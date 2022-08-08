ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grundy County, MO

Spickard Board of Aldermen announce smoke testing of sewer system

The Spickard Board of Aldermen held a sewer rate hearing and a tax levy hearing as part of their meeting Monday night. Mayor Alan Tharp opened the hearings and information from the city clerk shows no action was taken on the sewer rate. The tax levy was approved at just over 99 cents (.9917) on the 100 dollars of assessed valuation.
SPICKARD, MO
Trenton Park Department accepting applications for Assistant Park Superintendent

The Trenton Park Department is accepting applications for Assistant Park Superintendent. Salary will be dependent on qualifications. Questions can be addressed by Park Superintendent David Shockley. Applications can be obtained at the Trenton City Hall Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 4:30. The City of Trenton is an equal opportunity...
TRENTON, MO
Court news for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court for Thursday, August 11, 2022

Several defendants were sentenced to prison and/or probation when they appeared Thursday in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court. A Trenton resident, John Mayes Burman, pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree domestic assault and unlawful possession of a firearm as of July 25th. Burman was sentenced to seven years on each count with the Department of Corrections. The terms would run concurrently. Execution of the sentence was suspended and Burman was placed on five years of supervised probation. He’s to enter and successfully complete the Salvation Army adult rehab substance abuse program in Kansas City and follow all recommendations.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
Princeton Board of Education to hear ball field updates at meeting on Monday

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education will hold a tax rate hearing and its regular meeting next week. Both will be held in the high school library on August 15th. The hearing will start at 5:15 in the evening. The proposed tax rate is $5.2445 per $100 of assessed valuation, which is an increase of $.0688 from last year.
PRINCETON, MO
Northwest Missouri State Fair in Bethany set to kickoff September 1st

A parade, livestock shows, and grandstand events will be held at the Northwest Missouri State Fair of Bethany from September 1st through 5th. The parade will start at the Bethany Community Gym that Thursday at 6 pm. The parade route begins on Main Street and continues to the fairgrounds. Livestock...
BETHANY, MO
Annual Jailbreak Poker Run set for September 10th in Trenton

The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its 12th Annual Jailbreak Poker Run next month. Registration will start at the former Grundy County Jail on Eighth Street in Trenton on September 10th at 9 am. Kickstands will go up at 10 am. The poker run will travel a 200-mile...
TRENTON, MO
Thousand Hills State Park re-opens as hunt for murder suspect continues

Missouri State Parks reports that, after consultation with law enforcement officials, Thousand Hills State Park near Kirksville reopened on August 12th at 8 am. This includes the campground, store, marina, dining, and lodging operations. The park had been closed due to law enforcement searching for Jesse Rongey, a Kirksville man...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests in northern Missouri

A Gallatin woman was arrested in Daviess County on Wednesday morning, August 10, on multiple allegations. The Highway Patrol accused 62-year-old Beverly Carpenter of felony driving while intoxicated, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana. She was taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
Audio: Serve Trenton Promotional Sunday is August 14th

August 14th is Serve Trenton Promotional Sunday. Spokesperson Doctor Kevin Harris says Serve Trenton ambassadors in local churches will discuss the initiative to be held on September 24th and 25th. Spokesperson Kasey Bailey explains about half of the churches in Trenton have an ambassador who is a point of contact...
TRENTON, MO
Two pickups collide in Gentry County, one person flown to St. Joseph hospital

One person was injured when two pickups collided late Thursday afternoon on a rural Gentry County road. Forty-five-year-old Jill Daly of Fredericktown, Missouri received serious injuries and was flown by a medical helicopter (Life Net) to Mosiac Health Care in St. Joseph. She was riding in a pickup driven by 52-year-old Jerry Mercer of Bethany. The other driver was listed as 29-year-old Skylar Hamilton of Albany. Neither driver was injured.
GENTRY COUNTY, MO
Obituary & Services: Carolyn Joyce Butts

Carolyn Joyce Butts, age 81, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at her residence. Carolyn was born the daughter of Harold and Wilhelmine (Becker) Hanna on October 7, 1940, in St. Joseph, Missouri. She was a 1958 graduate of Central High School, St. Joseph, Missouri. Carolyn met the love of her life, Garland “Leroy” Butts at a basketball game. They were united in marriage on August 8, 1959, in St. Joseph, Missouri. He survives of the home. She worked as a meat wrapper at A&P for many years. Carolyn then worked as a dietician for Hedrick Medical Center for several years. She attended the United Methodist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. Carolyn enjoyed antiques, playing bridge, flowers and plants, and her trip to Kauai. She loved sports and was an avid Kansas City Chiefs and Royals fan, and especially Kansas Jayhawks basketball.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Five Points Alive to host Downtown Chalk Walk and dinner

A Downtown Chalk Walk will be held, and Five Points Alive will hold a dinner in Trenton on August 26th. Registration for the free chalk walk will start at Sesquicentennial Park at 3:30 that afternoon, and chalk time will be from 3:30 to 7 pm. Judging will begin at 7 pm.
TRENTON, MO
Funeral Service: Blanche Ross

A funeral service for Bethany resident Blanche Ross will be held on August 15th at 1:30 pm at the Bethany Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in Foster Cemetery of New Hampton. Open visitation starts on August 15th at 9 am at Bethany Memorial Chapel. Blanche Ross died on August 10th...
BETHANY, MO
Obituary & Services: Archie James Rardon

A resident of Polo, Archie James Rardon, died Wednesday morning at the age of 83. The funeral service will be Saturday morning, August 13th at 10 am at the Polo Community Church. Burial will be in the Prairie Ridge Cemetery west of Polo. Family visitation will be Friday night from...
POLO, MO

