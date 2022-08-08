Read full article on original website
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
Anticipation for ‘The Flash’ hits zero after news of Ezra Miller reshoots
What a year it’s been for Ezra Miller, who is set to play the titular hero in The Flash. What a month it’s already been for studio Warner Bros. as they canned Batgirl, and now the forces are aligning again as reshoots begin. Somehow, in spite of the...
Here’s your first look at Johnny Depp in his first post-trial film
After a defamation trial that took over social media and had the aura of reality TV, Johnny Depp is returning to filmmaking with a first look revealed for Jeanne du Barry. The trial took over nearly every aspect of the internet but resulted in a net win for Depp as he successfully (for the most part) was able to clear his name of allegations of domestic violence and abuse in court. While things have ended up being not as clear as that, the layman sees Depp as the victor. Now, he’s back in the film industry.
‘Squid Game’ director reveals which deadly activity he thinks he’d survive
Emmy-award-winning director Hwang Dong-Hyuk, during a video call with Variety, revealed which game from Squid Game he believes he would win, were he ever to be put in the same circumstances as those on the critically acclaimed Netflix series. Squid Game has a number of activities in which the characters...
Could Amy and Rory return for the ‘Doctor Who’ 60th anniversary special?
Returning Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies seems to be doing the impossible for next year’s 60th anniversary special by bringing back David Tennant and Catherine Tate as the 10th Doctor and Donna Noble, respectively. Now that we’re getting the old family back, or at least some of them, could that courtesy also extend to Karen Gillan’s Amy Pond and Arthur Darvill’s Rory Williams, companions to Matt Smith’s 11th Doctor?
Anne Heche legally dead at 53, but remains on life support according to family
Though actor Anne Heche was declared brain dead earlier this week, she has not been taken off life support and her heart is still beating, Deadline reported, citing a statement from Heche’s representative, as of midday Friday. According to the rep’s statement,. “While Anne is legally dead according...
Could ‘She-Hulk’ bring back a long-forgotten MCU villain?
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is right around the corner, with the latest Marvel series to hit Disney Plus introducing Jennifer Walters to the MCU. Fans have been waiting to see her appear in the franchise for years, especially as the Hulk side of the MCU has been mostly underexplored ever since 2008’s The Incredible Hulk.
‘Andor’ star Diego Luna says Hollywood still dislikes accents
Diego Luna has the distinction of starring in one of the best expanded universe Star Wars movies ever: Rogue One. A perfect mix of fan service and compelling narrative, the movie was a smash and led to Luna’s upcoming project, Andor. One would think that with all his success,...
How many ‘Avatar’ movies are there and what are their titles?
To say fans have been eagerly waiting for a sequel to Avatar would be the understatement of the century. The movie was a box office sensation when it released in 2009, breaking numerous records and beating out Titanic as the highest- grossing film of all time, according to Box Office Mojo — a title it lost in 2019 to Avengers: Endgame, but then won back in 2021 with a re-release in China, according to CNBC.
After author Salman Rushdie stabbed onstage, Stephen King and Neil Gaiman offer support
After author Salman Rushdie was stabbed onstage during an event in New York, other writers are voicing their support and hoping he’s OK. Rushdie, the author of Midnight’s Children among other works, was “stabbed in the neck,” police said, during the lead-up to a planned lecture in western New York, The Guardian reported.
‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’ official clip teases mad chemistry
Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton have mad chemistry in the first official clip for George Miller’s Three Thousand Years of Longing. The scene in question involves Swinton’s apathetic-yet-“content” protagonist, Dr. Alithea Binnie, arguing about how she could not conjure up three wishes fulfilling her deepest longings because she’s happy about her life as an academic as it is. However, Elba’s character plays a wish-granting magical Djinn who is trying to plead with her to make the wishes in order to win back his freedom.
Horror fans shout out an overlooked supernatural gem
A middlingly-ridiculous M. Night Shyamalan film is getting praised by horror fans. Devil, a 2010 elevator-set supernatural thriller directed by John Erick Dowdle and based on a Shyamalan story, is the newest unique target of admiration on r/horror. “Rewatched Devil recently,” Booth_Templeton announced to open the discussion. “That ending scene made the movie,” they continued. “Who here likes the film?”
Streaming crowds tool up for a colossal comic book flop that somehow still succeeded
Usually, it’s pretty easy to determine what movies can justifiably be deemed indisputable failures, but the normal logic most definitely doesn’t apply to James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. On paper, the hybrid of sequel and reboot was an unmitigated disaster, failing to recoup its mammoth $185 million...
Review: ‘A League of Their Own’ starts slow, but eventually justifies its existence
Penny Marshall’s beloved 1992 sports drama A League of Their Own roped in a star-studded cast to tell the story of an all-female baseball league, with Geena Davis, Lori Petty, Madonna, Tom Hanks, Bill Pullman, and more propelling the rousing tale to $132 million at the box office, and ultimately preservation in the United States National Film Registry by the Library of Congress for being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”
Oscar Isaac has changed his mind on a potential ‘Star Wars’ return
When the Skywalker Saga drew to an end in hugely polarizing fashion, it was expected that the majority of featured players in Episodes VII through IX would ride off into the Star Wars sunset with their arcs completed. Daisy Ridley and John Boyega have been fairly adamant that they’re not...
A working-class sci-fi comedy protects its investment on Netflix
Advances in technology have ensured that anyone is capable of putting together an effects-heavy feature using little more than hard work, drive, and determination if they set their mind to it and surround themselves with the right people, and Netflix viewers have been discovering that DIY sentiment firsthand, based on how Office Invasion has been faring on the charts.
An international Gothic horror sensation creates a cult of Disney Plus devotees
We’re getting more and more used to the idea of R-rated content playing like gangbusters on Disney Plus, with the Defenders Saga and Predator prequel Prey both pulling in monstrous viewership numbers on the platform, but it’s still hard to wrap your head around the notion of a supernatural Gothic horror titled Satan’s Slaves drawing in Mouse House subscribers en masse.
Netflix’s new vampire movie getting staked by mixed reviews
A vampire-slaying movie starring Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, and Snoop Dogg in a role that’s uncharacteristically not typecast, is a recipe for… well, something. And Day Shift, the sum of this smorgasbord of parts, certainly is something, according to the film’s critical consensus. Day Shift stars Jamie...
An unloved horror you never knew existed possesses the Netflix Top 10
Netflix users have proven themselves to be suckers for horror time and time again, which is likely why 2020’s Dreamkatcher has suddenly become one of the biggest hits on the platform, despite the fact there’s definitely a huge number of genre diehards out there who’d probably never heard of it before the supernatural chiller popped up on the streamer’s library.
A spicy sci-fi epic has reemerged to war for control of the streaming charts
Dune, starring Timothée Chalamet, has climbed its way back up the charts on HBO. The movie was directed by Denis Villeneuve and adapted from author Frank Herbert’s famed sci-fi novel. The movie was released in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously on Oct. 22, 2021, and it’s proving it has staying power.
