Indiana State

Cadrene Heslop

Indiana Residents To Receive State Checks

Indiana locals will gain from a refund package of $545.3 million, the announcement got made in July. This benefit is because the state has an automatic taxpayer law. What are the terms of this policy? Hoosiers get some money back from any excess state capital. It happens when state reserves are 12.5% or higher of general fund appropriations. This fund amount excludes K-12 education reserves. (source)
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana First region focuses READI funds on housing

The Indiana First region is planning to invest $7.1 million in READI funds for public infrastructure projects that will help address the gap in quality workforce housing throughout the region. Indiana First says nearly 400 new homes are being planned across southwest Indiana as part of its “Talent’s Hometown” program.
Inside Indiana Business

'Hoosiers' screenwriter bullish on new film incentives

The screenwriter for the film classic Hoosiers believes a new Film and Media Tax Credit in Indiana will mean big economic and talent benefits for the state. The Indiana Economic Development Corp. has begun accepting applications for the incentives, which includes tax credits of up to 30% for qualified productions. “Our public institutions are spending millions of dollars training these students only for them to leave, so it’s a big brain drain problem,” said Angelo Pizzo.
Inside Indiana Business

Gutwein Law hires employment attorney

Gutwein Law has hired Jackie Gessner as an employment attorney. She most recently was an attorney with Barnes & Thornburg. Gessner holds a bachelor’s degree from Purdue University and JD from the Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law.
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana farmland values push higher

A new report from the Seventh Federal Reserve District in Chicago shows the value of good Indiana farmland has skyrocketed over the past 12 months, climbing 25% compared to the same period last year. The Fed’s quarterly land values report shows the increase over the past three months was not as strong, climbing just one percent between April 1 and July 1 of this year.
wdrb.com

Tax refund checks to hit Indiana mailboxes by next week

Indiana Capital Chronicle

Pandemic-hit homeowners say state program saved houses: "It should be on a billboard"

Inside Indiana Business

Kokomo, Fort Wayne among top 25 cheapest places to live

Personal finance and business news publisher Kiplinger has released a list of the 25 Cheapest U.S. Cities to Live In and two Hoosier communities made the lineup. The company analyzed the living expenses of 267 urban communities with a population of at least 50,000 people. The highest ranked Indiana community...
WANE-TV

These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live nationwide

INDIANAPOLIS — People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in. Business and personal finance site Kiplinger used calculations of living expenses...
Inside Indiana Business

Home sales continue to decrease in Indiana

Indiana’s housing market continued to cool in July, according to data from the Indiana Association of Realtors. The organization says year-over-year existing home sales were down 10% last month, though median home prices were up 10% over July 2021. Year-to-date, home sales are nearly 4% lower than the first...
Inside Indiana Business

IPL hires CFO

The Indianapolis Public Library has hired Lolita Campbell as chief financial officer. She most recently was corporate senior financial analyst for Health & Hospital Corp. Campbell holds a bachelor’s degree from Martin University and an MBA from the Indiana Institute of Technology.
ValueWalk

Stimulus Check From Indiana: Lawmakers Approve Sending $200 In Tax Refund

Indiana has been considering sending monetary help to their residents, and finally, on Friday, the lawmakers approved sending out the tax rebate. This one-time stimulus check from Indiana will be $200. The final rebate amount is $25 less than what was initially proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb. $200 Stimulus Check...
Inside Indiana Business

Indy Public Library appoints CFO

The Indianapolis Public Library has named Lolita Campbell its new chief financial officer. Campbell will succeed Carolyn Adams, who stepped in as interim chief financial officer following Ijeoma Dike-Young’s departure last fall. Campbell will work closely with the Chief Executive Officer Nichelle Hayes and senior leadership to maintain IndyPL’s...
Inside Indiana Business

Emmis founder: 'Never say never' on sale of Monument Circle HQ

Emmis Corp. will be open to entertaining offers to buy or lease space in its Monument Circle headquarters once the sale of its Indianapolis radio stations closes later this year, according to Chairman, CEO and founder Jeff Smulyan. The company previously known as Emmis Communications Corp. owns the 120,000-square-foot building...
