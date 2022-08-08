ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Stroudsburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Pa. man sentenced for deadly home invasion in Poconos

A 24-year-old Scranton man who pleaded guilty to burglary and robbery in a May 2021 home invasion in Monroe County was sentenced last month, the county district attorney’s office reported Thursday. His accomplice was killed by someone in the home. Unique Rainey will go to state prison for between...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Easton Man sentenced for trying to entice a minor online

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An Easton man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempting to entice a minor online. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania said, 41-year-old, Lorenz Quiambao, of Easton, was sentenced on Tuesday, to 10 years in prison, followed by a 10-year term of supervised release […]
EASTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
East Stroudsburg, PA
East Stroudsburg, PA
Crime & Safety
WBRE

Two arrested on catalytic converter theft charges

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police announced the arrest of two men who allegedly stole three catalytic converters and a large coil of copper wire from Datom Products on August 7. Officials tell Eyewitness News that police, with the public’s help, were able to identify Jeremy White and Jeffrey Kaub as the individuals who stole the […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Three sentenced for home invasion resulting in death

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Three have been sentenced after police say they pleaded guilty to burglary, and robbery at a Monroe County home that resulted in one accomplice’s death. According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, on May 17, 2021, Pennsylvania State Police were called to a disturbance and a gunshot victim in the […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Wounded victim testifies about deadly shooting outside Lehigh Valley Target store

A year ago, a sunny afternoon of shopping at a busy Lehigh Valley shopping center turned to chaos as gunfire sent panicked people scurrying for cover. Police say a marijuana deal turned into an armed robbery that left Elijah Johnson, 20, killed and Jayzell Avery Sanders wounded on Aug. 8, 2021, in the parking lot of the Lower Nazareth Commons shopping center.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Excise Taxes#Tax Evasion#Sentencing#Fraud
WBRE

Mother accused of faking son’s COVID test to get him out of court

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators have charged a woman after they say it was discovered she faked her son’s COVID-19 test to be positive to get him out of court to partake in senior week. According to the Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office, Keri Cruser’s son was cited for underage drinking by Pennsylvania State Police for […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Police: Woman shot boyfriend in self-defense

JESSUP, Pa. — A woman shot her boyfriend in Lackawanna County Thursday night, but he is the one facing criminal charges. Police say the woman was acting in self-defense when she shot Eric Stepkovich at a home in Jessup. The woman told officers Stepkovich threw her to the ground,...
JESSUP, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBRE

Wheelchair stolen, woman steps up with donation

EFFORT, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A good Samaritan has stepped up and donated a wheelchair to a boy in Monroe County after his custom-made wheelchair was reported stolen from his home earlier this week. While the new chair isn’t the nearly $5,000 specialty chair 5-year-old Mikey Stipeck is used to, his mom says this will […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Teen missing out of Monroe County

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police reported a 16-year-old child is missing in Monroe County Troopers said Silas Brunson from Middle Smithfield Township, Monroe County has been missing since 9 a.m. on August 7. Officials said Brunson is 5’6″ with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in a […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

DA files motion to prevent Domenick from accessing investigation records

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Lackawanna County District Attorney’s office filed a motion on Tuesday to prevent Lackawanna County Commissioner Debra Domenick from accessing records regarding her own ongoing criminal investigation. According to court documents, Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell filed a request for preliminary injunctive relief against Domenick. As County Commissioner, Domenick has […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

‘Fire inspector’ who tried to get into burned building charged with impersonating public servant, cops say

An Allentown man faces charges after police said he tried to enter a padlocked apartment above a fire-damaged garage in April in Wind Gap, according to court records. A tenant of the property in the first block of West Second Street told police the 59-year-old was told during the April 30 incident that he was not to enter the property but that he did anyway, Slate Belt Regional police wrote in the records. A neighbor reported to police having seen the man trying to enter the structure by prying open the door, while wearing a yellow firefighter’s helmet, police said.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WOLF

Edwardsville shooting sends at least one to the hospital

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — A shooting in Edwardsville Thursday night left one injured and taken to a local hospital. The crime scene reportedly began in the Hilltop Apartments on Roosevelt Street in Edwardsville shortly before 7 PM. Police are said to have focused on a car parked on...
EDWARDSVILLE, PA
Pocono Update

Man Fires Gun Outside Main Street Businesses In Stroudsburg

This past weekend, police responded to reports of a shooting on Main Street in Stroudsburg. On Sunday, August 7, at around 1:30 AM, an incident occurred at Siamsa Irish Pub. A Siamsa employee, who wishes to remain unnamed, recalled two African American men sitting at the bar that night, both with their hoods up. Security took notice and approached the men. At that point, one of the men dropped what was determined to be a large kitchen knife. Security also noticed two other men standing behind the men at the bar, one holding a broken bottle. Promptly, the four men were escorted out of the pub, the lights were turned on, doors were locked, and all in attendance were asked to close out their tabs. Approximately 5 to 10 mins later, at least one gunshot was fired outside of 308 Burger, a few doors down on the 600 block of Main Street, striking a parked automobile. Police later arrived, secured the scene, and spoke to witnesses.
STROUDSBURG, PA
Times News

Coroner IDs woman killed in Palmerton fire Tuesday

The name of a woman who died in an early-morning fire Tuesday in Palmerton has been released. Robin Wisocky, 61, was identified after an autopsy performed on Wednesday, according to Carbon County Coroner Bob Miller. Miller said the cause of death is carbon monoxide toxicity, and ruled it an accidental...
PALMERTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy