Cherry Tree, PA

WTAJ

Fatal crash by Route 350 in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Mountain Top Fire Company has reported that there was a fatal crash in Centre County. According to their Facebook post, crews are currently at the Sandy Ridge blinker light and in Philipsburg to redirect traffic. As of 10:20 Route 350 is closed. No details about the crash or those involved […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

Fatal Bedford County Accident

State police say one person in Bedford County died in a car accident that occurred late last week. They say on August 4th 21-year-old Corey Yatsky of South Fork was driving on Burnt House Road in Lincoln Township. Troopers say around 6:45 in the morning Yatsky drifted out of his...
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

Fatal Huntingdon County Accident

Huntingdon County Coroner Paul Sharum has confirmed that a 20-year-old man was killed Sunday afternoon in a crash involving a tractor and an ATV. 911 dispatchers say the incident occurred around 3 p.m. Sunday in the area of Tuscarora Creek Road in Tell Township. Sharum says an autopsy was conducted...
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Centre County coroner called after person was electrocuted

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Centre County corners office member was called to the scene after an individual was electrocuted Wednesday. According to a member of the Gregg Township Fire Company, one individual was working along Tressler Lane, in Gregg Township, when they were electrocuted. It is unknown to WTAJ at this time what […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Railroad crossing work in Somerset County to cause detours

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Closures are expected for three railroad crossings in Somerset County for the week of Aug. 15. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers that detours will be in effect for the closures from Aug. 15 to Aug. 19 and the work will only take place at the railroad crossings. […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
u92radio.com

NO INJURIES REPORTED FOLLOWING CRASH IN RAYNE TOWNSHIP

No one was injured in a single-car crash this morning in Rayne Township. Indiana County 911 reported the crash around 9:45 a.m. and fire crews from Marion Center and Plumville, along with Pennsylvania State Police, were dispatched to the area of Route 119 North near Keith’s Specialty Store and Shadco, Inc. Scanner feeds say the car crashed into two separate utility poles in the area. One was sheared and the other took minimal damage.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police: Infant dropped during argument at Altoona home, arrest made

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Charges have been filed against an Altoona man after he smacked a woman across the face causing her to drop a 3-month-old child she was holding during an argument, police report. On Friday, Aug. 5, Altoona police were called to the 2000 block of 5th Avenue for a report of a […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

$11k in equipment stolen from Blair County business, police report

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after more than $11,000 worth of equipment was reported stolen from a business in Antis Township in late July. Police were called to E. Pleasant Valley Blvd. July 22 after the owner found that a person(s) broke into their cargo container and made off with a […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

One person killed in Greensburg apartment fire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person has died following an apartment fire in Westmoreland County.Dispatchers tell KDKA that the fire broke out at an apartment complex located along Indiana Drive in Greensburg.Crews were first called out just after 11:30 p.m. One fatality was reported as a result of the fire, according to dispatchers.No other injuries have been reported.The coroner has yet to release any information related to the fire.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
GREENSBURG, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Seeking Information on Person Who Set Mailbox on Fire in Eldred Township

ELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are asking the public for information on an incident in which a mailbox was set on fire in Sigel on Sunday evening. According to police, a trooper arrived at a residence on State Route 949, in Sigel, Eldred Township, Jefferson County, for a report of a damaged mailbox around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, August 7.
SIGEL, PA
WTAJ

Man at large after repeatedly breaking into Reynoldsville church

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for the man responsible for breaking into the Reynoldsville Gospel Center and stealing $746 worth of items. Sometime between July 24 and Aug. 4, an unknown person gained entry into the church on more than one occasion both by force and no force. The potential suspect […]
REYNOLDSVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Police: One killed in Bedford County crash

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One person is dead following a crash in Bedford County Saturday afternoon. According to State Police, Thomas Osman, 24, was killed while driving a 2010 Toyota Corolla with a female passenger around 2:17 p.m. Saturday. Osman and the passenger were traveling east on Churchhill Road through the William Penn Road […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA

