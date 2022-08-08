ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
newschannel20.com

More than $1 billion in the Illinois Rainy Day Fund

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — On Thursday, $180 million was added to the state's Rainy Day Fund, bringing the total to $1.036 billion. In April of 2018, the Rainy Day Fund was only $48,327.53. "We’re saving today to invest in tomorrow,” said Illinois Comptroller Susana A. Mendoza. “This latest infusion...
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Illinois backs new COVID-19 guidelines for schools, early education

With new guidance from the CDC that addresses the need to keep students in classrooms while protecting residents from COVID-19, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) are adopting new operational guidance for schools and early education from the CDC that eases some restrictions while maintaining a core set of infectious disease prevention strategies as part of their normal operations. The new guidelines drop the requirement for quarantines and ease physical distancing rules.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Education
newschannel20.com

Gov. Pritzker pushes clean manufacturing

JOLIET, Ill. (WICS) — On Wednesday, Governor JB Pritzker celebrated clean manufacturing investments at a new electric vehicle (EV) factory in Joliet. Gov. Pritzker says the opening of the factory is another step in making the state an epicenter for EV creation. "Illinois's greatest strengths are our people and...
JOLIET, IL
newschannel20.com

Local law enforcement receive upgrades

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System (ILEAS) used $450,000 of Federal Homeland Security Grant funds to provide crisis negotiator phone systems and ballistic shields to units across Illinois. Applicant agencies participated in a competitive application process. They were awarded the equipment based on several factors. Twenty...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
newschannel20.com

Children's ID wristband offered at Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — You can get your child a free ID wristband at the Illinois State Fair. Parents can get the wristbands at Illinois State Police Safety Education Tent near the Grandstand. The point of the wristband is to help police find your child if they get lost...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Over $5 million in grants for Springfield Mass Transit District

CHICAGO (WICS) — Illinois transit systems are receiving $71 million in grant funding from the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) through the Low-No and Buses and Bus Facilities Grant Programs. The Low-No Program will support the transition of the nation’s transit fleet to the lowest polluting and most energy-efficient...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Illinois#Banquet#Isbe#Bllomington#Cusd4#Ccsd
newschannel20.com

COVID-19 vaccinations, testing offered at Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — You can get your COVID-19 vaccine this year at the Illinois State Fair. You can also get tested for COVID-19. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is partnering with health care companies to provide several services during this year's state fair. The free shots...
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Traffic stop data reports high rates of police stops for Black drivers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — According to data from the Illinois Department of Transportation, drivers of color on Illinois streets and highways continue to be stopped at higher rates than White drivers. American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) officials said they are seeing the same trends year after year. In Springfield,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Monster fish! Man sets new Idaho record for white sturgeon

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (WPDE) — A Utah man caught a monster, 10-foot long white sturgeon at C.J. Strike Reservoir -- setting a brand new record. Idaho Fish and Game said Greg and Angie Poulsen, of Eagle Mountain, Utah, traveled to Idaho, hoping to tangle with North America's largest freshwater fish, the white sturgeon.
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy