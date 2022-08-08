Read full article on original website
ANGELO ZUCCA, SR., 84
Angelo Zucca, Sr., 84, of Indiana, died Monday, August 8, 2022 at St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana. Friends will be received, Sunday, August 14th from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, 965 Philadelphia Street. (Please use the rear entrance of the funeral home from Nixon Avenue due to the Italian Festival on Philadelphia Street.)
MICHAEL JOSEPH TESA, 86
Michael Joseph Tesa, 86, of Indiana, formerly of Milwaukee, WI, died Saturday, August 6th, 2022 at Canterbury Place, Pittsburgh, Born February 24th, 1936, he was the son of the late Michael Tesa and Theresa (Marciano) Tesa. Mike attended Redemptorist School in St. Louis, MO. He then graduated from Marquette High...
INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE USING BACKUP PHONE NUMBER FOR NON-EMERGENCIES
Indiana Borough Police are advising people that their phone system is going through some problems. Police say that when you call their non-emergency line of 724-349-2121, they receive a message saying that the line is disconnected or no longer in service. The police department is working on fixing the issue,...
OFFENSE FALLS ASLEEP AGAIN AS BUCS DROP OPENER IN ARIZONA
The Pirates were shut out 16 times in 2021. Last night, they were shut out for the 11th time this season, with 53 games still to go. For tonight’s second game of the series, the Pirates will send Zach Thomson [3-8, 5.15 ERA] to the mound against the D-Backs’ rookie lefty Tommy Henry [0-1, 7.20 ERA], who gave up four runs in five innings against Cleveland last Wednesday in his MLB debut. It’s a 9:15 airtime, a 9:40 first pitch on WCCS.
ROBERT ALLEN EDDY, 82
On August 5, 2022, Robert Allen Eddy, 82, passed from this world while being cared for by his loving family in Creekside, PA. Robert was born on March 13, 1940 and grew up in Titusville, PA, the son of W. Allen and Mildred P. Eddy. Although known as Bob to the rest of the world, he was known only as Robert to his family and Peypa to his grandchildren. As a young boy he lost the hearing in his left ear due to a playground accident. However, this didn’t prevent him from being a gifted musician in voice and instruments. While taking care of his paper route as a teen, his customers were always aware of their paper arriving because he whistled tunes on his entire route.
IUP ANNOUNCES WELCOME WEEK SCHEDULE
With classes set to start within the next few weeks, IUP released plans for its annual “Welcome Week” this afternoon. IUP is expecting approximately 700 new students on the first move-in day, which is Saturday, August 13th, and 600 are expected the following day. New students will head to the KCAC at their scheduled time between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days for the one-stop check-in process. This is to make sure that all administrative needs for students are provided prior to moving in.
PENNS MANOR SCHOOL BOARD TO GET READY FOR NEW SCHOOL YEAR TONIGHT
The Penns Manor School Board is scheduled to meet tonight, with many items on the agenda related to the start of the 2022-23 school year. Included on the agenda for tonight’s meeting are motions to approve offering student accidental device insurance for the district’s Chromebooks, an update to the district’s electronic device policy, approval Tri-County Transportation’s vehicles drivers and substitute drivers, approval of the bus routes for this year, and the approval of an agreement with Tom Talmadge Painting to complete a chemical treatment and washing of the exterior at the district’s office and elementary school.
CHERRY TREE FIRE REKINDLES OVER THE WEEKEND
Fire crews were called out to Cherry Tree Borough for a fire that rekindled for a second time over the weekend. The rekindle was reported Sunday afternoon at 12:50 for a property on Front Street. Cherry Tree Volunteer Fire Department was called out at the time. This was for the house that was destroyed by a fire last Friday morning that brought out 10 fire departments to assist the Cherry Tree fire department. No word yet on the fire’s cause. No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported, but a dog was chained outside and was moved away from the scene. The Red Cross is continuing to assist the family. The home was reportedly built in 1869.
