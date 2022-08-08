This past weekend, police responded to reports of a shooting on Main Street in Stroudsburg. On Sunday, August 7, at around 1:30 AM, an incident occurred at Siamsa Irish Pub. A Siamsa employee, who wishes to remain unnamed, recalled two African American men sitting at the bar that night, both with their hoods up. Security took notice and approached the men. At that point, one of the men dropped what was determined to be a large kitchen knife. Security also noticed two other men standing behind the men at the bar, one holding a broken bottle. Promptly, the four men were escorted out of the pub, the lights were turned on, doors were locked, and all in attendance were asked to close out their tabs. Approximately 5 to 10 mins later, at least one gunshot was fired outside of 308 Burger, a few doors down on the 600 block of Main Street, striking a parked automobile. Police later arrived, secured the scene, and spoke to witnesses.

STROUDSBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO