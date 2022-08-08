ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, NE

$5M bond set for suspect in Nebraska quadruple homicide

By Wesley Thoene
 5 days ago

HARTINGTON, Neb. (KCAU) — A judge has set the bond for a man accused of killing four people in Laurel , Nebraska.

On Saturday, Cedar County Judge Douglas Luebe set the bond for Jason Jones, 42, of Laurel, to $5 million. In the setting of Jones’ bond, Luebe said Jones “is considered an extreme danger to public safety.”

Community of Laurel remembers their lost neighbors

Jones is accused of killing four people early Thursday morning at two locations and then starting fires. Authorities identified the victims as Michele Ebeling, 53, Gene Twiford, 86, Janet Twiford, 85, and Dana Twiford, 55.

Jones is charged with four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree arson charges, and four counts of the use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Court documents state that all four victims had gunshot wounds. They also state that receipts were found showing the purchase of gas.