GAS PRICES CONTINUE TO DROP
Gas price averages continue to go down across the area. The national average this morning, according to Triple-A is now $4.05 a gallon, which is a drop of a penny over the last 24 hours, but down 16 cents from last week and a 67-cent drop from last month at this time. Last year, the national average was $3.18. Experts say that gas prices are continuing to drop because of a continuing decline in demand and a continuing drop in the price of crude oil. For the first time in a long time, the price of crude oil is below $90 a barrel, at $88.53.
INDIANA SCHOOL BOARD APPROVES NEW TRANSPORTATION SCHEDULE
On Monday night, the Indiana Area School Board approved a new transportation schedule for the next school year that will give students an extra 15 minutes of instructional time a day. According to transportation director Mike Travis, the change will only affect the elementary schedules only, and the district will...
IBP REPORTS: PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS, DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Indiana Borough Police report four incidents from over the weekend. Officers say the first incident happened at 2:39 Saturday morning in the 300 block of South 4th St. after they encountered a man walking in the middle of the street. The man, identified as 28-year-old Vance Lee Sykes of Indiana, was found to be under the influence of alcohol to the point where he was a danger to himself.
SHETLER TRIAL REMAINS ON SCHEDULE
Westmoreland County Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio has ruled that the Ray Shetler Jr. case will remain on the trial list to start next Monday. The 37-year-old Shetler is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and single counts of disarming a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest for brawling with sheriff’s deputies and state troopers who found him hiding at his girlfriend’s mobile home outside of Seward in December. Authorities had been searching for him after he skipped a probation hearing.
INDIANA WOMAN TO BE SENTENCED IN THREE CASES TODAY
An Indiana woman will go before the Indiana County Court today for sentencing hearings in three separate cases and a plea court hearing in a fourth. 41-year-old April Dawn Foreman of Indiana will have her scheduled hearings today in front of Judge Gina Force today. Her plea court hearing today will be for a case that dates back to March 13th of this year. State police say that Foreman invaded the home of a 34-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man by forcing her way in. Police said that she was “manifestly” under the influence of methamphetamine. She allegedly caused $550 in damage to the door. She is charged with criminal trespass, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and public drunkenness in that case.
INDIANA COUNTY COURT TO HAVE PLEA, SENTENCING HEARINGS TODAY
The schedule for Indiana County’s Court of Common Pleas today includes the sentencing hearing for a man who is serving time for third degree murder. 20-year-old Aaron Joseph Taylor, originally of Pottstown, is scheduled for a sentencing hearing today in front of Judge Gina Force. He pleaded guilty in June to a charge of possession of a controlled substance by an inmate, while charges of possession of a controlled substance and of drug paraphernalia were not prosecuted. Taylor is serving 30-to-60 years at SCI-Pine Grove for charges of third degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and robbery connected with the 2018 shooting death of Sylvia Williams in Pottstown.
COMMISSIONERS APPROVE ORDINANCE FOR LOAN
On Wednesday morning, the Indiana County Commissioners approved an ordinance concerning a new general obligation loan. The loan for $3,575,000 will go through First Commonwealth Bank at a rate of 3.55 percent over a 15 year time span. The money from this bond issue will go towards the various planned improvements at county facilities, including new roofing at some county buildings, a new security system and boilers at the county jail, and new boilers and HVAC upgrades at the courthouse.
MAN SENTENCED TO TIME IN STATE PRISON FOR CONTRABAND POSSESSION
A man serving time in the state prison system was sentenced for possession of a controlled substance yesterday. Court documents showed 21-year-old Aaron Joseph Taylor who is currently serving time at SCI Pine Grove, was ordered to serve 42 months to nine years on controlled substance-contraband charge. Judge Gina Force ordered the sentence to run concurrently to any other sentences he is serving. He is serving 30 to 60 years for charges of third-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and robbery connected with the death of Sylvia Williams in Pottstown back in 2018.
