to survive a legal challenge to her re-election bid earlier this year, but the cost was high—literally. According to the Greene campaign’s most recent filing with the Federal Election Commission, she spent more than $300,000 on legal fees over the last few months. The lion’s share of that money went to the law firm of Jim Bopp, a high-profile anti-abortion attorney who on Thursday caused a firestorm by reportedly suggesting that a 10-year old rape victim who travelled to Indiana for an abortion should have instead given birth.
POLITICS
Salon

MAGA fraud: Trump supporter vandalized his own home — and blamed Biden

Donald Trump supporters wave flags on August 17, 2020 in Mankato, Minnesota (KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images) On Tuesday, Trump supporter from Brooklyn Center, MN, Denis Molla was charged with two counts of wire fraud for falsely claiming that his garage, camper, and two cars were burned down in a politically motivated attack. The fire took place back in September 2020 and gained national attention by right-wing media as a demonstration of left-wing violence.
MANKATO, MN
105.3 RNB

