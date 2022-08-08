Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kttn.com
Funeral Service: Blanche Ross
A funeral service for Bethany resident Blanche Ross will be held on August 15th at 1:30 pm at the Bethany Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in Foster Cemetery of New Hampton. Open visitation starts on August 15th at 9 am at Bethany Memorial Chapel. Blanche Ross died on August 10th...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Archie James Rardon
A resident of Polo, Archie James Rardon, died Wednesday morning at the age of 83. The funeral service will be Saturday morning, August 13th at 10 am at the Polo Community Church. Burial will be in the Prairie Ridge Cemetery west of Polo. Family visitation will be Friday night from...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Carolyn Joyce Butts
Carolyn Joyce Butts, age 81, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at her residence. Carolyn was born the daughter of Harold and Wilhelmine (Becker) Hanna on October 7, 1940, in St. Joseph, Missouri. She was a 1958 graduate of Central High School, St. Joseph, Missouri. Carolyn met the love of her life, Garland “Leroy” Butts at a basketball game. They were united in marriage on August 8, 1959, in St. Joseph, Missouri. He survives of the home. She worked as a meat wrapper at A&P for many years. Carolyn then worked as a dietician for Hedrick Medical Center for several years. She attended the United Methodist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. Carolyn enjoyed antiques, playing bridge, flowers and plants, and her trip to Kauai. She loved sports and was an avid Kansas City Chiefs and Royals fan, and especially Kansas Jayhawks basketball.
kttn.com
Two pickups collide in Gentry County, one person flown to St. Joseph hospital
One person was injured when two pickups collided late Thursday afternoon on a rural Gentry County road. Forty-five-year-old Jill Daly of Fredericktown, Missouri received serious injuries and was flown by a medical helicopter (Life Net) to Mosiac Health Care in St. Joseph. She was riding in a pickup driven by 52-year-old Jerry Mercer of Bethany. The other driver was listed as 29-year-old Skylar Hamilton of Albany. Neither driver was injured.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kttn.com
Annual Jailbreak Poker Run set for September 10th in Trenton
The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its 12th Annual Jailbreak Poker Run next month. Registration will start at the former Grundy County Jail on Eighth Street in Trenton on September 10th at 9 am. Kickstands will go up at 10 am. The poker run will travel a 200-mile...
kttn.com
Missouri State Fair announces Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Bacon
Grant Owen, son of Laura and Abe Owen, is the exhibitor of the 2022 Grand Champion Bacon at the Missouri State Fair. Grant is from Carrollton and is a member of the Bosworth Fireballs 4-H Club. Grant‘s prize-winning bacon weighed 9.16 pounds. The Reserve Grand Champion honor went to...
kttn.com
Audio: Serve Trenton Promotional Sunday is August 14th
August 14th is Serve Trenton Promotional Sunday. Spokesperson Doctor Kevin Harris says Serve Trenton ambassadors in local churches will discuss the initiative to be held on September 24th and 25th. Spokesperson Kasey Bailey explains about half of the churches in Trenton have an ambassador who is a point of contact...
kttn.com
Five Points Alive to host Downtown Chalk Walk and dinner
A Downtown Chalk Walk will be held, and Five Points Alive will hold a dinner in Trenton on August 26th. Registration for the free chalk walk will start at Sesquicentennial Park at 3:30 that afternoon, and chalk time will be from 3:30 to 7 pm. Judging will begin at 7 pm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kttn.com
Court news for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court for Thursday, August 11, 2022
Several defendants were sentenced to prison and/or probation when they appeared Thursday in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court. A Trenton resident, John Mayes Burman, pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree domestic assault and unlawful possession of a firearm as of July 25th. Burman was sentenced to seven years on each count with the Department of Corrections. The terms would run concurrently. Execution of the sentence was suspended and Burman was placed on five years of supervised probation. He’s to enter and successfully complete the Salvation Army adult rehab substance abuse program in Kansas City and follow all recommendations.
kttn.com
Vandalism in Trenton parks a hot topic at Trenton Park Board meeting
Vandalism in Trenton parks was discussed at the Trenton Park Board meeting on August 10th. Park Superintendent David Shockley reported the lower bathrooms at Moberly Park were vandalized over the Fourth of July weekend. New fixtures were installed to replace those that were destroyed. The bathrooms at Burleigh Grimes were...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri man on warrant out of Jefferson City
A Tina man was arrested by the Highway Patrol in Clay County the morning of August 12th on a felony warrant and other allegations. An arrest report shows the warrant for 40-year-old Lawrence Hart was from Probation and Parole of Jefferson City on property damage. The Patrol also accused him of tampering with a motor vehicle, two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, not having a driver’s license, and displaying plates of another vehicle.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests in northern Missouri
A Gallatin woman was arrested in Daviess County on Wednesday morning, August 10, on multiple allegations. The Highway Patrol accused 62-year-old Beverly Carpenter of felony driving while intoxicated, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana. She was taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bethanyclipper.com
Couple charged in death of child
Eagleville, MO: An Eagleville couple is being held in Harrison County Jail on child neglect charges following the investigation of the death of a child on July 31, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to 14002 Locust Street...
Shawnee attorney sentenced for smuggling heroin into Missouri prison
A Shawnee attorney was sentenced for smuggling heroin to a prison inmate in Cameron, Missouri, with whom she had a romantic relationship.
kchi.com
Weekend Arrests By Missouri Highway Patrol
Five arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol. Saturday at 3:40 pm, Troopers in Caldwell County arrested 50-year-old Reanne L Holloway of Independence on a Johnson County warrant for alleged failure to appear for alleged driving while revoked. Troopers also arrested 23-year-old Brandon A Ewing of Holt for alleged speeding, no seatbelt, and on a Clinton County warrant for a traffic violation. Both were held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
northwestmoinfo.com
Gallatin Resident Facing a Multitude of Charges After an Arrest in Daviess County
(GALLATIN) – A Gallatin woman is facing multiple charges following an arrest in Daviess County Wednesday. At 11:34 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports they arrested 62-year-old Beverly R. Carpenter on accusatory charges of felony DWI, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of less than 10 grams of marijauna.
kttn.com
Woman arrested at Chillicothe Correctional Center on charges from Grundy County
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of an Independence woman at the Chillicothe Correctional Center on August 9th on felony charges from Grundy County. Forty-nine-year-old Mira Ann Huffman has been charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia involving amphetamine or methamphetamine. They stem from an alleged January incident.
northwestmoinfo.com
Kansas City Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrant Following Traffic Stop in Clinton County
(Plattsburg) – A Kansas City man arrested on an outstanding warrant following traffic stop in Clinton County Wednesday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that at 6:48 P.M. they arrested 27-year-old Ashton W. McFadden who was wanted on a Clay County misdemeanor warrant. He received a citation for speeding...
kttn.com
Additional cases in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on Tuesday, August 9, 2022
Trenton resident Beulah Marie Nichols pleaded guilty to misuse of the 911 emergency phone number. She was accused of making numerous calls to 911 on July 29th for what authorities said were non-emergencies. Nichols was sentenced to serve 48 hours at the Grundy County Detention Center and pay court costs.
kttn.com
Trenton Rotary Club hears presentation from THS student on preparations for student exchange program
At the Trenton Rotary Club meeting on August 11th, a Trenton High School sophomore discussed her preparations for the Rotary Student Exchange program. Sophia Currie will leave for Spain on September 3rd. She will live and attend school there for the 2022-2023 school year. She will live with two families...
Comments / 0