‘Stranger Things’ fans trying really hard not to invest in this ‘DnD’ theory
The latest season of Stranger Things is still dominating conversations. Despite more than a month passing since the final episode’s airing, season four of the supernatural show weighs heavy on fans’ minds. In the penultimate season of the mega-popular show, it brought new characters and threats to light and left just enough of its story dangling to keep viewers hooked.
Do the Avengers get paid?
They may be Earth’s mightiest heroes, but are they Earth’s best-paid heroes? The superhero vocation seems to be part of the gig economy at best, but you’d think that The Avengers, who have literally saved the entire planet and even the entire universe, would rate a comfortable pay scale with full benefits from someone. If not the government, then at least S.H.I.E.L.D., or even Tony Stark. Do the Avengers make scale for assembling? Or does Captain America have to drive for Uber on his days off from punching out Hydra agents?
Despite the critics ‘Resident Evil’ still managed to land a top five spot during its debut
New streaming numbers have been revealed for the week of July 11 to 17 via Nielsen and they show that despite its poor critic and fan reception, Resident Evil performed well. As reported by Deadline, Resident Evil landed at number four on the charts when it launched, trailing behind two other shows, Stranger Things at number one, and Prime Video’s The Terminal List at number three.
Fans sound off on the overlooked IPs that could be potential Hollywood goldmines
It’s become a running joke at this point to say that there are hardly any movies, TV shows, or properties in general that are safe from being recycled, reinvented, remade, or rebooted by the Hollywood machine, but fans have started sounding off on the overlooked or unloved IP that could turn out to be a potential goldmine.
When do Rick and Morty release in ‘MultiVersus?’ Confirmed
The Warner Bros. fighting game MultiVersus is almost out of pre-release. The game – which has been compared to Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. – has been performing well in pre-release, recently appearing at EVO 2022. MultiVersus is free-to-play with optional micro-transactions to purchase characters and skins among other things. It is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
Marvel fans pick the superhero they would want to comfort them after a tough day
When we think of superheroes, it’s usually in terms of what they can do for the world, not what they can do for us personally. But what if that wasn’t the case? This was the question posed over on the subreddit r/marvelstudios, where user RavioliSquidward posed the question, “If you were having a bad day, which MCU character would you want to be comforted by?”
Why hasn’t ‘The Batman 2’ been greenlit by Warner Bros yet?
One of the biggest movies to come out in 2022 was The Batman, and fans and critics alike praised the film. Robert Pattinson put his own take on the legendary DC character and did not disappoint. The plan that has been circling around is for Pattinson and director Matt Reeves to make another Batman trilogy that creates a Bat-verse separate from the DCEU.
Could ‘She-Hulk’ bring back a long-forgotten MCU villain?
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is right around the corner, with the latest Marvel series to hit Disney Plus introducing Jennifer Walters to the MCU. Fans have been waiting to see her appear in the franchise for years, especially as the Hulk side of the MCU has been mostly underexplored ever since 2008’s The Incredible Hulk.
Aaron Taylor-Johnson explains why ‘Kraven the Hunter’ stands out from the pack
Any comic book adaptation being crafted by Sony is guaranteed to be viewed with a mix of skepticism and suspicion, especially following the Morbius debacle that saw the film hacked apart in post-production and become an ironic internet sensation before bombing twice in theaters, so Kraven the Hunter has a lot of work to do in order to win over the doubters.
‘House of the Dragon’ star reveals in-depth dragon lectures
Later this month, HBO will bring audiences into the House of the Dragon. The show takes people back to the Westeros world Game of Thrones made famous, and for those acting in it, preparation included actual serious conversations on fictional dragons. Alicent Hightower actress Emily Carey reveals the background work...
Anne Heche’s Ex James Tupper Posts Powerful Tribute to the Actress Moments Before She Passes
On Friday, August 12, Anne Heche’s ex, James Tupper shared a touching tribute to the movie star shortly before she passed away from injuries she sustained in a deadly August 5 car crash. “love you forever,” the actor writes in the message, adding a red broken-heart emoji. James...
A polarizing video game comedy uses cheat codes to crack the streaming Top 10
There’s a school of thought that believes the best video game movies are the ones that aren’t even based on existing console favorites, with the likes of Dwayne Johnson’s Jumanji sequels, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Wreck-It Ralph, Free Guy, Crank and Ready Player One all making for a solid argument. Depending on which side of the divide you fall on, last year’s Hero Mode could be worthy of adding to the discussion, too.
Do the Hulk and She-Hulk share a power set?
Jennifer Walters is finally getting her own show and MCU fans cannot wait to watch. A once-ordinary superhero lawyer, Walters needs to get a blood transfusion from her cousin, the one and only Bruce Banner, that contains gamma radiation. After the transfer, Walters finds herself in the form of She-Hulk. Fans of the MCU are curious to know if Jennifer Walters and She-Hulk share a power set with her cousin Bruce Banner and the Hulk.
‘Squid Game’ director reveals which deadly activity he thinks he’d survive
Emmy-award-winning director Hwang Dong-Hyuk, during a video call with Variety, revealed which game from Squid Game he believes he would win, were he ever to be put in the same circumstances as those on the critically acclaimed Netflix series. Squid Game has a number of activities in which the characters...
‘Andor’ star Diego Luna says Hollywood still dislikes accents
Diego Luna has the distinction of starring in one of the best expanded universe Star Wars movies ever: Rogue One. A perfect mix of fan service and compelling narrative, the movie was a smash and led to Luna’s upcoming project, Andor. One would think that with all his success,...
Streaming crowds tool up for a colossal comic book flop that somehow still succeeded
Usually, it’s pretty easy to determine what movies can justifiably be deemed indisputable failures, but the normal logic most definitely doesn’t apply to James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. On paper, the hybrid of sequel and reboot was an unmitigated disaster, failing to recoup its mammoth $185 million...
How Moviedle is more than just a Wordle clone, and creator Jeremy Toeman’s new partnership with Likewise TV
AugX Labs and 12:01 Games founder Jeremy Toeman believes that at the end of the day, great gaming experiences are born from one simple idea; to spread joy. That thesis has carried Toeman and company to new heights, and with millions of active users around the world — 12:01 Games continues to push the boundaries of conventional gaming experiences everywhere.
The difference between Marvel and DC disappointment is neatly summed up in a single tweet
It’s tough being a DCEU fan. Since Man of Steel, Warner Bros has been desperately trying to emulate the success of the MCU, though their chaotic decisions never seem to work out. Right now we’re apparently on the cusp of a “reset” of DC movies, though before that there’s at least a year of uncertainty ahead of us.
Here’s when ‘House of the Dragons’ releases in each time zone
HBO Max’s fresh attempt to maintain the fervor that surrounded Game of Thrones at the height of its popularity is set for release at the end of August, and fans aren’t sure what to expect. The show that inspired HBO Max’s upcoming House of the Dragon was a...
