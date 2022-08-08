Read full article on original website
This Hiking Trail Was Just Named One of the Most Beautiful Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Local Families Invited to Back-to-School FairProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in PennsylvaniaKristen Walters
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
Strict Liability for Drug-Induced Death Charge Against Budd Lake ManMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Pa. man sentenced for deadly home invasion in Poconos
A 24-year-old Scranton man who pleaded guilty to burglary and robbery in a May 2021 home invasion in Monroe County was sentenced last month, the county district attorney’s office reported Thursday. His accomplice was killed by someone in the home. Unique Rainey will go to state prison for between...
Two Stroudsburg Residents Convicted Of Possession With Intent To Distribute Fentanyl
This past Thursday, two Stroudsburg residents were found guilty of conspiring to distribute and possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl within the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
3rd person sought in Easton double homicide is arrested in Phillipsburg, authorities say
A third man, who along with a 20-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy fired into a parked SUV on March 14 fatally wounding two teens in the 1300 block of Washington Street in Easton, was arrested Friday morning in Phillipsburg on homicide charges, Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck reports.
Easton Man sentenced for trying to entice a minor online
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An Easton man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempting to entice a minor online. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania said, 41-year-old, Lorenz Quiambao, of Easton, was sentenced on Tuesday, to 10 years in prison, followed by a 10-year term of supervised release […]
Two arrested on catalytic converter theft charges
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police announced the arrest of two men who allegedly stole three catalytic converters and a large coil of copper wire from Datom Products on August 7. Officials tell Eyewitness News that police, with the public’s help, were able to identify Jeremy White and Jeffrey Kaub as the individuals who stole the […]
Three sentenced for home invasion resulting in death
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three have been sentenced after police say they pleaded guilty to burglary, and robbery at a Monroe County home that resulted in one accomplice’s death. According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, on May 17, 2021, Pennsylvania State Police were called to a disturbance and a gunshot victim in the […]
Former police officer pleads guilty to trafficking fentanyl with firearm
SCRANTON — A former police officer in Luzerne County recently pled guilty in federal court to trafficking fentanyl while armed with a firearm. Todd Houghtlin, 52, of Duryea, was one of four people arrested in a fentanyl distribution ring linked to the Bloods street gang in July 2020, according to court records.
Wounded victim testifies about deadly shooting outside Lehigh Valley Target store
A year ago, a sunny afternoon of shopping at a busy Lehigh Valley shopping center turned to chaos as gunfire sent panicked people scurrying for cover. Police say a marijuana deal turned into an armed robbery that left Elijah Johnson, 20, killed and Jayzell Avery Sanders wounded on Aug. 8, 2021, in the parking lot of the Lower Nazareth Commons shopping center.
Mother accused of faking son’s COVID test to get him out of court
LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators have charged a woman after they say it was discovered she faked her son’s COVID-19 test to be positive to get him out of court to partake in senior week. According to the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office, Keri Cruser’s son was cited for underage drinking by Pennsylvania State Police for […]
Two nabbed for catalytic converter thefts in Lackawanna County
DUNMORE, Pa. — Two men have been arrested for theft in Lackawanna County. Dunmore police say Jeffery Kaub, 44, and Jeremy White, 42, both of Scranton, broke into Datom Products on Monahan Avenue on Sunday. They allegedly stole three catalytic converters and some copper coil. Both men were arrested...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: 2 men displayed guns, stole wallet and sneakers from victim in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Two men have been charged after an armed robbery in Bethlehem. Jadrien Charles Robles, 20, and Cole Rauch, 18, were charged with robbery, simple assault, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and possessing instruments of crime, according to a news release from city police. Bethlehem Police...
Police: Woman shot boyfriend in self-defense
JESSUP, Pa. — A woman shot her boyfriend in Lackawanna County Thursday night, but he is the one facing criminal charges. Police say the woman was acting in self-defense when she shot Eric Stepkovich at a home in Jessup. The woman told officers Stepkovich threw her to the ground,...
Wheelchair stolen, woman steps up with donation
EFFORT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A good Samaritan has stepped up and donated a wheelchair to a boy in Monroe County after his custom-made wheelchair was reported stolen from his home earlier this week. While the new chair isn’t the nearly $5,000 specialty chair 5-year-old Mikey Stipeck is used to, his mom says this will […]
Teen missing out of Monroe County
MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police reported a 16-year-old child is missing in Monroe County Troopers said Silas Brunson from Middle Smithfield Township, Monroe County has been missing since 9 a.m. on August 7. Officials said Brunson is 5’6″ with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in a […]
DA files motion to prevent Domenick from accessing investigation records
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Lackawanna County District Attorney’s office filed a motion on Tuesday to prevent Lackawanna County Commissioner Debra Domenick from accessing records regarding her own ongoing criminal investigation. According to court documents, Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell filed a request for preliminary injunctive relief against Domenick. As County Commissioner, Domenick has […]
wlvr.org
Avian flu found in Northampton County; 1st confirmed case in weeks in Pa.
Avian flu has been found in Northampton County. The state Department of Agriculture confirmed Friday that a duck and chickens in Upper Mount Bethel Township are infected. The animals were tested after a dead turkey vulture was found on the property. In a statement, the agency said this is the...
‘Fire inspector’ who tried to get into burned building charged with impersonating public servant, cops say
An Allentown man faces charges after police said he tried to enter a padlocked apartment above a fire-damaged garage in April in Wind Gap, according to court records. A tenant of the property in the first block of West Second Street told police the 59-year-old was told during the April 30 incident that he was not to enter the property but that he did anyway, Slate Belt Regional police wrote in the records. A neighbor reported to police having seen the man trying to enter the structure by prying open the door, while wearing a yellow firefighter’s helmet, police said.
WOLF
Edwardsville shooting sends at least one to the hospital
EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — A shooting in Edwardsville Thursday night left one injured and taken to a local hospital. The crime scene reportedly began in the Hilltop Apartments on Roosevelt Street in Edwardsville shortly before 7 PM. Police are said to have focused on a car parked on...
Man Fires Gun Outside Main Street Businesses In Stroudsburg
This past weekend, police responded to reports of a shooting on Main Street in Stroudsburg. On Sunday, August 7, at around 1:30 AM, an incident occurred at Siamsa Irish Pub. A Siamsa employee, who wishes to remain unnamed, recalled two African American men sitting at the bar that night, both with their hoods up. Security took notice and approached the men. At that point, one of the men dropped what was determined to be a large kitchen knife. Security also noticed two other men standing behind the men at the bar, one holding a broken bottle. Promptly, the four men were escorted out of the pub, the lights were turned on, doors were locked, and all in attendance were asked to close out their tabs. Approximately 5 to 10 mins later, at least one gunshot was fired outside of 308 Burger, a few doors down on the 600 block of Main Street, striking a parked automobile. Police later arrived, secured the scene, and spoke to witnesses.
Times News
Coroner IDs woman killed in Palmerton fire Tuesday
The name of a woman who died in an early-morning fire Tuesday in Palmerton has been released. Robin Wisocky, 61, was identified after an autopsy performed on Wednesday, according to Carbon County Coroner Bob Miller. Miller said the cause of death is carbon monoxide toxicity, and ruled it an accidental...
